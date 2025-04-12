What is your personal Egypt? How and where were you enslaved, and what happened in order for you to become free again? Did the unthinkable happen? Did a river part for you to make it to safety? Who led you out of the wilderness? How did you rebuild your kingdom? These are all questions that Jews ask ourselves every year. Quelle drama!

The festival of Passover - or Pesach - begins tonight, April 12. And it has always been my favorite. It’s like a soap opera. There’s the goodies and the baddies, and the triumph over evil. The fact that we all get to sit around a huge table for hours talking about who we are and where we came from, while celebrating our arguably “miraculous” survival. Other people don’t do this type of thing. Perhaps they haven’t had to work so hard to prove their existence is justified.

The Passover experience is one that rejects victimhood. It demands that you drink four cups of wine (full glasses). It insists you have multiple dips on the table for your food (fancy). It dictates that you must lean to the left as you eat, reclining like some Roman high commander at a gala, enjoying course after course after course until you can eat nothing but a piece of unleavened bread. This is how we survived, my friends. Fressing. It’s also why so many generations of Jews maintained a capacity to read Hebrew, because the head of the household has to tell the story in ancient tongue.

The youngest child at the table asks a question to begin proceedings: why is this night different from all other nights? Really the question is: why are the Jews so awesome?

Every year I think about Pharaoh, and where he walks among us today, and in recent years there have been many auditioning for the role. Since October 7, and the taking of more than 250 hostages into Gaza by Hamas, the chanting of “Let My People Go!” at the service have brought a thousands-year-old story to life, as our brothers and sisters languish mere miles from Egypt’s border. To this day, 59 hostages remain there.

My history with my elected Pharaoh of 2025 dates back, for me, almost 20 years.

In 2007, I was at UCL studying a masters in Human Rights Law. And I took a specific module titled “Terrorism”. It was relatively new territory, exploring the Terrorism Act 2000 and its implications.

Prepare for some disturbing news: this week, a London based law firm Riverway Law (an “immigration law” firm, of course) revealed itself to be acting for Mousa Abu Marzouk, who is considered Hamas’s second-in-command, in a bid to overturn the group’s inclusion as a terrorist group according to the Terrorism Act 2000. It got me thinking a lot about the profession I escaped.

In 2008, I dropped out of my course at UCL, and I did not graduate a Master of Law in Human Rights. I am merely a Bachelor of regular old Law to this day. I did not have a good time studying “human rights” law. I found it nonsensical. I found it a mistake. I did not feel at home at the University College Law law department as a Jew, especially when it came to matters of human rights, which is quite incredible given that the whole shebang found its roots post-Holocaust by a pair of Jews.

Out of the destruction of the Second World War came the Nuremberg trials, the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). At the Nuremberg trials, 22 men were tried for a new kind of offense; “crimes against humanity” and “genocide”. These concepts were developed by two Jewish men, Hersch Lauterpacht and Raphael Lemkin, whose families were murdered in the Holocaust. Lauterpacht and Lemkin set about to develop a notion that all human beings, no matter their nationality, race or religion, are entitled to certain basic rights. The pioneers of today’s “human rights” movement believed that a society founded on such principles could not also be genocidal. (Do you see where the opportunity for a manipulative DARVO-style inversion lay here? If a society could be found to be in its essence “genocidal” - say the Jewish one, Israel – then its inhabitants would be devoid of any “human rights” and therefore their massacre would be a form of justified resistance… A-ha! That took no time at all really did it?)

After Nuremberg, came the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Nations around the world decided to establish a set of rights (written up as 30 “articles”) which would guarantee the “dignity and worth of the human person”. Since it wasn’t just Germany’s state apparatus who had engaged in these crimes, but ordinary Germans, the responsibility for ensuring the rights was that of every person in society.

After what we have witnessed since October 7, and long before, and after what I have personally and often privately experienced with people in this field of work, I think it is safe to say that those who identify themselves as “human rights” lawyers have drifted oceans away from the Jewish pioneers who survived the Holocaust to birth a new legal realm. A legal realm that is now abused in a manner that would make both Lauterpacht and Lemkin roll in their graves.

In the UK, it was not until four years ago that Hamas was definitively declared a terrorist organization under the aforementioned Terrorism Act of 2000. The lawyers for Hamas, cited above, are claiming that Hamas’s inclusion is “disproportionate”, and violates European Human Rights Law by curtailing the “freedom of speech” of Palestinians who are merely protesting their rights to live in Gaza. (Wow).

