In 2026, Nazism is once more politically correct. In recent days, we have witnessed bold-faced outward Nazism from the likes of Javier Bardem (future diatribe incoming), Grace Tame (aforementioned) and of course Madame Mamdani, whose treatment by the party of the good in the United States has fascinated, but not surprised, me.

What’s it our business what Zohran Mamdani’s wife does? As previously reported here, she’s a private citizen. Why should we be allowed to police her thoughts? This is the immovable position of not just the progressive left, but the Democrats. Who, let’s note, have justified their thought-policing for the last decade according to their need for a safer, kinder society. But before getting under the skin of that, who is Rama Duwaji, and what has she done that’s sparked such a fire of controversy?

Duwaji, born in Houston, Texas, is a 28-year-old Syrian-American illustrator, animator, and artist. She married her husband Zohran, now Mayor of New York City, in a City Hall ceremony in early 2025, and she became New York City’s First Lady following his election. Her father is a software developer, and her mother is a pediatrician who worked on humanitarian missions in war zones with SAMS (Syrian American Medical Society). Recently, however, Rama’s activity has fallen short of what we might categorize as “humanitarian”.

Last week, The Free Press published an investigation into Rama’s internet activity that revealed a pattern of more than just anti-Israel posts, but pro-Hamas eyesores. Rama was found to have liked over 70 posts celebrating the October 7 massacre in Israel in 2023; the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, claiming 1,200 lives, and resulting in the kidnapping of over 250 innocent men, women and children.

The content Rama “heart-ed” included border breaches by Hamas terrorists, a photo of an Israeli boy hostage being taken into Gaza, slogans associated with genocidal language (“from the river to the sea”), and - most alarmingly - posts engaging in rape denial, asserting that sexual violence used as a weapon of war by Hamas during the attempted genocide of Jews was a “mass rape hoax” – which denies the validity of a New York Times investigation into the atrocities (since recognized by UN Women).

She “liked” extreme posts referring to October 7 as “collective liberation”, accusing Israel of a “vile land grab”, applauding the Columbia University encampments in 2024, charging Israel with “genocide” immediately after the Hamas attack, and trafficking in Holocaust inversion, including comparisons of Israeli actions to Nazi behavior. She also follows questionable accounts, including @Gaza_Shaheed, which documents “martyrs of the Gaza massacre”.

It gets worse. Days ago, it was revealed that Rama was commissioned to provide illustrations for work by an anti-Israel activist, Susan Abulhawa, who spreads hate speech about Israel and Jews, referring to “Jewish supremacist vampires”. Abulhawah describes Jews as “cockroaches”, “rootless parasites” and “rabid demons”. Abulhawah as previously tweeted: “Israelis should not feel safe anywhere in the world. I also don’t give a shit if people collapse the distinction between zionists from jews… Wipe that vile colony from this earth.” Das ist fashun, baby.

When asked to comment on this, Mamdani insists that Rama is “the love of his life” and a “private citizen”. A private citizen, who was featured on the front cover of The Cut magazine, and in the front row of New York Fashion Week. Rama wants to be Alexa Chung out here, except she’s shy. Please don’t look at her. Turn your cameras off. Her private thoughts about the protocols of the elders of Zion are hers to have away from the flashbulbs of the Upper East Side. Why would it be of public interest to know that the next iteration of Vanderbilt’s have a potential kink for Jewish genocide?

I was once a private citizen too, until I used my free speech in a manner that the moral puritans of the left thought contemptuous. For those new readers here unfamiliar with my story, in May 2020, after the killing of George Floyd and during the first weekend of protests in LA where I live, I spotted the vandalizing of Jewish places of worship with hateful slogans. I tweeted:

“Woke up to see that synagogues in LA have been graffiti’d during the riots with the words FREE PALESTINE and FUCK ISRAEL… how dare you bring the Jewish nation and community into the killing of Black American lives. You cannot fight one form of hate with another form of hate.”

Immediately one of my editors - a gay white man from New York City - message’d me. “Eve, you just did a massive whoopsie.” I never heard from him again.

