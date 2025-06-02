I want to explain something about perpetrators and their narratives. I don’t mind pissing you off with this one. I have the freedom to speak, and what I say is not going to incite any violence. Except for maybe against me. It’s a human right to speak. A real human right.

Israel is the battered woman of the world. She is in a violent relationship with everyone else. We saw plenty proof of that this week. What people don’t understand about coercive control and DARVO (Deny Attack Reverse Victim and Offender) is that the perpetrator doesn’t just control the victim. The perpetrator controls the narrative around the victim, thereby controlling everything and everyone that tries to help or liberate the victim, including family members, friends, employers, etc.

Now people claim to care about the Palestinians in Gaza, right? However, everything that they say comes directly from the perpetrators’ narrative. In this scenario that perpetrator is Hamas, who has total control over Gaza. Imagine Hamas as a big brawny figure in a wifebeater vest, swigging from a bottle of Jack. The Jewish people and advocates for Israel have been trying to warn those listening to this big guy since and before October 7, but we were silenced for attempting it. I have an unfortunate ability to predict trends and to see the future. I knew there was an antisemitism crisis in America a long time ago. But you know, Hamas is such a brute and as Sylvia Plath once wrote:

Every woman adores a Fascist,

The boot in the face, the brute

Brute heart of a brute like you.

Hamas is the perpetrator and Hamas controls the narrative. So every time you see these preposterous lines in the media claiming that Israel has committed obscene war crimes against the Gazan civilians, these are lies that the perpetrator (Hamas) requires not just to criminalize the only states that could liberate the civilians of Gaza (Israel and America), but to keep said civilians in a state of control, fear, and hatred towards their only potential allies in their victimhood. The lies help Hamas maintain control in Gaza.

That is why there are still over 50 hostages remaining in Gaza; the ultimate chess piece to prolong this war. Hamas remains in control and has not laid down its weapons. This is also why when Israel pulled out of Gaza in 2005, and the international community rallied to finance the Gazan civilians to build a society for themselves, Hamas (who took over the strip in 2007 from Fatah) stole the money and invested it in a subterranean terror network beneath Gaza that lay beneath the most populated zones of the Strip, including hospitals, mosques and schools. The IDF have uncovered weapons stashes and tunnel hatches in children’s bedrooms, beneath their beds. Hamas’s objective is to murder as many of its own as possible, pinning the blame inevitably on Israel when she strikes to defend herself, and to liberate Gaza from Hamas, thereby protecting both Israelis across the border from another October 7 style attack, and Gazans who must be de-Nazified.

Hamas is winning the propaganda war, largely because so many fools in the West don’t understand how Hamas’s perpetration functions. They help sow the seeds of the narrative and promote it, while blindly thinking they are helping the Gazan civilians. They are doing the opposite; feeding the powerful hand of Hamas, the perpetrator, who continue to control the Gazans.

This week, finally a new aid system was installed in Gaza to evade the severe problem of Hamas looting the aid that comes into Gaza from the Erez crossing every day. Peruse the COGAT website for yourself to see how many hundreds of trucks of aid are going into Gaza every day. Every day Hamas commandeer these trucks, steal and store the aid, guarding it, depriving the civilians of the aid intended for them. Now that there is a new system, the Hamas DARVO machine has upped the ante. Imagine it as the churchgoers of a small town, all sharing the version of the story that the aforementioned brute of a man wants people to know. All the famous idiots have signed their “open letters” boycotting Israel to help Hamas maintain control over Gaza by peddling Hamas’s quite unbelievable lies. Allegedly 2.1 million Gazans are suddenly at risk of immediate death from starvation while the opposite is true. Gazans are lining up to finally receive aid directly without Hamas taking over the trucks to put aid on the black market.

So what are Hamas doing now? They’re exterminating their own people, gunning them down in Khan Younis while they are getting their aid. They don’t want the civilians to have access to aid, or to lose control over the narrative. Hamas’s singular objective is to perpetuate the war, to continue rallying support for their ultimate goal to end Israel and wipe out the Jews. They have no interest in a Palestinian state. They will never give the Gazans freedom. The Gazans are their currency. They are just like the perpetrator in an abusive relationship. The second they lose control, the war of attrition is over for Hamas. That is all this is to Hamas.

In France today you see graffiti all over historic Jewish sites. This is why. Hamas have control of the narrative. They will kill their own people just so some Free Palestine schmuck will throw paint on a synagogue in Paris. The West is buying the narrative of the perpetrator, and the perpetrator is Hamas. The mainstream media is the accomplice to the crime.

If you really care about the Palestinians in Gaza, you don’t even need to give a shit about the Israelis or the Jews (although you should if you’re claiming to be a humanitarian who believes in all human rights). But if you really care about the Gazans, you should care about the truth. You should stop empowering the Hamas narrative.

In 2015, I told you all that Free Palestine was going to murder Jews, and you laughed at me.

I tried again in 2019, and was met with a similar fate.

By 2020, I decided I no longer gave a fuck about your approval. So I wrote the below and you silenced me. In fact, I lost my career. My white gay male editor at GQ immediately informed me that I had committed a crime. He now works for Dua Lipa, of course. My Black straight female editor at New York Magazine dropped me. So did the entire multi-racial/ethnic/gendered/etc staff of Pitchfork. There were more, we’ve been over it. We know. I’ll stop going on about it. Yawn.

