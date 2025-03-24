Yesterday a friend sent me this:

Never mind that the three people featured are three of the most hyprocritical “influencers” on the internet, I was struck by the drama of the language. As we know now: language is meaningless. All words have become post post-modern, by no longer being words but merely pointy fingers / hexes / signals to cancel people, effective immediate.

Besides the words, however, there were also the images juxtaposed with the words. From “feminist” (presumably represented by the circa 2000s “Hey Baby!” image of a ska-loving “ghetto-fabulous” Gwen Stefani, which apparently is the equivalent of her being Simone De Beauvior) to a “fascist” (presumably represented by the 2025 image of a grown-up Stefani celebrating… lent?!) I was quite surprised that apparently Stefani, of ‘90s No Doubt fame, is a religious Catholic. I didn’t know she was religious. I think I recalled that she was a Catholic. The woman pre-dated cultural appropriation, and wore bindis on her third eye as a white girl from Orange County, but now she’s a “fascist” for participating in Ash Wednesday? Last month, Elon Musk was a “fascist” for “Sieg Heiling” someone. Now it’s “fascist” for a once popular female popstar to go to church? Das Nazi slope ist slippering, meine damen und herren.

I tried to watch this nonsense podcast on YouTube to see what on earth it was about but I could only stomach the first five minutes before I turned it off to listen to “Don’t Speak” six times in a row (it’s impossible to listen to “Don’t Speak” once). Lyrics that we all know and have committed to memory for drunken karaoke Wednesdays:

“Don’t speak, I know just what you’re saying/So please stop explaining, don’t tell me cos it hurts.”

The thing is, I wish this podcast would just stop explaining, and start listening to people not stuck in this woke ret*rded (still searching for an alternative slur for this non PC insult) echo chamber.

Sidenote: the “Don’t Speak” video, mainly taking place in a garage, is shot-for-shot ‘90s perfection. Drummer Adrian Young in his Madness t-shirt, Stefani in her polka dot babydoll dress, lamenting after bassist Tony Kanal who was the subject of the song, and the cutaway shots of a sweaty Stefani with perfect abs performing in front of a packed-out house. Never before have oranges been such a punk accessory.

But I’m not sure it was feminist. Indeed, even on “Just A Girl”, which also got a fair bit of airtime when it appeared in Amy Heckerling’s 1995 smash movie Clueless, it’s hard to define Stefani as “feminist”. She never purported to be a lipgloss warrior. Gwen Stefani was not a feminist just because she knew how to dye her hair in a bathtub and managed to be in a band with three other guys. She was cool. Just as Cher Horowitz from Clueless was not a “feminist”. She too was – basically - just a girl.

What I did listen to of this podcast episode, I found fascinating. It’s fascinating because three “online journalists” who define themselves as protecors and defenders of women are caught in the act of gleefully subjecting a woman (Stefani) to their own shaming. They are actively capturing and promoting themselves relishing in cancelling a ‘90s female icon with joyful abandon, because she’s… a Catholic. The first question I have is how being a Catholic cancels out feminism. The second is: who are they to criticize someone not being feminist when they are delighting in tearing down a public female figure?

To explain how they made this leap to “fascist”, the episode revolves around the “shock-horror” of a recent tweet of Stefani’s where she praises an interview with actor Jonathan Roumie. The interview was conducted by Tucker Carlson. Now, yes, Tucker Carlson is right-wing, and a grifter. But but commending an interview by Tucker Carlson is NOT endorsing Tucker Carlson. In fact, Stefani didn’t mention Tucker Carlson. She mentioned Jonathan Roumie, an actor, who plays Jesus Christ on an Amazon series named “The Chosen”. (It seems Stefani really does have a thing for Jesus… again though, so what?)

So let me get this straight, if this tweet makes Gwen Stefani “MAGA”, which is what she’s being accused of, then what does that make the thousands of famous actors, pop stars and rock bands who I’ve interviewed?

Oh now this is fun.

