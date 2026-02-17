Women are not to be flattened into two-dimensional shapes by our experiences. We are more than the things that have happened to us. We are more complex than the labels the world categorizes us by. Today I write about atrocities. I have been writing about atrocities for six years, because I was no longer accepted in the world of the arts. In a past timeline, I would be writing about Margot Robbie’s performance in Wuthering Heights right now. In this timeline I am writing about justice for Arbel Yehoud. And every day, I wonder if I can do both, and every day someone tries to convince me I cannot. Can Arbel Yehoud do both? Can she recover the life she had before, while being forever a survivor of Hamas captivity?

I hope. She is more than what happened to her.

Arbel Yehoud isn’t just a former hostage, or a survivor of sexual assault. She was once a professional dancer. She is in love with her boyfriend. She had a dog who was murdered by Hamas. Her eyes carried terrors the day she was released from captivity. We all saw the woman who was held in total isolation and only saw terrorists for almost 500 days in a state of complete fear moving through packed crowds on her way to a Red Cross vehicle in January of 2025. We knew she was not OK. For 482 days she was held. Since her release she has shared little. She reappeared when her partner Ariel Cunio was released last October.

Arbel’s eyes contained a hell that she barely endured, as she revealed in the last few days. She finally broke her silence, citing the testimony from fellow hostage Romi Gonen as inspiration to use her voice. She has testified that she was sexually abused by Gazans almost every day of her captivity. She was suicidal in her captivity.

“I tried to end it three times,” she told the media. “I felt like I couldn’t go on. There were moments when I thought it was the only way out.”

Arbel was spurred to fight for her survival by the love of her boyfriend Cunio. They were kidnapped together from Kibbutz Nir Oz. They were held apart. Now they are trying to rebuild their lives together.

Feminists who didn't once advocate for the freedom of the Israeli hostages, including Arbel, are – via the complicity of their silence – assailants of her sexual abuse in captivity. Every single Western "feminist" who denied and diminished the women in Hamas captivity are devoid of any credibility, whether journalist, lawyer or politician. Let the testimony of Arbel Yahoud remind you: they're not "human rights lawyers” etc. They are "me me me” professionals, who selectively exploit victims they deem to be politically correct or perfect for their own gain. They do not care about women who are abused. They see the abuse and they decide to take advantage. It’s predatory.

This is the industry of so-called "human rights law", “international law”, “non-profit humanitarianism”. Hone in on a victim. Victimize them further. The longer the victim remains a victim and engaged with “humanitarian” work - instead of becoming a survivor rebuilding – the more they continue to be the hunted. If you behave as prey, you will continue to be the food of your predator/s who will not stop until there is nothing left of you. Professional humanitarians are banking on that to succeed. This is why, for instance, they're not invested in the rebuilding of Gaza. They don't care about Palestinians. They need Palestinians to be an abstract idea in their head and dying at the hands of the “malicious white supremacist Israelis” in the "genocide" they've invented in order to propel their own brand. It's demented. They don't care.

Never forget that these self-obsessed, social-climbing frauds spent the entire war fake-outraged about "journalists in Gaza" who were Hamas terrorists, some of whom committed sexual atrocities against these women in captivity, the freedom of whom they did not appeal for once. Not once did they say their names, or wear a yellow ribbon, or post a picture of their faces. They justified their captivity. They tore down their posters. While these journalists profited from and advanced their careers and denied that Hamas utilized rape as an act of war, Arbel Yehud, Romi Gonen, and dozens more were being sexually abused in tunnels, in Gazan homes, day in day out, waiting for their last breath.

You wonder if these “leading feminists” and “do-good humanitarians” know anything about the subjects they claim to be experienced on. Are they as stupid as they look? Or is it just that they care more about being popular in a world where hating Jews reaps instant rewards? How much more will they be enabled to destroy before they are stopped? Soon they will bite off more than they can chew. This kind of hubris always sinks the Titanic, and there will be no lifeboat for them.

Last week, legendary German filmmaker Wim Wenders was serving as the jury president for the 76th Berlin International Film Festival. He made comments at the opening press conference, suggesting that artists should “stay out of politics” and was criticized for not speaking on Gaza. The furor that erupted tells us what we already know. One author pulled out of the festival over it. It took up more space in the media than any film at the festival.

