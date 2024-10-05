When our borders were breached by Hamas and our homes were burned to the ground and entire families killed, you took to the streets partying and waving the flags of our murderers and chanted for our genocide. When our children were incinerated alive in ovens in front of their parents, you demanded to see the images of the beheaded babies. When our women were brutally raped and mutilated, you denied the atrocities and told us to show you proof, after we stood side-by-side with sexual assault survivors the world over. When our women and children and men were taken hostage and kidnapped into Gaza, you ripped down their posters and dehumanized them. When our army sought to enter Rafah to rescue hostages who were being kept and starved underground, you screamed "ALL EYES ON RAFAH!" to apply international pressure against our rescue operations. When those same hostages in Rafah were executed in the tunnels underground you turned the other cheek, and said they deserved it. When Israel sent hundreds of trucks of aid into Gaza every day, you continued to spread falsehoods that Israel was to blame for any claims of starvation in the Gaza Strip, and not Hamas who stole the aid. When it was discovered that the United Nations under UNRWA had participated in the atrocities of October 7, you called for more funding to be sent under the guise of humanitarianism knowing it would be intercepted by terrorists. When it was reported that the war in Gaza has the lowest ratio of militant to civilian deaths in the history of urban warfare, you continued to parrot Hamas propaganda, and laud the international media organizations and the Qatari-funded Al Jazeera who reverse-engineered a charge of genocide against Israel for simply defending ourselves. When Hezbollah fired thousands of rockets into Israel since October 7, expelling 90,000 civilians from their homes, destroying buildings and murdering 12 Druze children playing soccer on a Saturday afternoon, you were still crying about Al Shifa hospital in Gaza; a hospital that Israel never in fact bombed. When the Iron Dome saved millions of lives the night that the Islamic Republic of Iran sent hundreds of ballistic missiles to Israel in both April and October, you shed tears over the United States' continued aid in funding the most sophisticated defense system in the world. When the Mossad executed the most precise targeted attack in military history against a terror network embedded within a civilian society in Lebanon with minimal damage to innocents and thousands of terrorist casualties, you screamed that it was an act of "Jewish terrorism". When the IDF annihilated more terrorists on the United States watchlist in a matter of weeks than America had managed in 20 years, you stood firmly with the Iranian proxy terror groups, while oppressed civilians all over Lebanon, Syria and Iran cried tears of celebrations and hope that Israel would help liberate them from their tyrannical regimes. We know you by your actions. In every generation you rise up to destroy us, and you fail. Because the people of Israel live. It is not the right side of history. It is the only side of history.

I didn’t realize the nightmare would be today. I thought it would be on Monday, October 7. I was wrong.

I have been awake all night and as I got in an Uber this morning I felt that I was frozen in the nightmare of this Shabbat last year. I have been anticipating Monday, but today is the day that it is crashing in on me. A year since Black Shabbat. A year. It has been exactly as we knew it would be instantly. A year. My g-d. A year.

I ran through the same streets of LA that I ran through on this Shabbat a year ago, as though it was the very same day, as though no time had passed at all. I broke down. I gave in to every weakness. I wanted exactly the same things as I wanted a year ago. It was as though nothing had been between then and now. It was as though it was moments ago. I reached for an old life. I forgot. I forgot.

This was my first post on 10/7. This is a snapshot of the first few hours.

This week, I spent my Rosh Hashanah with 45 beautiful people in Noa Tishby’s garden, drinking and eating and smiling and singing and laughing. I felt happy and free for the first time in a year.

While 101 hostages remain in Gaza, it was a bittersweet Rosh Hashanah, but it was a new year nonetheless. We acknowledge the traditions. Being Jewish is dramatic. It is an immersion of yourself in the totality of the human experience. In suffering we always carry the light. My focus for 5785 is new. Usually I envision a happy, healthy year. For 5785 I'm focused on the beginning of a stronger collective; a new world. There has never been a greater moment in our lifetimes to hear the battle cry of the Shofar and fight for the renewal of the people of Israel. My focus is on peace, healing and the courage to not merely return to self but to surpass it, and connect in the fullest ways. To make it sweet. But to make it fierce.

During the days of Rosh Hashanah, the IDF rescued a Yezidi woman from Gaza. Fawzia Amin Sido was 11 when she was kidnapped by ISIS from Iraq and sold as a sex slave to a man in Gaza.

Here she is being reunited with her family, courtesy of the IDF:

Apparently just like Jewish women, Yezidi women aren't women according to the human rights world, because a Yezidi woman who was captured by ISIS-Hamas ten years ago was rescued by the IDF in Gaza (yup) and not a single international human rights feminazi has said anything about it. Too distracting from all the blood libel. Sorry sorry, I meant "war crimes" that Israel is committing. Looking more and more stupid by the day, they are.

Today marks a whole 365 days in which we have seen the most excessive parade of global antisemitism in almost a century. Funded by Iran. Delivered by leftists in the West. After failing for 12 months to condemn any terrorist infiltration and/or air attacks by Iranian proxies against the Jewish nation, the UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres has been banned from entering Israel. He will face arrest if he does.

A year of this hell on earth. When is it going to stop. When are they going to stop trying to murder us. Well as Shimon Peres once said:

“Optimists and pessimists both die the same way. The difference is how they live. I choose to be an optimist.”

