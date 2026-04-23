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Jonathan Farber's avatar
Jonathan Farber
12h

Of course, many things are exasperating and infuriating about that clip. But the one that gets to me most is the pretense that they are saying something transgressive, something that could get them "in trouble." It is an adolescent fantasy, a play rebellion, where they know full well there will be no real negative consequences, that they are voicing the dominant paradigm, and that what they are saying is only going to earn them spotlights and applause among those who matter to them. It's shallow, callow, and chickenshit.

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1 reply by Eve Barlow
GP's avatar
GP
12hEdited

Who’s going to tell Julian that Lou Reed was Jewish? Also, I really preferred the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. 💕

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