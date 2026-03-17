Blacklisted

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Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
9h

I had no idea of some of the details of your cancellation. A big F-k you to self hating Seth Rogan, another actor to cross off my list of actors to watch and support.

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B.
8hEdited

Thanks for this. As a longtime New Yorker married to a Jew, I know most of it. But you put things so well!

Erase Mamdani's grin and he could be bin Laden's son. (His own father is not much better.) His wife is a Jew-hating horror. And they are living in the most beautiful house in our city. And feted and protected by The New York Times.

Three to four million eligible voters in New York City stayed home on Election Day. Mamdani won just over a million votes only. The other two candidates split another million.

Who voted for him? Disgruntled young people who chose the wrong college major and now can't afford to live in our fancier neighborhoods, where they believe they're entitled to live. College students in dorms here allowed to vote because they "live" here. Well-off people from elsewhere in the country, having purchased Park Slope brownstones and Ditmas Park Victorians 5-15 years ago and think they're cool Brooklynites; but they'll leave the second time a derelict vomits on their property. I've seen it happen time and again.

All of them blissfully unaware of the history of the Middle East.

And now this mayhem.

Spouse and I are beside ourselves. And there are very few people who understand why.

Carry on, Eve. And thank you

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