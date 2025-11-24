Blacklisted

Brian Jones
1d

I saw Omer too! Just tonight courtesy of Longmont Chabad. He is amazing. I think the difference between him and me, would be that if I think of myself in that situation— I don’t make it out. By the time other hostages were going home, but not me, I’d have given up.

I’ll think about Omer when I clean my apartment. He cleaned up for his demented terrorist captors (gaining no favor whatsoever) because it beats doing nothing in the pitch black. It makes you grateful to have an apartment, that periodically is in need of cleaning… not cleaning because it is the only thing your terrorist captors will not kill you for doing. Dude is my hero

Alison Bull
1d

Mamdani and AOC were elevated before they were old enough to have any real experience, even though Mamdani is in his early thirties he’s done nothing significant to warrant the job he’s just been handed. DSA takes young, idealistic and photogenic people to control once in the office. If any of us were handed a job we didn’t know how to do we’d rely on insiders and this is how NYC will hasten the rot that took place on day one of DeBlasio’s horrific reign.

Mamdani’s decisions will be made by others. Giuliani was a lifelong New Yorker and a federal prosecutor who destroyed the mafia and Bloomberg built an enormous company from nothing. Yet Mamdani is going to do the same job. Make it make sense.

Thank you for bringing this organization to our attention. How can we support them?

