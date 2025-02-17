Some people will mark today as 500 days of captivity for the remaining 73 hostages in Gaza, and that is an essential focus. For me, it is 500 days since October 7.

It is 500 days since the biggest crime against Jews post Holocaust. It is 500 days since 1200 innocent Israelis were slaughtered. It is 500 days since the blood flowed through the peacenik gardens of Kibbutzim Nir Oz, Kfar Aza, Kissufim and Be’eri. It is 500 days since the children of Nova were tied to tree trunks in the forests of Re’im and brutally, systemically raped and murdered. It is 500 days since 250 innocents were stolen from their beds in their pyjamas and taken across the border into the tunnels of Gaza. It is 500 days since the image of a maimed Shani Louk first entered my brain, never to exit. It is 500 days since the Siman Tov family - mother, father, and three young babies – were shot and burned to death in their safe room on a Shabbat morning forever known as Black Shabbat.

It is 500 days since the world broke all of its promises to us.

What to write that hasn’t yet been written. Behind my eyes, it’s a carousel of traumatic imagery all day and all night long ever since that day, 500 days ago. Sometimes I get stuck on one flash. Tonight I am stuck on this.

This was Keshet. Keshet Casarotti- Kalfa. He will forever be 21-years-old. His body was found four days after the October 7 massacre. He was described by friends and family as a ball of light. His mother Natalia described him as a caring, generous, vivid man, who was life personified:

His friends told me that he bought a bottle of whiskey for hundreds of shekels and gave away chasers for strangers. He said: 'Why have fun alone when you can have fun together?'

Keshet was from Kibbutz Samar. He was a free spirit, and a special soul. He only ever walked around barefoot, and was traveling around upside down on his hands from the age of five. He was a raver, seeking out adventure across the world going from party to party with his same circle of friends, but always observing Shabbat wherever he went. He went to the Nova festival with his group, including Shani Louk. It was at Nova that he met the same fate as Shani. He was murdered by Hamas. The last anyone heard of him was a distress call in which he said something bad was happening.

His name was Keshet. It means rainbow in Hebrew.

When I was a young girl guide, I was taught that there are seven colors in the rainbow, but now I’m older and a little wiser, I understand that if you only see seven colors in the world then you may as well be blind. A rainbow is of unending colors. A rainbow is an arc of promise. A rainbow is a phenomenon. A rainbow is a spectrum of light that travels to eternity. And Keshet represented infinite life, brightening and expanding and filling up the lives of anyone who met him. This is just but one of the souls Hamas sought to annihilate on October 7. Just one.

Sometimes on the 500th day, I find it more useful to focus on one.

The people of Israel are the eternal people. Keshet: what a perfect name for a son of a tribe of people who are a phenomenon of history.

I read that in the year before he was murdered, Keshet was becoming more interested in Jewish traditions. Unrelated, I started moving my lips again in Hebrew recently. I bought a new prayer book that I keep by my bed so that I can say the evening Shema before I close my eyes; so I can wake to some morning rituals. I have not done this since I was 10-years-old and in Hebrew school.

Never before had I read the English translations.

Hashem, how many are my tormentors! The great rise up against me! The great say of my soul: There is no salvation for him from God. But you Hashem are a shield for me, for my soul, and the one who raises my head. I fear not the myriad people deployed against me from every side. You struck all my enemies on the cheek. You broke the teeth of the wicked.

500 days ago I didn’t believe in prayer. Perhaps I only saw seven colors in the rainbow. I hope tonight that there is another little Keshet being born somewhere. A boy rainbow. If could name one tomorrow, I would.