I quote esteemed journalist Melanie Phillips who characterizes the whole charade as a stunt (which frankly is what much of the work that “human rights” lawyers do has become):

The application is entirely preposterous. Hamas is inimical to human rights. In no conceivable moral universe can anyone claim a human right to support a genocidal body that commits unspeakable atrocities and says it will carry out more of them. Although this challenge is being mounted by lawyers, it is not a legal action. It is not an appeal to a court. It is an application to the British government. It is a propaganda exercise to give the lies being told about Israel the ostensible imprimatur of legal respectability.

I recommend reading her entire indictment of the issue. It is blistering and entirely correct. And then I ask you to consider something beyond her article. Why is there not a single “human rights” lawyer who has stood up this week and said “not in my name”? How far is their appeasement of this abject lunacy going to go? Why am I so focused on this group of people? Why are they my Pharaoh 2025? First there are my own personal experiences that have been discredited with protestations that these people behave fairly; that they are benevolent or charitable. They are none of these things. Disingenuous at best; evil at worst. Either incredibly unintelligent dolts who are experts of nothing other than flying first class to glamorous locations, or actively playing God with civilization to serve their own ego.

The “human rights" lawyers” I have followed online since October 7 for the precise reason of confirming what I have suspected to be true of them since I was sitting in lecture halls with would-be future versions of them have not just refused to condemn October 7, over and over again. No. They have actively endorsed it. And not all by the complicity of their silence, but by the justifications and incessant “contextualizing” of the massacres, of the rapes, of the murdering of Jews. Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur, only yesterday did it again when towing the usual Amnesty International line and crying about the “injustice” suffered by Ahmad Mansara, a young man who in 2015, stabbed two Israeli children in Jerusalem, one who was on a bicycle. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and had his sentence reduced by the Israeli Supreme Court. But that’s not how Amnesty or Francesca Albanese presents “human rights”. Both are seriously psychotically in love with terrorists, and have bent “human rights” law to serve Islamist extremists over and above everyone else:

Why is nobody talking about how the people in charge of policing “human rights law” which was established in the wake of the Holocaust to protect everyone we know from terrorism and genocide are doing the opposite of what they’ve been mandated to do? The principal solicitor for this UK sham case is Fahad Ansari, and the barristers are Daniel Grütters of One Pump Court and Franck Magennis of Garden Court. Both chambers are two of the three that I have been told privately since October 7 have been the worst faith actors.

Their submissions read:

“For more than a century, the British State has been responsible for colonisation, ethnic cleansing and apartheid in Palestine. Harakat al-Muqawamah al-Islamiyyah (the Islamic Resistance Movement or "Hamas") is an organised resistance movement that exercises the right of the Palestinian people to resist Zionism and the colonisation, occupation, apartheid and, genocide carried out in its name. The continued proscription of Hamas means support for – and complicity in – the unrelenting colonisation of Palestine and crimes against humanity and acts of genocide being perpetrated by the Zionist State. That support and complicity is irreconcilable with the obligations of the British State under both international and domestic law. This deproscription application seeks to remedy that ongoing illegality.”

It will not come as any surprise to anyone reading Blacklisted that the three lawyers I just named have their own ties to terror. ⁠Ansari praised former Hamas leader Ismael Haniyeh and the October 7 massacre on his social media. He has openly mocked the rapes of female hostages by Hamas, and previously worked with the Islamic Commission on Human Rights (IHRC). What on earth is that? you may ask. Well the IHRC has been long suspected a front for Iran’s Islamic regime. Then there’s the Garden Court barrister Magennis (below) who too praised October 7 and PFLP terrorists on his social media. And finally ⁠⁠Grutters works for none other than the International Red Cross who have aided and abetted Hamas in Gaza.

Irish, is he? (Also the photo he has on his X banner [since edited] is the photo of Hamas breaking into the fence bordering the South of Israel on October 7 with a bulldozer. Cool.).

Britain’s shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said the claim should be dismissed:

“The fact lawyers are seriously arguing our weak human rights laws could be twisted to protect murderous terrorists shows why these laws are no longer fit for purpose. Human rights laws should protect our citizens, not foreign criminals and possibly even terrorists.”

So dissenters who still don’t understand my outrage may think: this is just one story. No it is not. There is another enormous scandal in British politics currently. The grooming scandal. The Labour government promised to organize local investigations into the accusations that there are Pakistani grooming rings all over the UK, abusing and raping under-aged children. Just before the British government broke for Easter, Labour tossed out the promise to undergo the investigations. If British human rights lawyers gave a stuff about the most vulnerable members of any society (women and children), they would be lining the streets of Westminster right now urging Labour to investigate the grooming scandal at a national level. Instead: picture bail of hay crossing empty road. Where are they? Why are they not doing their most obvious job?

Here is the ever great Trevor Phillips:

What the hell is going on?

