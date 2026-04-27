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SW Glassman's avatar
SW Glassman
13h

Excellent analysis of the ADL. Thank you for this!

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Noa22's avatar
Noa22
14h

We are living in a post truth age, which makes ordinary people crazy with rage over narratives. Narratives are stories, that people tell, without facts and truth. And AI is going to make it that much harder to know what is true. Hold onto your hats, because the ride is only getting wilder!

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