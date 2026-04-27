My at-home playlists have attention deficit disorder. One minute we’re dreaming in Brazilian bossa nova with virtuoso Baden Powell, the next Lhasa De Sal is dicing what remains of my heart with her haunting Latin folk. This morning as I was in the bathtub, The Crystals paid a visit with the macabre wall of sound “He Hit Me (It Felt Like A Kiss)”. Listen to the second verse:

“He hit me and it felt like a kiss

He hit me and I knew he loved me

If he didn't care for me

I could have never made him mad

But he hit me and I was glad.”

Ordinarily, I hear this song for what it is intended to be: a conversation with an abusive boyfriend by his ensnared babe, who confuses intense violence with passionate love. But this morning I heard it differently.

There was a hate tweet this weekend about me that I don’t need to focus on. I did a Fox News hit on Friday night, it went great, which obviously creates a hell for the degenerates who have been invested in my demise for the last seven-plus years. A torrent of misogynist and antisemitic comments beneath a jibe that clocked almost over 30,000 likes. He hit me and I knew he loved me. There is something so predatory and possessive about the need for these bottom-feeding perpetually online losers to maintain a constant hum of hate towards us. In being the targets of their daily ire, we have become the center of their universe.

If we are to judge every society by how it treats its women, I wonder if you too noticed the irrelevant focus from commentators following this weekend’s frightful event at the White House Correspondents’ dinner Saturday night. Did you too clock the level of clickbait rhetoric policing the women in attendance; from the circulation of Erika Kirk in the throes of a panic attack escaping the venue, to inconsequential criticism of the way journalist Olivia Reingold wore her hair, I decided to remove myself from the room to instead take advantage of virtually anything else life could offer at that moment. The novelty of live-tweeting the downfall of civilization has waned on me in recent years, and more often than not I find that waiting for smoke to clear is a solid energy saver.

And yet, still something nagged at me. Fifteen years ago, were we all on Twitter as an assassination attempt was made on the President and members of the Administration and press at such a high profile event, I believe that the reaction would be rather unified. Shock, horror, condemnations, words of comfort, hopes for minimal casualties, cautions for safety, etc. But in 2026, every act of violence - in this case political - does not create collective sobriety and unity, but further division. It pours gasoline on the hate train, all types of hate, primarily misogyny, and antisemitism presenting itself as obsessional Israel-blaming.

It reduces bystanders to pack animals hunting for low hanging prey. Instead of humanizing the moment, the room becomes dehumanized, the violence becomes justified, the preparations are beginning for how to frame the perpetrator as the victim of some greater problem to place blame on those who had it coming: the innocent targets who were merely gathering on a Saturday night for an annual event that has been taking place since 1921. As I said on Sky News Australia yesterday (segment to follow), we are living in a country divided. But has this division begun to take form as the survival mechanism for the United States. Is this a country in domestic disarray with no end in sight?

If he didn’t care for me

I could have never made him mad

But he hit me and I was glad.

It’s almost as though the two sides of the aisle in the US are in a codependent violent dance, waiting for the other to strike in order to fuel the inevitable finger-pointing exercise. And yet, it would be negligible to deny that the violent streak is not only more common among the leftist mob, it has woven itself into the psyche of leftist and Democrat politics unlike anything we’ve seen among Republicans. As the saying goes: with the Left it’s not a bug, but a feature.

Yesterday, I commented on TV that the White House Correspondents dinner could have ended in mass casualties. This Monday in America could have been a completely different atmosphere had the security at the venue not been as functional and successful as they clearly were. And yet despite the effectiveness of their work, is America even looking to do any better at quelling this pattern of risen political violence? I don’t see it. Where is the reckoning? Where is the self-reflection that comes before it? Where is the humility required at every level to take ownership for the germs that have caused this sickness? If we all love this country, then why are we not stopping to talk about us? Do we all love this country?