The actor Neil Patrick Harris was also goaded at his press conference about politics, and said he preferred to make “apolitical” projects, which the journalist who asked him the question then doubled down on and re-framed as an avoidant response. Why are they bullying great artists into having a political agenda? Don't they realize that's a little "fascist"? We already know that if your favorite musicians and actors don't support Palestine, they are punished by social exclusion and/or ridicule. They are pressurized by mobs until they fold. This is how fascism works. Those who don't see it, have their eyes wide shut. Those who participate in it are murdering the soul of art from the inside out. Expelling Jews and/or anyone who isn’t proudly antisemitic and shilling for Palestine from the arts? No wonder it’s all gone to shit.

This is why Matt Lucas, brilliant British comedian and creator, was harassed on the London underground this weekend in a viral video that emerged on social media. Lucas has never spoken out about Israel and Gaza. He is merely a famous Jew, heckled in public to “say Free Palestine”. If you work in the arts, and you are a Jew, you will be forced to reckon with your Jewishness with every second you dare to keep being an artist, and yet apparently you don’t even need to be Jewish any more to be forced into conformity:

I was right in 2020. What began with me did not end with me. It is now the norm to banish the Jew from liberal arts, from liberal spaces, from tolerant society. It is now the norm to force any creative person to conform. I thought art was about rebelling?

I woke up to two shocking headlines this morning. Madrid and Athens.

Let’s do Athens first. A story has emerged that Dana Eden - producer and creator of hit Apple TV show Tehran – has been found dead in her hotel room in Athens on location while filming the fourth series of the show. The Israeli production company immediately put out a statement to quell media speculation that her death had led to a criminal investigation, yet multiple reports state that she was found with bruising on her neck and limbs. Other reports state that her death is being treated as a suicide. She was a leading Israeli creative who was making a highly celebrated series that exposed the Islamic Regime in Iran, and did it brilliantly and successfully. The story is still unfolding…

What I can say with certainty again is that Dana Eden was contributing a courageous truth-telling upon the world that the human rights frauds have actively suppressed. Human rights professionals have completely ignored the murders of tens of thousands of innocent Iranians this year who have tried to overthrow the regime. The human rights brigade have remained silent. They are obsessively focused on Israel and the Jews, blaming us for defending our right to exist, because they hate us.

Why?

Perhaps because the Jews cannot be exploited by them as salvaged victims that render them saviors of the world. We don’t play victim. The “Palestinians”, however… The UN is perhaps the most famous institution doing the exploiting. Here is UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese and her latest deplorable comments denying the sexual atrocities of Hamas. She told one interviewer about October 7: “Let’s assume rape occured. So?” Apparently she is a “feminist”. If she’s a feminist, I’m a greybeard.

Francesca Albanese is not a bug of international law, she’s a feature. She is the gold standard female humanitarian with a job at the United Nations and she asks: “What’s the need to talk about mass rape?” What does that tell us about the industry of international law and human rights? Mass rape only when it helps the brand?

Moving onto Madrid. I have great admiration for Madrid, its culture, and its history. I have spent quite a bit of time there. The fact that three elderly Jewish women were thrown out of arguably Madrid’s most important art museum over the weekend - the Reina Sofia – because of other bigots in the museum is incredibly upsetting. And not just because it means Jews no longer have a place in Spain (again), but because it means that Spain has surrendered to fascistic extremism (again). One of said women was a Holocaust survivor.

The elderly women were libeled as “child killers” by other visitors, and the staff were complicit in throwing them out of the museum. Instead of protecting them from antisemitic harassment, the museum staff chose to kick them out because they were making other people feel “uncomfortable”. One had an Israeli flag pin on, one wore a Star of David. It is a publicly funded museum.

A progressive Queer for Palestine is it?

Denying people access to art is evil. Denying people their creative voice is evil. I would like to know the profiles of everyone who complained about the three Jewish women at the art museum in Madrid on Saturday. Gender, age, religion, etc. Why don't we know? We should know.

To tell a Jew we can’t go to a museum, or a play, or a concert is nothing new. What would have been the reaction if someone had been thrown out of the space for wearing a cross or a hijab?

In the last week, I have endured a lot of eye-rolling for not saying enough about the Epstein Files. The same people who are perpetually angry about “institutional abuse of power” fall mute when I mention the United Nations’ complicity in the murder and rape of Jews in Israel on October 7, and the continued denial of Hamas’s barbarism by that same institution. But Epstein!

To my critics, I am talking about Epstein. Just not in the way you want me to. Epstein is dead. His assailant is in prison. Women are sex-trafficked every day. Women like Arbel Yehoud. I don't see you talking about her. Is it because she's Jewish and her perpetrators are not?