Let’s make one agreement. If we believe in human rights, we believe that all humans are entitled to the same ones, correct? That is the history of this arm of the legal profession, after all. This would seem to me to be the most basic tenet of anyone who claims to be a “human rights lawyer”. Except this group of people do not ascribe any human rights to Jews first and foremost, or indeed anyone whose human rights are inconvenient to some political agenda. Embedded as a fundamental building block of their work seems to be that Jews and specifically the Jewish nation are the enemy.

For this reason, I don’t call them “human rights lawyers” any more, they are human rights LIARS. They are liars because they do not protect human rights for all and they do not respect the history of their remit. They participate in lawfare, not law. I also believe they are aware of their hypocrisy and are acting disingenuously, and they do not care. They have a white savior complex, whether they are white or not.

The case for Hamas here demonstrates beyond doubt that “human rights lawyers” have become the enemy of the state. Particularly in the UK where not a single human rights lawyer who I am aware of has said “not in my name” as human rights lawyers seek to legalize Hamas within the bounds of the profession. Not one. I have seen not a single one protest this ludicrous farce.

Two things, as an aside. One/ I have a dear friend in Britain who is a barrister working in the realm of international law and before I wrote this I asked her if she considered herself a “human rights lawyer”, to which she replied “absolutely not” and told me to proceed with my theory. Two/ many of my social circle agree that there are dog whistles for antisemitism all around us right now including whenever we read the words “human rights lawyer”, which our brains translate to: “Nazi”. Since October 7, it has become increasingly apparent to any of us who have witnessed “human rights lawyers” in action that it’s become a grift, centered around hatred of Jews.

It has never been dislodged from my brain that during the Wanssee Conference in 1942 in Germany when the idea to mass exterminate Jews in gas chambers was agreed to by all in attendance as the Final Solution, that most of the people around the table were lawyers with doctorates who believed in the rights of a superior Aryan race. I really don’t see the difference between those lawyers and the “human rights lawyers” of today. Because it has been shown time and again that there is none. In their petitions to the International Criminal Court, in their daily Instagram feeds, in their constant media appearances, “human rights lawyers” have demonstrated that if it were up to them they would throw all of their books at dismantling the state of Israel and ethnically cleansing the Jews from the land today.

Douglas Murray made an extremely cogent point very clearly this week in his much talked about appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, in which he was forced to debate with an eejit (“Dave Smith”, anyone?) for three hours. In the last 18 months (well actually for a very long time preceding this) what we have seen is swathes of self-appointed "experts" with millions of followers or authoritative decorated careers offering their opinions to their huge audiences about Israel/Gaza when they know not the first thing about Israel or Gaza.

For years, even preceding October 7, people at the apex of journalism, of academia, of the public sector, and of the legal industry (especially "human rights lawyers") would treat me with extreme suspicion whenever I made suggestions about texts to read, or museums to visit or films to watch re Israel/Palestine, preferring to just opine at length based on the random whim of their own feelings, influenced by populism. Most of them had never visited Israel, or Gaza, or the West Bank, or the Syria / Lebanon borders. Or Jordan. And if they had it was with a pre-established lens of anti-Israel bias attached to some pre-existing fetish about the Palestinians and how relatable their "plight" was to their own empirical history, as someone who is somehow marginalized or has a totally different breed of sectarianism in their personal background. They only went on a trip as missionaries of confirmation bias.

None of these people have any authority to be sharing opinions about Israel/Palestine and instead it is their obsession and a leading source of revenue and success for them. Not only that it often forms the basis of their work, particularly for lawyers who are now so far removed from the truth that they are acting *for* Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the heads of the snake in Qatar and Iran, while claiming to be humanitarians for all of our greater good. Give me break.

I will never forget that the day after October 7, a non-Jewish "human rights lawyer" expressed concern to me that colleagues in Gaza would not be able to gain safe passage out of a humanitarian zone, while the massacre in Israel was ongoing, thousands of Hamas terrorists were still actively raping, murdering, looting and burning down homes, and the IDF was almost one month away from beginning a counter campaign in Gaza. This person managed to make October 7 about themselves, despite being out gallivanting as usual that day and resurfacing on the evening of October 8 once the narrative had conveniently shifted. This person did not once condemn the actions of Hamas, instead immediately shifting the focus to Gaza. Mere weeks later, when I shared concerns that a now infamous antisemite named Clementine Ford was forging fake tweets of mine and spreading to her hundreds of thousands of followers that I was a racist (I had previously helped Ford recover her account after being banned mere days before 10/7), I was told this was rather un-feminist of me. Except Clementine Ford is a woman who has both denied the sexual assault of Israelis on October 7, and justified the rapes that she in the same breath denies occurred. For whatever it’s worth this is Clementine Ford’s post yesterday.