When I say “you”, by the way, I am directing my attention at Jews, too. Especially American Jews. Oh and the ADL, and Jonathan Greenblatt who was very shocked to hear that antisemitism was a problem back in 2020 when we first connected. In 2020, I begged - begged - [redacted name of another white gay male editor] at TIME Magazine to let me write a piece about antisemitism among the left-wing politic. I received a hearty N-O.

But here was Greenblatt this week. I wonder what woke him up.

The time to act is now, is it? What about the last ten years? What about the Tree Of Life synagogue shooting in 2018? What about the Poway shooting at the Chabad in 2019? What about the slew of attacks on Jews in the spring of 2021 all over the country as the mainstream media’s onslaught of anti-Israel bias met new dizzying heights?

I remember in 2021, the ADL instead of listening to me with full attention about my experience of leftist antisemitism accused me of being “transphobic” towards a non-Jewish “trans activist” named Charlotte Clymer who had contacted the ADL to tell them not to associate with me, because I support the work of an author (Jewish, Zionist) named Abigail Shrier, who writes about the hidden truth of teenage girls seeking de-transitions. Shrier is what the trans activists would call a “TERF”, which is nothing but a weapon they use to attack anyone (actually not anyone, just women) interested in medical facts, scientific research, or - in my case - protecting women and girls from misogyny, gendered (ie, male) violence, rape, etc. All things that weirdly enough Islamists have in common with anyone who loves to silence women or anyone who is an ally to women.

There are two things it’s remarkably easy to convince people to do in this world over and over and over again: 1/ vilify women 2/ hate Jews.

Anyway, I digress. The ADL also cancelled me, preferring instead to prioritize its allegiance to other perceived minorities. Anyone but Jews, actually.

But back to today. The intifada has made it to Boulder, Colorado. Today, a group of Jews, ranging from elderly to children, were lit on fire, by a man shouting “Palestine is Free” and “End Zionists”, who attacked them with Molotov Cocktails. They were attending a pro Israel rally to free the hostages. I have been to these rallies in other states. They’re very peaceful. But Muslim terrorist Mohamad Soliman was not peaceful. No he was not a symbol of the “religion of peace” that is Islam.

The most important piece of this story is that this morning, CNN printed another Hamas lie, part of the Hamas narrative, and it went around the world faster than you can light said Molotov Cocktail. That Hamas lie was that Israel had killed 31 people in Gaza by firing at them while they were accessing aid. But every Jew knows, Hamas killed its own people this morning. The videos were leaked. We published them. Hamas’s very own Justin Baldoni style crisis PR team got to CNN and inverted the story.

So here is the real story. This is a video from an IDF drone in Khan Younis, published this morning of Hamas murdering its own civilians on their way to pick up aid, intercepted and looted by Hamas.

Presumably this Hamas violence was a reaction to some of the other videos that have come out since the new system of aid has been installed; a system that attempts to prevent Hamas from hijacking the provision of food and water and medical supplies to ordinary Gazans. The Gazans have been thrilled. Here they are kissing the air, offering love to Trump and Netanyahu. And yet the Israelis are now guilty of the crime of feeding the Palestinians to death, or something. I am struggling to keep up.

But the cancer of Free Palestine is now unstoppable. It is global, as requested.

Just ask Israeli actress Gal Gadot. Her new star on the Walk Of Fame was defaced last week by Free Palestine activists. (Did it have the desired effect?) She’s currently filming on location in London. Five arrests were made at the end of last week with Free Palestine criminals charged with disruption, as they stalk her every location in the UK and attempt to intimidate her. Elsewhere in London, a Jewish child was attacked with a knife at Hampstead tube station and has been hospitalized. The BBC has failed to report.

Gal Gadot is the target of the Free Palestine movement. Is attacking an innocent Israeli Jewish woman and the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors going to "Free Palestine"? No it's not. "Free Palestine" is about hunting and killing Jews. And attacking innocent women just so happens to be what the Islamists love to do best.

Just two Israelis there cleaning it up. Unfortunately for the progressives, one of these Israelis is Black. Puts the whole apartheid narrative up shit creek.

It’s June 1. Pride parades all over America feature one thing more prominently than anything else: the Palestinian flag.

Greta Thunberg too has sacrificed her role in life at the alter of Palestine. She’s currently on her maiden voyage to Gaza in her flotilla. Here she is, the little shit. Off to “break the Israeli naval blockade”.

Greta says:

No matter how dangerous this mission is, it is nowhere near as dangerous as the silence of the entire world in the face of the lives being genocized.

Listen here, Captain Hook. The Jewish people are indigenous to Israel. Our heritage spans back to the land by thousands of years, and our ancient texts all name-check Israel (in Hebrew) and Zion. The establishment of the Jewish state in 1948 is the most successful repatriation by an ancient people to their homeland in history. Every single one of our holiest festivals as Jews is about our history in the land, and our enduring cultural traditions, all tied to the Levant. You cannot and will not erase us, or our history, and you will not use ignorant people of our tribe against us.

When you get to Gaza, if you get to Gaza, you’re going to meet some people known as Hamas. They control the Palestinians in Gaza, murder their own people, use their children as human shields, and steal the humanitarian aid that Israel provides every single day. Unlike Israel, they don’t let women sail boats. Good luck.