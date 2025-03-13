Morning Queers.

Listen I know it’s noon almost on a Thursday, and you’re composting your organic egg shells and eggplant skins, or maybe just getting out of a mid-morning AA meeting, or about to go to the community gardening center to collect funghi, or maybe you’re doing the delicate balance of running your own Instagram account (ie, your “business”) while recording an upcoming podcast episode and preening your petunias, but I have to interrupt momentarily. Sorry, it won’t take long.

It has come to my attention that there is a media source that you might want to bookmark in your Safari browser, or on your iPhone push notifications, and it’s called: the Palestinian Authority. For background (I don’t want to assume any knowledge), the PA is the Fatah-controlled governing body of the West Bank, and representative for the Palestinian people therein. It speaks for the Palestinians; the “brown” people you have become so passionately dedicated to during your every spare waking moment (generous, given the very busy lives you lead). They have seen you in your rainbow-colored keffiyehs. They have observed your Instagram fundraisers for the “children of Gaza”. They have recognized your adoption of the terminology they have re-popularized to define the Jews: genocidal, occupying, bloodthirsty, and - what else? - oh of course, Nazis. And this week, the Palestinian Authority made this statement to thank you for all of your support in your Queers For Palestine advocacy.

Here is what they wrote.

Oh wait, I’m sorry. Do you need a moment? I know, this might be hard. I should have put a trigger warning on the top of this piece. Are you OK? No, seriously. We can hold space if you need time to process. I know it’s a lot. It’s not that the Palestinian Authority are maybe reconsidering their stance on non-binary pronouns, or a little iffy about gender neutral bathrooms, or rolling back their policies on same-sex romance novels, or even limiting pegging parties to just Friday nights. They want you to stop existing, period. You know how you’ve been running around a lot recently screaming “WE EXIST!!!!” Well, the Palestinian Authority are the guys who are really invested in you not existing - but for realsies. Stop being queer, or whatever you want to call it, is what they want. No gay no way. In Gaza/the West Bank your pronouns are were/was.

Anyway guys, the internet lasts forever, unfortunately. As does CCTV footage, and every single protest and event you have organized in solidarity with the people of Gaza, the Palestinian cause, and the “folks” who WE (the bad Zionists you have forever banished from the movement, and would never be caught in a strap-on with) have been telling you would chuck you off a building at the earliest convenience should you ever meet the individuals you have been fetishizing so excessively for the last 18 months. And yes I’m afraid I did keep all of the receipts because… well I needed a new kink.

A rainbow keffiyeh is like a Rosie The Riveter costume beneath a floor-length birka with sleeves and a mere slit for eyes. I believe that item of clothing is called a Niqab, FYI. These are things to learn about, because if all goes according to your protests you too will be living under the regimes you have heralded in the “safe space”s of your rainbow-blasting gay pride parades since October 7. And you won’t be able to practice being gay, or gender queer, or whatever it is you want, because… did you play the game “hangman” as a kid? I would highly recommend reading around the issues of Islam and being gay. Historically it’s remained highly consistent(ly against all forms of fabulous). Pride. What a concept. Proud of what? Standing for the people who took a gay woman named Emily Damari hostage on October 7, after shooting her dog dead in front of her, leaving her with eight fingers, and forcing her to hide her identity during her entire captivity in Gaza? You would not know pride if it kissed you on the face.

Most Muslim-majority countries are against any moves to advance LGBTQ rights at the United Nations including within the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council. Trans people are generally only recognized post-surgery and are considered under a gender binary of man versus woman, and if you happen to be transgender you will not have a fun time in a Muslim-majority country. Both the Quran and the Hadith are negative about homosexuality at large; the latter more explicitly. The Palestinian Authority, for whatever it’s worth, is big on the Hadith, as are the Islamist world. Given that the Muslim fundamentalists consider modern Western progressivism as “ravaging moral decay”, they are sticklers for their homophobia (and their misogyny and their racism to boot) (and their antisemitism, but we already know you don’t care about that). So they crack down on what they deem to be a threat of rampant homosexuality by protecting their anti-LGBTQ laws and/or violence protected by said laws. Essentially, laws against homosexual activity pervade in many Muslim-majority countries, many of which prescribe the death penalty for offenders.

Something to think about!

Kk, peace and blessings y’all.