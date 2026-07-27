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Dbn123's avatar
Dbn123
17h

Sometimes Eve, your message is so powerful that I forget what a talented writer you are. On to politics: one day an Islamist will murder a gay person in cold blood and will be honest about the fact that his (it’s always a he) religion, his home country (aka any country run by Shia or Shite law) hates gay people and believes they have no right to live.

Maybe then, please G-d, the LGBTQIA+ community will realize that they have been duped and should never have become such virulent anti-semites.

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Charles St-Louis's avatar
Charles St-Louis
16hEdited

Eve, by your writing and your tireless advocacy for the common good, to my seventy-year-old eyes, you truly are a heroine for our time. As a continuation of The Odyssey experience, I suggest summer binge watching Franco Rossi’s 1968 TV version starring Bekim Fehmiu and Irene Papas in the lead roles . As for Sinéad, I remember how her voice could reach every nook and cranny of the arena when she belted out her anthems such as The Emperor’s New Clothes. That is a rare gift. It is said that Callas possessed it as well.

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