Shit, someone call Dolly Parton, and Kristen Stewart, and (Elliot) Page, and Ciara, and Kim Kardashian, and Paris Hilton, and Miley Cyrus, and Dave Grohl, even A$AP Rocky, and give them all a heads-up. Chuck D is a Zionist now, y’all. Lizzo, you ain’t out of jail yet, girl. Bilie EIlish, remember that day we hung out in your kitchen? Oh the internet is about to remember, my dude.

The progressives are eating their own gender-fluid tails. The reach is excessive. Sorry but also not sorry because it has to be said: This shit is bananas.

Have you ever taken a personality test? I haven’t. I don’t have to because I have one. (A personality, I mean). But many people don’t have personalities. The thing I am understanding more and more is that the progressives don’t have a personality other than being progressive. They live off outrage over nothing, anything and everything, and it’s encouraged 24/7 by the hysterical mainstream media. It means that not only do they now find themselves the most enthusiastic supporters of Islamic Jihad, but they’re also attacking anyone of faith, including mere Catholics, and Jews. In fact, if there is no outrage machine, they wilt into the walls that they emerged from, because they have no identity without their own religious creed of being better than everyone they’re judging.

Exhibit A from earlier this week as CNN encouraged all personality-less green card holders to self-victimise over the deportation of Mohammed Khalil, previously addressed in my essay Shamrocks And Shenanigans:

I don’t live in fear of being deported because my personality isn’t shilling for Hamas. I like Nine Inch Nails, flim noires and Chuck Klosterman essays a lot more than I could care about whatever Yahya Sinwar’s dying wishes were, and I spend most of my time trying to make my friends laugh, which isn’t hard because I developed a sense of (inappropriate) humor.

It’s not just that “being a progressive” is an entire personality type (yawn). It is now abundantly clear that being antisemitic has become a whole ass personality type, too. This is nothing new, of course. To hate Jews is a popular personality. You don’t have to do anything other than to pick which “Eye On Palestine” Instagram post to re-story into your feed every day (it’s always just one eye on Palestine, isn’t it? The other eye on your growing bank account), tweet some Palestinian flag emojis (hopefully you know which one is the correct flag) and shout at people about “genocide”. That is a certified personality now, and it will get people quite far. Dinner parties. Music festival lineups. Speaking engagements in parts of Australia nobody wants to visit, ever. I’ve heard some people find it a turn-on - Jew hate. Ooh, du magst das?! Apparently progressive kinks have become quite last century.

Alas, many boring individuals who had minus points of interest about them before October 7, are now finding themselves thriving in a manner exclusive to their wildest fantasies in their previous lives. It was easy: all they had to do was hate Jews. And whoever has been unlucky enough to tolerate or entertain the empty idea of them, is now discovering that the wokeness aside, there’s nothing compelling about them besides whatever else they have mirrored in order to get as far as they have. This is called: narcissism. Narcissists don’t have identities. They’re just great plagiarists. They have a knack for pretending that they’re of interest to you, by stalking you, finding out your traits and interests, pretending they share them, and then carbon copying your personality and reflecting it back at you. Eventually you realize that before you there was nothing there except a loser without a cause.

The issue is that these “libtards” have become so outnumbered in their social groupings in which they’ve removed anyone “unsafe” to the space that they can no longer smell their own shit. In football (I refuse the term “soccer”), if a team accidentally kicks the ball into the back of their own goalkeeper’s net, it is called an “own goal”. Apologies if you use this term for American sports. (I don’t know anything about sports, generally, aside from tennis which is the Hermes of sports.) Suffice to say, I have never seen a group of people repeatedly score own goals, moment after moment, like the current set of progressives in the West, and that includes the leftist wing of the Democrats who refuse to listen to moderate voices.

If they don’t get their act together soon, it may be more than a decade before they ever see the inside of the Oval Office. Instead, they are too busy branding Gwen Stefani the new Heinrich Himmler. Does anyone else think they’re projecting?

(Pictured below: a man who had no personality before he became a Nazi).