The new history books will tell you that Idi Amin was an angel and Joseph Stalin a pioneer; that Mao was a hero and Pol Pot a freedom fighter. The left scream it so it must be true.

These hideous geeks. These crippled werewolves. More of us normies can see it now; leftism is a form of collective mental illness. They would spend hours trying to convince you that a broccoli was a cauliflower. Just imagine. A world where there are no more dictators. Isn’t that what the leftists want? “No Kings!” they insisted, just days after Israel together with Trump’s administration liberated the remaining hostages of Gaza and achieved a ceasefire in Gaza. No Kings, they said. What they meant was - Our Kings! Venezuela’s own Pharaoh - Nicolás Maduro - is their latest saint. They learned that he existed on Saturday when Trump posted this:

Maduro, who inherited Hugo Chávez’s presidency in 2013, was building on 26 years of corruption in Venezuela. He was the ruler of a violent regime that murdered thousands, and created economic disaster. On Saturday, however, the “rugged individualism” of Trump blew up the “warmth collectivism” of Maduro as the United States army seized Maduro and his wife, and brought them to New York City for trial, subsequently leading millions of Venezuelans to erupt in street celebrations at home and here in the United States, while self-involved Western leftists ignored the voices of the oppressed and made it all about their deranged hatred of Trump. They swapped out their Palestinian flags for Venezuelan flags and declared: Hands Off Maduro! Leftists have graduated beyond butchering Arabic pronunciations of Ramallah to rolling their Caracas’s. “What is happening in Venethhhhuelllla is a war crime!”

Shut up.

The same leftists who ignored 250+ hostages in the Israel-Gaza war, re-framed Maduro’s capture as a kidnapping that defied the rules of “international law” to accommodate their own feelings about the United States President as basically Hitler. The reality is Donald Trump is outrunning the United Nations. For over 20 years, more than one third of Venezuela’s population have fled. Thousands have been executed. Hundreds of innocent political dissenters have been imprisoned. Now there is finally hope and a path to freedom after the dictatorship has been toppled thanks to the United States.

“Don’t play games with Trump in office,” said Marco Rubio, as the White House account posted this:

’uge.

Over in Europe, the leaders panicked about what to say, finessing their scripted meltdown together. With hundreds of years of maturity beyond America, it is stunning to see the United States have a far more sober appreciation for global politics than the old world. Like a teenager, Starmer cried:

“I want to establish the facts first. I want to speak to President Trump. I want to speak to allies. I can be absolutely clear that we are not involved… and I always say and believe we should all uphold international law.”

It’s striking how he’s still not over himself. How does one inherit that little self-awareness? Meanwhile Sir Keir has nothing to say about Iran. He is team Mullahs, after all. The Mullahs don’t need to uphold international law because of the warmth of Sharia. This was probably a war crime according to former human rights barrister Starmer. But kidnapping 250 hostages on October 7 was resistance.

Meanwhile, it’s hard to know for sure whether these are authentic accounts, but my DMs are personally flooded with Iranians and Venezuelans leaping for joy and expressing gratitude for real representation in an otherwise totally upside-down media. Mayor Mamdani, predictably, stuck by his comrade. The 34-year-old is so serious now and has learned new words.

Briefed! Habibi, the New Yorker Venezuleans are ecstatic. Get off BlueSky and borrow a Zionist’s phone for a moment, and you will see dozens of mind-blowing videos. Defending dictatorships on day three in the job? Who is doing the briefing? The ghost of Benito Mussolini?

It was real Venezuelans’ videos that were going viral, not the costumed revolutionaries of Columbia university et al:

Cállate la boca, as they say. The best response I saw from a Venezuelan to the Western left was: “Suck a whole caravan of eggs and shut the fuck up.”

The left have traded “justice for all” for cruelty for many. They told us that in order to be “anti-racist” we can no longer say things such as “I don’t see color.” The thing is, they don’t see victims. The left is absolutely fine with people being murdered so long as it is within the realm of international law. If international law deems it a war crime for freedom to ensue then oppression must stand.

UN chief Antonio Guterres claimed to be “deeply alarmed” by the capture of Maduro and “deeply concerned” about (sorry to be repetitive) “the rules of international law.” (Can you imagine playing Monopoly or Backgammon with these sticklers). Ever the concern troll is Tony the frog: pretending to care in order to derail and undermine reality. Useless. Unhelpful. Do they have any strategy other than procrastination? Meanwhile, Guterres is yet to be even mildly concerned about the Iranians being murdered in the streets right now as tensions heighten during their bold uprising against their dictatorship.

One cannot imagine why the United Nations’ statement almost mirrors that of Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Qatar Expresses Deep Concern over developments in Venezuela and calls for dialogue to resolve disputes.”

The left still think it’s a “Zionist conspiracy” when we tell them Qatar (owner of Al Jazeera) has bought your favorite news channels and broadsheets. Why ever would Qatar be upset that the drug lord Maduro was captured? Doesn’t Islam forbid narcotics? Well two things. One: Qatar and Venezuela share a mutual friend - Iran who are financially tied to Venezuela, where Hezbollah operate, and Hamas has a rear base. Venezuela was their little offshore bank account. Beyond that, Doha PRs itself as an “indispensable mediator” between America and the US. Trump just told Qatar he doesn’t need them. He is dismantling Iran’s power base piece by piece. Adiós.

Yet swiftly the left is narrating Maduro’s capture as an "imperialist attack", expansionism, wherever will he attack next??? WALES??? It’s “against international law”. What it’s truly against is Qatar’s business model. Qatar needs Iran, Iran needs Venezuela. Venezuela provides weapons and oil to Iran. Funny that nobody cared about who was benefiting from Venezuelan oil until this Saturday. Mr Big Orange Bad Man just wants oil, does he? America doesn’t need oil from Venezuela, but better we have it than - y’know - Iran does to fuel its axis of terror.

The only thing the left excels at these days is stepping in at the 11th hour and rewriting your own history for you, weaponizing your trauma and talking over you with unsolicited advice because it's entertaining for them and makes them feel superior. Here’s the thing: nobody cares what you guys think any more.

The Free Palestine movement pivoted smoothly into the Free Maduro movement faster than you can say “watermelon”. It is after all a freedom movement that celebrates any loser, preferably criminal/human trafficker, who has led a previously stable nation to total disaster. They are forming a mental human chain around Venezuela’s fallen supervillain. Whether they are able to put two and two together yet, we know that if Pithom can go down, logic says Rameses could be next.

A new report suggests the Ayatollah Khameini may be preparing to flee to Moscow. The Islamic Republic’s terrorist regime in Iran appears to be collapsing. History is unfolding in real time. The clock is ticking, bitch.

Maduro’s capture and the rise of the Iranian people are feats of rugged individualism. I too am a rugged individual. It protects everything I am a fan of. Freedom of thought, religion and expression. Art, music and film. Poetry and writing, obviously. The pursuit of genuine genius. Democracy! The only people who protest to protect the “warmth of collectivism” are talentless sourpusses who want to drag everyone down to hell with them. The rest of us have too much fun using our own brains.

