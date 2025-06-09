All aboard! For the last week, we have been (*I have been*) gripped to the escapades of one former child climate activist, Greta Thunberg. First thing’s first. Greta is 22. How dare you, Eve. Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg, sorry. When did that happen?

Anyway shiver me timbers the stunt is over. The dinghy “selfie” boat has been seized, and the sea-nannigans are over. (sorry, I’ll stop with the shunning… I mean punning).

Instead of Gaza, they will dock at Ashdod in Israel. Greta and an actor from Game Of Thrones (none of the good ones, and absolutely not John Snow) along with all the other little narcissists have had their attempts to save Gaza thwarted. They arrived allegedly having eaten all of the “humanitarian aid” that they brought. Like a group of amateurs doing their first road trip to Glastonbury and forgetting about the very long lines on the way in. No more Pringles or Haribo were left aboard.

Behold Guardian journalist and hero of every justice-maker and human rights lawyer you’ve ever met, the “queer” pride poster boy Owen Jones:

Behold the LSE human rights law fellow who was trolling me with threats the other week.

And behold the UK’s own Clementine Ford, Dr Shola.

Owen, Alonso, Shola, she’s fine. She’s never looked happier. As she receives her… plastic water bottle?

Greta Thunberg gets to Israel and a hot female IDF soldier hands her a challah sandwich. I mean if she wasn’t out, she definitely is now.

(HAPPY PRIDE, EVERYONE)

This is a “live” report on the Qatari-owned Al Jazeera right now, the progressive antizionist’s newspaper of choice:

Ah yes, journalist Caolán Magee there with the byline. A good Irish lad. “You rely on Al Jazeera for truth and trasnparency” it says. Odd, because I believe 55 Israelis are currently held capitve by Hamas in Gaza, going on almost two years. They have not been visited by the Red Cross once, and have never received a plastic-wrapped sandwich with a bottle of clean water. While Greta and her sailor friends are likely eating grilled eggplant with matbucha before being deported from the safest Israeli shipping port.

Meanwhile in Gaza, the real story is that Israel’s new aid system is proving very successful. The demonic Jewish state has been working hard for two weeks, and 10 million meals have made it into the bellies of the people of Gaza. Maybe Greta was too busy uploading her “rescue me!” Blair Witch Project-style selfie videos on the boat to actually read the news.

You know I’ve been quite critical over the years of the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s social media statements (including to their faces in Jerusalem), but this is solid gold, in which the IFM dubs Greta’s dinghy the “selfie yacht of celebrities” with a “sole purpose to gain publicity”.

“Tiny amount of aid”? Ooh burn.

The Swedish foreign ministry also responded to an email of “concern” about the Swedish citizens aboard the flotilla. The “concern” trolling over Greta & co has been every shade of paternalistic. Jan Ericson of the ministry responded with hilarious moral sobriety on email:

“Hi! If someone knowingly enters a war zone against the recommendations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, then they probably have themselves to blame. Greta’s ‘punishment’ seems to be that she got coffee and a sandwich in Israel. Sounds fairly bearable, all things considered. Best regards, Jan Ericson.”

But let’s go back to this: “sole purpose to gain publicity”. The Greta stunt is the perfect encapsulation of years and years of performative activism. “Sole purpose to gain publicity” *Apply to sea of fake authors, fake activists, fake feminists, fake humanitarians, fake lawyers, fake political bands, fake non-binary clown fish*. God, I could shake people. Did your alarm clock drown in the bath.

This time the level of obvious is embarrassingly clear. Greta’s stunt provides a gift. A lesson in the harm and second-hand shame of antizionism. Do not trust pirates! If Smee over here will lie about one thing, he will lie about everything. Antizionists are frauds. The red flag is this: they hate Jews. That is the only red flag you have to watch out for now. They have made it incredibly easy. If they are really strong-willed about their opposition to the only Jewish state in the world - Israel - it means they are a fake. They are capitalizing on fake virtue across the board. They care as little about what they say they care about as they care about the truth, period. All they care about is getting attention off the back of other human suffering. (See the Downtown LA riots currently underway, wearing the costumes of Hamas, and falsifying a connection to Mexican immigrants protesting ICE raids.) Are you a group of humans or an individual seeking justice who has antizionists claiming to advocate for you? Has your pain become the hobby of Nazis? Blink twice. Israeli soldiers will come with a sandwich and water.

