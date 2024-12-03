Have you ever tried to refuse pig in Spain? As in, have you ever been in a scenario in any part of Spain where a host has tried to serve you their prized food of PIG, and you have attempted to politely decline? It’s not possible. They will be affronted by this. First of all, it must be noted, that the Spanish kicked out almost every Jew during the Inquisition, so there aren’t any left to object to their national delicacy, or to explain why certain people have a cultural observance that requires them to not eat the pig. It’s beyond the Spanish comprehension as to why you could ever possibly deny their hospitality in this way. Está loca de la cabeza! Translation: this woman is fucked in the head.

Truly, it would be more acceptable to have an ethical issue with eating animals, and be entirely vegan, than to be a Jew electing to not eat treif in any part of Spain. An allergy would be better. You could procure an epipen just for the occasion of pretending you would have anaphylaxis and die were you to eat pig to save you the hassle of explaining why Jews cannot. And it’s everywhere - the pig in Spain. The pig’s feet are in the salsa verde, por dios!

Stick with me while I get to my point about refusing pig in Spain. Today I posted about a “pendejo” (*which is actually a Mexican slur, my Spanish is very geographically confused*) whose real name is Pedro Sanchez, the leader of the far leftist government of Spain. Today Senor Sanchez announced that he would be sending more funding from his country to the Hamas arm of the United Nations that we have all come to know as UNRWA. Not only that, he would be sending lots of money to the ICC (International Clown Court). To be clear, Pedro Sanchez is a real pendejo for a number of reasons. The guy is caught up in multiple scandals, and is hated by many people in Spain, including liberals. But he’s considered handsome so… swings and roundabouts.

Sanchez is one of the most morally compromised leaders in the West, therefore naturally he dovetails into full-chested antisemitism (historically, he’s following suit), by recognizing the State of Palestine as a reward to Hamas for October 7, even according to one of my followers in the city providing state police cars to guard Madrid’s own Palestinian embassy (as though anyone is going to attack the Palestinian embassy). According to several Instagram fans who message me from all across Europe about the Jewish experiences in various Spanish, Portuguese, French and Italian cities, the Hamas narrative has become the absolute norm in mainland Europe. And the inevitable result in Spain in particular where there are virtually zero Jews is that it becomes second nature for the Spanish population to be as anti-Israel as they are pro Iberico. I have witnessed it myself; people in Spain posting horrendous antisemitic bile on social media, who cannot possibly understand how dangerous the rhetoric is. If I try to dialogue with them it’s like I’m talking in Greek riddles.

Many of these non-Jewish Palestinian fangirls/boys in Europe follow “Middle East Eye” on Instagram or X. That renders them a lost cause, even for me. MEE is a privately owned London media company that regularly employs Al Jazeera journalists (paid for by Qatar). MEE claims to report on the Middle East, but there are never articles discussing Qatar’s human rights violations, their imprisonment of members of its royal family, for instance. Yet MEE pumps out articles of rumors against Qatar’s state enemies, ie Saudi, UAE, Egypt, constantly. If you’re following Middle East Eye, you may as well be getting your social media reels from Yahya Sinwar’s ghost of Christmases past. But the likelihood of you accepting any Jew who tells you this is nil. Anyway enjoy your Sharia law, amigos.

Sanchez couldn’t afford to help desperate areas of Spain ruined by torrential flooding a month or so ago, but somehow he’s found the money to get in bed with and fund terrorism? What does that tell you about how leftists feel about humanity? They are willing to sell their souls at the earliest convenience. Sanchez’s decision to send money to UNRWA and ICC is not just an immoral decision, made by a leader drowning in scandal. It's a perilous decision to Spanish civilians. Every European country that sides with Islamist terrorism is recklessly putting its people at risk.

And besides, do they know how their new Muslim friends feel about the salchicha? You want another civil war in Spain? That’ll start it.

Sanchez is a piece of shit. Alongside many of the leaders of Western Europe, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who continue to play Russian Roulette with his country’s population for the sake of appeasing terrorists, and continuing to leave borders open to fulfill already proven fallacies about economic benefits and the saving grace of multiculturalism. It seems anyone and everyone is welcome now except the Jews. What happened to supporting the Jews because it’s the right thing to do? That died pretty quickly, eh?