You know as someone who grew up with Holocaust survivors and stories of bringing Nazis to their knees, I was so inspired I wanted to seek justice with my life. Which is why I studied law. It’s why I find myself like Joan of Arc any time there’s any injustice that I find to be un-liveable. And I am so disturbed and disgusted that the people who swore an ethical oath to work in the field have taken a system that was pioneered by Jews after the Second World War and played the ultimate DARVO to twist it against Jews. But not just that - to twist it against the foundational principles of Western civilization. Human Rights law is now nothing except a noose by which to hang Jews. Invented by Jews. Abused by Jew haters. It’s grotesque.

Douglas Murray this evening appeared on Fox News to discuss the welcome news that the petition to deport Mahmoud Khalil, a terrorist working at Columbia University, has been approved. Syrian Jihad infiltrator Khalil, who led violent protests on campus and caused mass disruption, has had his visa revoked and he is to leave America. Murray spoke about how Khalil has become a free speech hero for both leftists and the far right, as the horseshoe dictates. Indeed the same types of characters and free speech absolutist lawyers are up in arms over Khalil’s deportation. A man who explicitly declared his mission thus:

“Fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization.”

Watch Douglas Murray on Fox on this issue. He is - as usual - superb.

How are we at a place where “human rights” advocates do more work defending terrorists than they do protecting civil liberties? Well, the profession was hijacked by extremists. Of course I do believe that every single person, no matter how evil, has a right to fair legal representation. Even Adolf Eichmann had a defense legal team. However, I would argue that it is obscene for such a lawyer to build a brand as some sort of do-gooder savior of society while doing so. Why are the scores of individuals who claim to be members of this elitist profession not more concerned that their remit has more to do with dismantling freedoms than it does protecting them?

Another example from just yesterday. A tunnel network has been exposed under a kindergarten in Gaza. This is a crime against humanity. Fity-nine hostages from Israel remain in Gaza, after more than 500 days. This is also a crime against humanity. But human rights lawyers say nothing. That is a violation of human rights, according to the original pioneers. How can a people thrive in a society if there is a terror bunker lodged beneath a place for children’s education? How can they turn a blind eye to this? How? Is it because they haven’t been to the places that they insist they are experts on? How?

I could scream it. I am screaming it.

And of course, we cannot have this conversation with them because these self-appointed humanitarians wouldn't last two minutes debating anyone who they have deemed a danger to their utopia, so they cancel all of us, and work hard behind the scenes to extract us from our social circles. It is utter cowardice. They make it so they never have to face us or any real criticism of their work. They hide in plain sight.

Here a Human Rights Law scholar, allegedly, calls me a “Nazi” for applauding the United States President’s new decision to screen the social media accounts of would-be residential aliens in America for antisemitic, pro-terrorism activity. I don’t need to explain to the smart people who read Blacklisted how unfathomably twisted that is. Also, how is “AMANI” a serious person? XO Amani? A human rights lawyer? Where? Behind the scenes of Gossip Girl?

Melanie Phillips writes in her conclusion:

Quite simply, London has has become the western epicentre of Israel Derangement Syndrome. It is also the epicentre of lawfare. This is because London is the crucible of human rights law; and human rights law has provided the legal shock troops of the war to destroy Israel.

I would go further. Human rights law is gatekeeping the idea of human decency. It has established an elitism. The elite network must have the “right” views on everything, including Israel, in order to be socially accepted. Once they are in they can never entertain the thought of questioning their opinions. They must follow orders. No real expertise required.

If all the "human rights lawyers" understood that human rights law as a concept was pioneered by two Jewish men after WWII who survived the Holocaust, then they’d be able to see that DARVO was applied to the whole premise and today "human rights law" is just a tool for lawfare against the Jews and our one nation, among other things, namely being overstretched to extend to matters that have nothing to do with basic rights that allow people to thrive in their societies. Either they do see it and they ignore it, or they don’t even know the history of their own profession and are wildly ignorant. Is it a right for a biological male to compete against women in sports? No, that is not a human right. Is it a right to be able to shout “Death To America” on American college campuses? No, that is not a human right.

Is it a right to be able to maim, murder, rape and burn alive more than 1,200 Israeli citizens in one morning as an act of resistance by any means necessary? No. Absolutely not. That is not a human right.

I may not have the degree but I am smart enough to know what a sham looks like. The pharaohs of 2025 are human rights lawyers, who are robbing our freedoms from all of us in broad daylight. Alarming. Scandalous. Incredible.

Observe Franck Magennis interviewed here. A moron with a sick heart, and a leader of a disgraceful profession.