But let’s get into the Epstein Files, hey. I have put myself at great personal risk while standing up for women against abuse, but I have also paid an unseemly and far higher cost for standing up against hatred against Jews, including expulsion from women’s rights advocacy. So I have to say this: the amount of Jew hatred and anti-Jewish conspiracy theory in the conversation around the Epstein files, including from one victim at least, is horrifying and counterproductive. Yes, it’s important to hold systems accountable for abuses of power, but let’s be completely clear: Epstein is not proof that Jews are all powerful, or that Jews have a penchant for child sex trafficking, or that Jews control the world, or that Israel is manipulating the systems of justice in the West. This is all the fabrication of victim-oriented culture.

For ten-plus years, systems of power and the media have become centralized in their focus on victimhood, and where there is a victim there always has to be a culprit, and who have been the go-to culprits without trial for 2,000+ years: the Jews. The Jews are not to blame for societal injustice or unrest. The Jews are at the forefront of establishing systems of justice. And Israel is the only nation where justice is a building block of society in the Middle East. So be mindful that your fervor for justice around Epstein isn’t becoming some crazed obsession about “who the Jews/Zionists really are”. For what it’s worth, Epstein was no Israel supporter. And not because “even a broken clock is right twice”, but because he was a morally repugnant person.

As for Spain, the Jews played a foundational role in Medieval Spain and were essential in building the country that eventually chased us out. Short memories all around.

What’s more with reference to Epstein is that the dumping of millions of pages of files online was a great disservice to victims and should never have happened. It is the opposite of letting survivors be heard. It makes it harder to expose their perpetrators. It’s intentionally overwhelming the issue and it has caused further distress to victims both related and unrelated. It’s trauma porn. It’s like a lawyer dumping millions of pages of unorganized evidence on your doorstep and letting you sift thru it instead of doing their job and preparing you for the onslaught.

The Epstein files aren't the bombshell revolution people crave. No mass arrests, no end to elite abuse – just enough redacted drip-drip-drip to kill plausible deniability while birthing a new, perhaps even more sinister era of managed "truth." On a deeper level, to me it feels like the death rattle of unfiltered discourse. It peels back one veil only, albeit an undeniably enormous and powerful one, to tighten the next. I think this is all a huge pretext for heavier social media clamps. Abuse will and does persist, and connection is deeply further fractured. The release of the files isn't anywhere near liberation. Look at it more like a refined matrix upgrade. Wake up to abuses of power, but don't expect freedom. My prediction is that there will be tighter chains disguised as transparency.

It’s also the last call of a disastrous, self-immolating Me Too movement. Had that movement never distracted actors, musicians, models etc by recklessly turning them into mouthpieces for systemic abuse, by promising falsely to provide them with an income stream and lofty positions of power as policy-makers, they would have continued to thrive in their craft, be in their real power, and defy institutionalized subjugation by excelling at what they love to do. In that sense, the Me Too movement served one thing only: the very patriarchy it insisted it was toppling. Me Too’s biggest achievement was to create a whole new industry for exploiting women.

The Epstein Files re-traumatized victims for what purpose: so that people who don't give a crap about everyday victims of human trafficking, who couldn’t care less about Arbel Yehoud for instance, can play Chinese whispers about named celebrities whose names alone don't offer any robust evidence enough for their indictment? It's sick, self-serving and performative. These files are not in pursuit of truth. They exist to create noise and distraction. The obsession with them has next to nothing to do with justice. If it did, the overwhelming take would be crestfallen because the evidence required to seek justice seems to have died with Epstein.

If it had anything to do with justice and eradicating institutionalized violence against women then the same feminists would be talking about Arbel Yehoud.

As for Me Too’s overnight “heroes”, have you ever heard of Grace Tame? A former Australian of the Year who fought against child sexual abuse and championed women’s rights? She now leads chants in Australia to “globalize the intifada” and has called Israel a “fascist rogue state.” The loudest feminists have become the most brain-dead supporters of ‘patriarchy’, building their own iron wall around terrorist organizations such as Hamas.

Lest we forget, during the Paris Olympics these same “feminists” cheered on giving a gold medal to Imane Khelif. Last week, Khelif admitted to possessing male chromosomal material. Khelif beat up a woman for sport and won Olympic gold. Not a single media outlet has issued a correction. Not a single “activist” has apologized to Khelif’s opponents for mocking their tears. And here’s why. They were the predators all along.