For the crime of this thought and speech, I was blacklisted by the good community of kind BLM activists and “allies” instantaneously. My career was once not just adjacent to Rama’s (we have predictable mutuals who have all since unfollowed me on social media, ranging from pop stars to outlets and editors) but behind the same velvet rope. I was a prominent music and film journalist, writing for publications such as New York Magazine, The Guardian, GQ and Pitchfork. After The Tweet, I was dropped by all outlets, and unfollowed by every editor, staff writer and contributor, sometimes eerily in one fell swoop. Of course, I would never dare suggest there was a directive in the Conde Nast Slack channel. Every pop star and band I wrote about deleted my phone number along with any trace of ever knowing me, never mind being championed in excess by me when my name carried social currency.

I began to write about my experiences and my foresight about rising antisemitism and anti-Israel bias in American Jewish publication Tablet. Within a year, I wrote a piece for them titled “The Social Media Pogrom” (a phrase I coined), documenting my viral hate name, the banishing of Jews from online platforms, and my targeted smear’s online trending by the progressives, including by Mamdani’s friend and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker. The dirtbag left in their hatred of me elevated me to public figure status. (Your bad, guys).

When the piece came out, darling of the movement Seth Rogen tweeted a fart emoji at me. That went viral and provided the final nail in the coffin of my prior career. Did the perpetually baked Rogen tweet any comment or outrage when the actual pogrom on October 7 butchered 1,200 of his Jewish brothers and sisters? Answer: no.

For ten years prior to my cancellation, I took great care not to commit a single microaggression against another minority community. In fact, I was actively railing against the homogeneity of the mainstream media, and my work disproportionately spotlit LGBTQ+ artists, Black and Brown emerging musicians and actors, and always primarily women in areas where we were still underrepresented. I was a member of that tribe. And amazingly during that time, I never made the whoopsie of accepting a commission for a flaming racist, like Rama has. To somehow “prove” that I am a “racist”, however, the jobless, chronically online progressives doctored fake tweets of me saying outrageously racist things. They had to go to lengths to make me over as a racist and justify their ghoulish public shaming.

Something tells me, however, that none of us rational beings spent days doctoring over 70 posts on Instagram liked by the First Lady of New York.

The double standard is glaring. If Rama is a private citizen, doesn’t that make Representative Dan Goldman’s wife the same? Corinne was eviscerated by the New York Times for (accurately) comparing Queers For Palestine to “chickens for KFC”, claiming the BLM movement is a terrorist organization (see my story above), and suggesting people who support Hamas be sent to Gaza (why not move closer to your political heroes?). Instead of giving Rama similar treatment, they re-framed her social media activity as “support for the Palestinian cause”. Is this an admission by the New York Times that they don’t distinguish between Hamas and Palestinians?

I have wondered often in the last week: would Madame Mamdani even be allowed to make her own statement? Does Zohran’s ideology allow it? Or is it more a case of fear that her mouth would run? When Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s wife was blamed for the upside-down American flag that appeared on his house in 2021 after the January 6 insurrection, Tim Walz said he was “stunned” by the transgression. That it’s “not normal”. Alito’s wife didn’t get the “private citizen” pass. You wonder if Walz thinks it’s “normal” that an actual Representative – Rashida Tlaib – has had a Palestinian flag outside of her office on Capitol Hill for the last seven years, but never an upright American flag? Are our thoughts - private citizen or otherwise – subject to criticism only when they are from politically correct Nazis? That seems not “normal”.

I was cancelled for advocating against hate. Politically correct Nazism is protected for supporting incitement to violence. Anyone who doesn’t see this clearly is a walking hazard. That they take up residence in Gracie Mansion in the city with the highest Jewish population anywhere outside of Israel, a city that survived the worst Islamist terrorist attack in the West ever, turns a casual analysis of double standards into a moral examination for our survival.

It’s likely Rama would get along with fellow rape apologist - and former Australian of the Year – Grace Tame, who is now on a press tour complaining about her gig cancellations following her exposure for chanting “globalize the Intifada” in a public square in Sydney. The radio interview that dropped yesterday has to be heard to be believed. Tame is not being granted the “private citizen” defense. She thinks the playing field between herself and Israel is not level. I wouldn’t call my own experience versus The Internet a level playing field, but I’m not out here peddling rape denial. Tame’s stunning delusion demonstrates the urgency of calling out this rot wherever it exists, whether it’s in the streets, or (I’m so sorry) in Mamdani’s sheets.

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