Today, I caught up on Elon Musk’s resurrected open attacks on the ADL. Once more he has called the Anti Defamation League a “hate group”, which I take issue with. If we’re trying to encourage discourse over volatile division, then let’s not throw stones from glass houses. And yet I do empathize with Musk’s more thoughtful analysis on how the ADL has abandoned itself. My advice to the ADL is also my cry to a return to centrist values, common sense, and accountability. It’s advice that needs to be taken on board by all of our institutions. Media. Education. Local and national politics.

I write: The ADL doesn’t need another press release, another “task force,” or another celebrity fundraiser where they wring their hands about “rising hate”. The ADL needs a reckoning. It needs a full – (potentially humiliating) – but nonetheless cathartic rebrand. Strip the rainbow filters, retire the DEI seminars, and return to the one job it was built for: fighting Jew hatred and extremism without fear or favor.

Musk didn’t invent the ADL’s credibility crisis; he had the receipts and the platform to broadcast them. For years the ADL has played both victim and commissar. For years, it was soft-pedaling the “antisemitism” from the left to focus on Jew hatred from the “right side” of the political spectrum. October 7 exposed the grift. The same groups the ADL once platformed or excused as “activists” revealed themselves as eliminationists. The body count didn’t lie. The silence, selective outrage, and pivot to “context” did. This is how the ADL saves itself: by admitting the mission creep.

The pivot to woke social justice was always a category error. Jew hatred isn’t a subset of “systemic oppression” bingo. It doesn’t fit neatly into the oppressor/oppressed spreadsheet. It is a shape-shifting virus that thrives on conspiracy, envy, and the eternal need for a scapegoat; sometimes wearing a keffiyeh, sometimes a Hugo Boss uniform, sometimes a Che Guevara T-shirt. Pretending it’s solvable through pronoun workshops and “punching up” rhetoric has left actual Jews more exposed, not less. Rebrand means refocus. Dump the “fighting hate for all” branding that turned it into just another progressive slush fund.

Be explicit: the ADL’s remit is the defense of Jews, Jewish institutions, and the truth about antisemitism in all its forms – left, right, Islamist, whatever. Track the funders of campus encampments that chant for intifada. Call out the Squad when they traffic in blood libels. Monitor extremism from white nationalists and from the “decolonisation” crowd that treats synagogues as settler-colonial outposts. Expose the abuse that LGBTQ+ Jews are experiencing at the hands of the so-called Pride parade. No more equations that magically make Jewish self-defense the real problem. No more partnerships with groups that view “Zionist” as a slur but “globalist” as analysis.

The old ADL chased relevance by becoming the HR department for the revolution. It got thanked with betrayal. Post-October 7 Jews learned the hard way that the intersectional coalition was never going to have their backs when the masks slipped. A leaner, meaner, single-issue ADL – transparent with its data, ruthless with its enemies, allergic to partisan capture – could actually do the work. It could pressure platforms without playing speech cop. It could expose funders of terror-adjacent NGOs instead of issuing reports that read like grievance studies. It could earn back the trust of people who now roll their eyes at every ADL presser. Musk’s critique stings because it’s partially earned.

The ADL can moan about “billionaire interference” or it can do the uncomfortable thing: audit itself, excise the ideology that diluted its purpose, and become the sharp-eyed watchdog Jews desperately need again. History doesn’t owe the organization a second act. It has to seize it. Drop the rainbow lanyards. Pick up the fight. The household name remains and must be reclaimed. And the hatred isn’t waiting for your strategic plan.

In Latin, numquam cesseris is the command to never surrender. Or as baseball hero Babe Ruth once said: “You can’t beat someone who doesn’t give up.” If this country matters to us, if prosperity matters to us, if an America united, and not divided matters to us, then we must find common ground before the middle is lost to either extreme.

“He hit me and it felt like a kiss.” Do we still possess the courage to stop confusing violence for passion, obsession for care, and spectacle for strength? We don’t need another cycle of outrage. We need the un-glamorous work of refusal. Refuse the dopamine hit of the hate scroll. Refuse to let institutions rot into partisan shields. Refuse to treat fellow Americans as prey. Perhaps discipline is the most radical act left.

To view my Sky News Australia segment, click play:

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