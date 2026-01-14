Press play. This is a distressing call, but it has to be heard.

This is a call from inside Iran to the Iranian diaspora. “These figures we have seen 10 and 12,000 are laughable in comparison to what we are seeing inside Iran,” he says. “There is a massacre happening.”

Listen to this man. Share his voice everywhere. The people of Iran are being slaughtered in unfathomable numbers. Nazi style firing squads are going door-to-door. They need help now.

Where are the marches.

Where are the statements.

Why when I go outside does it seem like a regular day?

Reports are coming in that the regime in Iran is bringing foreign militias into the country to suppress the uprising, Hezbollah included. This is the definition of “oCcuPaTioN”!!! From its inception in 1979, the Islamic Republic aligned itself with foreign jihadist movements — including Palestinian armed groups — to control Iranians. Iran’s people are a nation under hostage of an illegal occupying regime, presently. So where are all the anti-imperialists? Newsflash: they have become the imperialists. Many just don’t realize it yet.

You know, I think we Jews have come to expect the Left to treat us with utter revulsion and condemnation, but watching the “community of the good” just let Iranians be gunned down to death in the thousands because they can’t get it up for a nation of freedom-fighters prepared to die for liberation is making my head hurt. I knew the hobbyist morality police were un-serious people, reducing nobility to a bunch of pin badges on their backpacks and slogans in their social media bios. But their lack of care about anything that can’t be tokenized is becoming sociopathic. If only we could trade them all in for the brave men and women of Iran.

I never thought I’d be here again fighting tooth and nail for a cause because they won’t. I went to war over a domestic violence trial. I stood in the killing fields after October 7. Here I am now for Iran. I stand on the right side of history, always. But I guess the “good guys” don’t. They are consistent(nly silent). All the influential people I once worked with or counted as friends, even family, would be fully supporting my work on the Iranian revolution right now – if they knew about it. Yet because they have been gaslit and manipulated by the self-serving idiotic bullying and deception of leftists, they have discarded our feeds under duress. Leftists are the biggest silencers in the game. And they have not done this out of morality. They've done it to get what they want. It's all about control and coercion. They’re such kind souls.

Yesterday I wrote about Erfan Soltani - the young 26-year-old man who is going to be publicly executed in less than 24 hours. Today’s task was to make his name trend; to make him famous. Since 6AM, all of us with sizeable Instagram accounts have been hash-tagging his name. Past practice shows this makes the regime less likely to execute. Is this what our world has come to? Years ago, during the BLM movement, leftists screamed at us to “say their names!” – about the dead. Black and brown people who were already dead in police custody. “sAy tHeiR nAmEs!!!!” Today we asked them to say a living man’s name, who is on death row. A simple act that could be the difference between life and death for him. They could not be bothered.

Meanwhile, Iran is ruled by an evil that still engages in the medieval torture of public hangings. That is a leadership given legitimacy by the West’s most lauded institutions.

History is being made in this moment and it will not be kind to them. Their silence speaks to how utterly uncultured they are, too. Iran pre-1979 was one of the most culturally forward countries on the planet, and now stands as the clearest example of what happens to a society when Islamism takes over. These revolutionary Iranians are timeless heroes, and their helpless plight is eating up the insides of those of us who understand what the world has to lose if intervention is not achievable and if the regime win out. Yet the indefatigable will of the Iranian people does not waver.

Yes, this did begin with the appeasement of Barack Obama. Were he not to enter a nuclear deal with Iran and instead supported the then uprising, we would arguably not be here now. This precedent of appeasement towards the Iranian regime from leaders around the world has kept Iranian civilians in this Islamist cage, where they can’t dance, they can’t sing, the women can’t show their hair, without risk of death. Appeasement can get fucked. If you’re reading this now, make demands of your politicians, at every level. A terrorist regime has taken 90 million Iranians ransom to blackmail the world. Now Iranians fight with empty hands. They are without food, without water. IRGC police are raiding house after house, searching for Starlink satellites, and connective devices, securing total blackout.

This isn’t Gaza. Far from it. Gaza had internet throughout the war, and the “starvation” there was a hoax run straight out of the Gaza Ministry of Health aka Hamas aka the Islamic regime. Gaza was but another chapter in a long played-out propagandist diversion from all the worst humanitarian crimes that the regime itself has been undertaking on a daily basis for 47 years and counting.

The world of human rights is an enormous farce. Social justice warriors are as intelligent as monkeys with miniature cymbals. Leftists emotionally blackmailed us for the last decade. They threatened to destroy our lives if we continued to speak the truth. We continued despite everything they took from us. They did not silence us. They gagged themselves, and self-imposed their own lobotomies.

Eighteen months ago, when the Mossad executed a strategic attack on Hezbollah in Lebanon – a terrorist organization that has been suppressing its own people for decades – when Israel took out 3,000 targeted terrorists in a genius and precise move, human rights advocates, lawyers and ambassadors cried outrage. They were up in arms over the incapacitation of terrorists. Where are they now as 12,000 Iranians (at least) are executed for standing up for their freedom from the same tyrannical regime that funds Hezbollah? Nowhere. Well correction: in bed with the Islamic regime. They have shaken hands with them, just as the socialists did with Khomeini in 1979 when the Shah was ousted. The leftists were fooled by the Islamists and helped usher them in, before themselves being executed. What do the Islamists not like? Freedom.

The Islamists believe in a global caliphate, which is a different globalization of human rights that Leftists harp on. The Islamists believe in globalization of suppression of any rights, but it’s Islamophobic to say so. The silence of the Left is intentional. They stand up for Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the West Bank and Syria. They scream that these proxy terror groups are political groups engaged in justified resistance against phantom occupations. They are nowhere when radical resistance emerges against a monstrous occupation in Iran. They choose to stand up for terrorists, and not for civilians. They scream FREE PALESTINE, but ignore the fact that the Islamic regime in Iran has been using the Palestinians as a chess piece for decades. The Palestinians in Gaza will never have freedom so long as the regime persists. That regime robs its civilians of their money and uses it to fund all these terror proxies throughout the Middle East to continue pursuing their imperialist caliphate – eventually over the West too. It guarantees one thing above all to absolutely everyone: not an inch of freedom.

So who is defending true freedom fighters at the moment? Who is standing up for human rights? And who is enabling the worst human rights atrocities by the most depraved criminals on the planet? The humanitarians of the West are wrapped around the regime’s little finger, opposing any democracy - Israel and America included – who stand to crush its power. I’m not a humanitarian. I’m a human, stripped and unafraid, asking everyone I used to know: Why are people prepared to die in Iran for freedom? And why are you not willing to be their voice?

If the free world is important to you, speak on Iran now. Or forever hold your peace.

