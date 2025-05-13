Welcome back to my go-to diatribe which is that men are pricks.

Donald Trump. Where to start. Dude, don’t accept a fucking plane from Qatar. I know some may argue that it’s “rude” to not accept gifts from Middle Easterners, but do you know that this is the entire basis for the phenomenon in abuse dynamics known as “love bombing”? Quite literally could be a love bomb in this scenario, when the plane takes off and proceeds to explode in the sky killing you, the United States President.

Sidenote: it is illegal under the United States Constitution.

Of course, I am thrilled that the last remaining American in captivity, 21-year-old IDF sergeant Edan Alexander, was released from captivity yesterday due to US government negotiations (which reportedly bypassed Netanyahu and the Israelis). But the scenes of joyful reunion with the Alexander family were stained by the idiocy of tangential reports that Edan was expected to be show-ponied around Qatar while Trump is visiting the Middle East this week. (Thankfully Edan’s grandmother has said “loh” – Hebrew for “absolutely not” – to this part of his release negotiations).

This is what I receive when holding a mirror up to Trump’s potential corrupt behavior. “Stop the conjecture! It’s the art of the deal!” – the Trump acolytes. “The mainstream media have an agenda. This isn’t the whole truth.” OK, that being potentially true, he’s still accepting a $400m luxury jet from a cabal of criminals who are holding 58 innocent civilians hostage in Gaza. And yes we can - and SHOULD - point fingers at Steve Witkoff, and the rest of the Qatari cocksuckers who are happy to receive “gifts” from Jihadist psychopaths in formal attire. These people are verrucas on the soles of the Trump Administration. And yes, it may be the case that Bibi is too self-interested to collaborate with, and/or that he is no longer Trump’s flavor of the month, and/or that Trump has more success achieving Israel’s best objectives than its own Prime Minister. But Trump has still elected to accept a “palace in the sky” from a group of gangsters, and that’s not in anyone’s best interests. Not even his own.

Running America is not the same as running an international corporation. It seems that to be a Trump supporter, one must blindly follow Trump, as though we’ve never received a single warning about the implications of excessive paternalism. Let’s just say there are better father figures out there, and did Trump have amnesia about the multiple attempts on his life by the Islamic Republic of Iran? The Trump of today can’t even follow the Trump of yesterday. That is a problem.

When I saw the above tweet from Russell Brand this morning in defense of Kanye West’s latest single, actually called “Heil Hitler”, it reminded me of my consistent lack of faith in the male species. They’re messy. Men are not organized. Trump has money in the Middle East and needs to protect his own assets. Inconveniently he also now happens to be the United States President. Russell Brand is a new age guru and reformed addict who is battling a cavalcade of highly convincing sexual assault allegations and finds himself justifying a rap song from a mentally unstable superstar with a demonic track record of Jew hatred just to secure his base with the only people who will protect and defend him against an inevitable sky-fall from disgrace.

And Kanye. Bro, it took you 22 years to go from releasing your first hit after surviving a car accident, to coming out in support of a fascist dictator who would have killed you simply for being a Black man. Maybe it’s time to have your jaw wired shut again.