Compare and contrast Sanchez and his ilk, however, with the approach of our President Elect in the USA; the only country that still has a shot in the Western hemisphere to be guarded from the rising tides of terrorism apathy and ideological extremism that has swallowed our European neighbors. America has a shot still at resuming the program of being a safe and prosperous place to live and raise a family and avoid the rot that has spread like a cancer throughout Europe. On the heels of devastating news that Omer Neutra, a 21-year-old lone soldier from Long Island, and a hostage for 423 days in Gaza, is not in fact alive, but was murdered on October 7 and that Hamas have kept his body in captivity since, refusing to allow a Jewish soul a burial, President elect Donald Trump released the following statement:

Trump said it. Trump is also a pendejo, but some pendejos can be useful. And sometimes you need a pendejo to tell other pendejos that there will be “hell to pay” if our hostages are not released by January 20, and that those pendejos responsible will be “hit harder than anybody has been hit.” Fucking finally. At long last, a Western leader with the balls to say what ZERO Western leaders said on October 8, 2023, or on any day since. Not a single leader throughout the Western democracies has issued such a righteous indignation of Hamas, and a no holds barred commitment to rain mayhem on the Iranian regime if the hostages remain in captivity in fifty days time. Fifty days until there’s someone in the White House who takes this seriously. There are SEVEN American bodies held hostage in Gaza. What has Joe Biden done about it, as he walks around doing photo opportunities with anti-Israel books? Where has Kamala Harris disappeared to? (Did you see that video of her appearing inebriated last week? What the fuck was that? Who the hell approved that? Are there mirrors in the Oval Office?)

Behold someone who refuses to accept that she lost an election.

This person is still the sitting Vice President of the US. Help us?

Let’s play Devil’s Advocate here. Even if Trump is all talk in this statement today… this is still the strongest statement anyone has made, and it should never have taken 423 days after the worst massacre against Jews since the Holocaust for a Western leader to say it. But now someone has, and reasonable people are relieved. Because where’s Biden? The son of two American citizens has been pronounced dead today, murdered by Hamas, his body kept by terrorists for over 423 days, and the President of America is too busy abusing the system to pardon his own son Hunter Biden’s crimes to make a statement on it beyond his usual mumbled word bubble bath. If you believe that there is some difference in moral high ground between the Democrats and the Republicans here, you are mistaken.

Here’s Democratic Senator on Biden’s pardoning of his own son:

As someone who is not loyal to any political party, I just have to ask: is all that matters to you that your party wins, or do you actually care if your leaders are up to scratch? Another American hostage is dead. I spent time with Omer Neutra's family - including his cousin who is his spitting image – and amplified his story. May his memory be for a universe of blessings.

My DMs continue to be flooded with angry losing Democrats, who keep pressing me on bygone talking points about the erosion of women’s rights; rights that were not on the ballot during this election, as I keep saying. But sure let’s talk about the erosion of women’s rights. Today, there was a new directive from the leader of the Taliban to ban women from receiving health training, which leaves women all over Afghanistan (women who were abandoned by Joe Biden, by the way) without midwives or female health workers. Male doctors are now banned from treating women. Ergo, women have ZERO access to healthcare now in Afghanistan. This is what a death sentence to women looks like. This guy pictured below is NOT your President. You now have a President who wants to make sure this brand of Islamism doesn’t breach the borders of the United States, which is more than we can say for the guys in charge this last four years.

I put this video below out this evening, and thankfully it’s being shared everywhere. I am trying as always to be a voice of reason and to appeal to those who want to tear me into tiny little salchicha slices. I can’t be attacked every time I say something positive about Donald Trump who – whether you like it or not – did just win this election. It doesn’t make me a traitor to myself or anything I care about. Those who are attacking me and swearing off ever speaking to me again are behaving like radicalized extremists, and wasting a tremendous amount of energy. More than that they are stuck behind by about eight years, and they need to catch up. Catch up to reality. Stop laboring over old media talking points that were not part of this election cycle.

I am a writer, working with what we have, putting my best foot forward. I’m being optimistic because what other choice do I have? Do I just roll over in abject misery, fear, paranoia and doom? Do I just announce like Ellen DeGeneres that I’m fleeing the country because my “mental health can’t take it!!!!”, insisting that America has fallen apart? No, because that’s not what’s happening, and because I’m a grown adult. I don’t personally have kids, but to those people who do have kids, be the parent. Be the adult. Calm down. This month-long freakout isn’t productive.

And STOP trolling me and my peers, and draining our energy, because we are trying to make the changes you want to see, and working with those who now hold the keys. The relevant immediate matters that I care about are: getting our hostages out of Gaza, securing Israel, freeing Iran, stopping these endless wars that Biden has kept alive, and rejuvenating America into the Western beacon it was once was that could ward off these Sanchez-style European maladies and be a courageous leader once again. Move us out of the darkness and into the light. Be a safe haven for people who love the West, Western values and everything we have ever stood for, and who want to raise families and have lives in thrall to all of that.

Do we have a deal?

Viktor Frankl, my hero, whose book “Man’s Search For Meaning” saved my life this year, once wrote:

“Between stimulus and response, there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response.”

Be in charge of how you respond in this hour, in this time.