Israel has said it will screen the 45 minutes of Hamas bodycam footage from October 7 for Greta and crew before they leave. I’m sure they’ll find some sort of sick pleasure in it, if they even watch it.

During Trump’s press conference, he said: “I think Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg. Is that what she said? She was kidnapped by Israel?” Yes, that is what Greta said. It’s truly definitively unbelievable.

Last summer we had the encampments on Columbia University demanding “humanitarian aid” be let in to their New York City spoiling tent cities. This summer we have a Swedish rich kid in a frog hat feigning her own abduction by the army that came to rescue her from her own idiocy.

Here is the great paradox that I cannot wrap my head around. No matter how hard I try. Why is antisemitism socially acceptable? Why is Greta and her ilk the one? Why is the Washington Post drawing scrutiny only to the Israelis in this story and not Greta. Why is the Irish Times painting this as a “charity boat” that has been stopped “by the military”? Why has Newsweek run with the headline that Thunberg has been “kidnapped”? There are billions of people on the planet. How about everyone stops picking the ones that make it their grind to hate on Jews. It never goes well - associating with antisemites. Historically, it’s bad. You know what Jew haters are not? Honest people. They will bend any truth to fit their pleasing. I have studied antisemites for years. I put in the work. Here’s one I used to be friends with today.

I remember the night Maggie sat on my couch and told me that she’d never met a Jew before she went to NYU. I thought about dropping her a DM to remind her of that but then I noticed that she’s grieving.

“Can’t handle this news”? Did you know Sly Stone, Maggie? Have some decorum. “Our shared humanity”. I’m sure you were thinking about that when you deleted proud Jews from your life.

Here is a piece from my friend Jordyn Tilchen, who published this yesterday on her Instagram account (@jtilch):

“The last two years nearly broke me. They took everything I thought I knew –– about the world, about people, about myself. They drained the color out of my life. I didn’t just lose my joy. I lost my reflection. I couldn’t find myself anywhere. October 7 cracked me open. It wasn’t just grief. It was betrayal – the kind you feel when the world shows you that your pain is inconvenient, your people don’t matter, and your existence comes with strings attached. Friends stayed silent while I screamed and strangers tried to shame me for who I am. But I’m not the type to sit down and shut up. Being Jewish isn’t a footnote in my story – it’s the headline. There’s no version of me without it. And with history repeating and the truth under attack, I’ve never been more clear: this identity isn’t up for question or compromise. I don’t carry it when it’s convenient. I carry it because it’s mine. These years tried to break me but I rebuilt myself, brick by brutal brick. Now, my peace is a fortress. If you can’t respect the walls, don’t expect to cross the gate.”

So why do we have to double down on the Gretas and the antizionists of the world? *Clears throat*. Well, they don’t just hate us. They hate everything. They are the great pretenders. They have no shame. They are only happy when it rains. They are taking selfies on a flotilla and arriving more safely than anyone else into the arms of loving people offering bread and shelter.

It’s not enough to simply say that the Jewish people matter. Not in an age of Greta Thunbergs and a mainstream media blindly presenting her version of events. No it’s not enough. You have to reject the prejudice, the disinformation, the hatred. Not hold its hand and explain and hope it goes away. It won’t go away. And it doesn’t give us any peace to know that hate lurks in the room next door. Jew haters love Jew hate. It’s their drug. If they know that their actions can hurt Jews, it makes life more pleasurable for them. How much space has Greta taken up this past week? Exactly.

To spend time on them is to waste your own. To give them social clout is to create a world in which danger will catch up to you. To reward their disgraceful mind rot is to contribute to the downfall of our civilization. They’re obsessional. Extreme. Vindictive. Their souls are as ugly as their faces. You cannot appease Nazis. It did not work out for Neville Chamberlain.

Nazis use everything around them to hurt Jews. That’s why Thunberg is grimacing. She got the Jew to empty its pockets, and prove that all that was there was a challah bread roll and warm blankets.