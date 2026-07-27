At Shabbat dinner, there was a discussion around how more Gen Z kids date by committee and cast off people before they even get close to them. Example Gen Z-er: “My friends said red flags so I ghosted.” I offered my reasoning. Not that I’m Gen Z, but I don’t think this nonsense is limited to Gen Z. It’s because we are experiencing a death of vulnerability. We are living in a time of enabling, where people want as much control over their lives as possible, and refuse to surrender to feelings they can’t control. Feelings like real love. Committees of friends help guard you from falling. It’s a Greek tragedy.

Twenty-four hours later, I was watching one in the movie theater with two of the remaining Zionist lesbians in Los Angeles (we’re like the last of the Mohicans at this point). We went to see The Odyssey. I was deeply impacted by Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s classic; the epic story of how Odysseus fought the Trojan war, only to experience years in exile fighting gods and monsters, sacrificing the lives of his men to try and find his way back home. He is fed the lotus flower by Calypso, the immortal sea nymph, on a deserted paradise to numb him from remembering his traumas, his friends, even his wife and his son. Calypso claims to be nursing him, but in reality she is keeping him captive in exchange for immortality with her. Twenty years pass. Odysseus breaks free by remembering, and by sitting in the pain of those memories. That is the only way he gets home. Facing his past, despite the pain of doing so, emancipates him.

The fable brought me to my knees. But especially the scene post-Hades, where Odysseus has to lead his ships past the sirens - mermaids who lure sailors to their deaths with the haunting sirens song. He orders his crew to put wax in their ears and tie him to the mast exposed to their sound. His internal monologue reveals the anguish behind his screams and wails:

“What you most want is what you most can't have, and what you most can't have is what you already had and lost."

Tears stream down my face, still. How does a warrior get home after all he’s had to do to win the war? Odysseus had to experience every single consequence of his actions in order to be the man who is ready to return. Not a lesson unlearned. He held tightly onto control, refusing to believe every time he was warned that he would lose more of his men, but lose them he continued to do. It was not until Odysseus entirely surrendered to the sea, that it washed him back ashore Ithaca, his home. He had to embrace his vulnerability. He had to stop controlling his past in order to get back to his future.

Yesterday was the third anniversary of the death of Sinead O’Connor. Sinead and I were friends. I put on her records yesterday morning while battling a stomach infection, thinking about The Odyssey. Her voice bleats the tragedy of a Greek myth.

“I will live by my own policies, I will sleep with a clear conscience, I will sleep in peace.” - ‘The Emperor’s New Clothes’

We knew each other. She knew who I was, I knew who she was. She respected me for exposing the mental health issues that are cruelly ignored by record labels. I gained her respect by being the only person in her entire career who asked her what the industry could have done to better protect her mental health. She had so much insight into the weird world of celebrity and wanted badly for me to write a book about Amy Winehouse, who passed away 15 years ago last Thursday.

I wish she’d had a hundred years. What is her legacy? Probably that being a brazen woman in this world is rarely understood or rewarded but it’s unforgettable. That some of us don’t make it home after the battles. Someone asked me on Instagram yesterday if I struggled with the fact that her name was used to support the “neo-nazism” of leftists. I responded: “I struggle with witnessing people using complicated women as their own symbols, including many famous women I have called friends.”

The culture of enabling kills vulnerability. All the Calypsos and the lotus flowers shackle a person to their unhealed pain, and silence their voices. Never assume you know how anyone thinks or feels. Not in today’s world.

Pop psychology tells us that vulnerability is strength. You can do hard things! Be with someone who challenges you! Sit in the discomfort! But when was the last time people really did that? When was the last time the leftist cult or the LGBTQ+ community had an honest conversation that made them feel uncomfortable? I tried to have a conversation with a couple last week, who supported Mamdani’s hate speech. “I’d love to sit down with you one day Eve.” How about today? How about now? Do we only sit in discomfort with the people we already agree with? What are they all so scared of?

At Berlin Pride on Saturday an Islamist murdered one person and injured 30+ more while ramming a van into the crowd. He had a history of radicalism. He was neutralized. The Queers for Palestine blamed right wing politicians, deflecting from the uncomfortable reality. A reality that - as I wrote last week: antizionism kills. This morning, an Islamist stabbed three woman in broad daylight on the streets of Paris. Again, antizionism kills. I was sent photos overnight from friends holidaying in Athens.

Antizionism kills. How many times does it have to be expressed? It’s the truth.

When you choose to control the outcome over accepting the vulnerable truth, it will cost you more. Ask Odysseus.

An Islamist committed the terror attack in Berlin at Pride. It's easy for me to say, but it's so hard for mainstream media. Why is that? Because they've sacrificed free speech for "tolerance", and "tolerance" is what gets us all killed. Maybe the lesson here is that they exiled those of us who were warning them about the threat of Jihad and now it’s coming to kill them? It’s coming to kill all of us.

The Queers for Palestine of Berlin should be very angry. They should feel fooled and used. They are nothing but collateral useful idiots for an extremist ideology that hates them. But they are too weak and too egomaniacal to stop destroying themselves. They have lost the capacity to be wrong, to be vulnerable.

I saw a video last week about how TikTok was manipulated after October 7 so that the algorithm would turn a generation into Pro Palestine goons, and antizionist Israel haters. I saw the same thing happen in 2022 during the Depp vs Heard trial.

My credibility is as consistent as it is pristine. I have held onto the truth. I have been vulnerable. It cost a lot, but I am free to speak.

The masses have given away their own survival instincts to an ideology that wants to imprison them. Vulnerability requires the capacity to be wrong, to revise the image you see in the mirror. A culture of control cannot tolerate that. It replaces inquiry with enforcement. It treats dissent as contamination. It builds walls to keep out the voices that know the truth. The ultimate result is not really the betrayal of those of us who sounded the alarm, it is the betrayal of themselves as individuals. They have erased themselves. They have silenced themselves. In seeking control, they have given all of it to someone who cannot and will never speak for them.

How can you make it back home if you cannot sit with your mistakes? You can’t. With that said, I’m not home yet either. Will we find our way back to each other?

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