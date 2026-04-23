I preferred Interpol. Maybe it’s because I’m brooding and moody. Perhaps it’s because I like the discipline of a gothic commitment to monochrome ensembles. Probably it’s because the desolate space between the thud of a motorik drumbeat, the burr of a prominent bass-line and the rays of glittery guitar chords reminds me of the industrial cities I grew up in. Cities like Glasgow and Manchester; beastly urban wonderlands that disrupt the beauty of the Scottish or English countryside, with their industrial skylines, puddle-stained alleyways, and freezing train stations. I liked Interpol because I enjoy a sad disco; running mascara, paralyzed nostalgia, bittersweet encounters in late night bathroom stalls. I appreciate a band that knows that Joy Division already nailed the best miserable bop about how happiness never works, so everything post is commentary. No, I wasn’t really into The Strokes.

The Strokes had an objectively brilliant entrance on the New York scene in 2001, eight months before 9/11. They sound-tracked a final era of carefree ebullience in a world that had no idea what was coming. The Strokes remain a big fucking deal – the most famous of all the 2000s bands; the band to beat, and who arguably never were. Alas they were too happy-stupid for me. I am the perennial fore-bearer of bad news after all. It’s like I knew there was something in the air. I was excited about their unofficial rivals Interpol the next year. And once the Yeah Yeah Yeahs emerged, I had little time for five pretty boys who were as serious as an episode of Scooby-Doo. Their debut album was titled Is This It, and I wondered if it was.

They were “it”, though. Their name was it. Their songs were it. Their shoes were it. Their hair was it. Their girlfriends were it. Their eventual wives were it. They were the most “it” a band could ever be. Especially their front-man Julian Casablancas.

Much has been written about Julian’s upbringing, which is probably annoying for him. He attended elite schools in New York City and Switzerland before forming The Strokes in 1998. Poor guy is the son of John Casablancas – an entrepreneur who built Elite Model Management, the agency that launched the supermodels, including Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Gisele Bündchen, Linda Evangelista, and Claudia Schiffer. Dad was once caught up in a 2019 lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein. Elite had historical business collaborations with our current President Donald Trump. But who am I to suggest Casablancas Jr has daddy issues.

At Coachella last weekend, The Strokes came back from the dead to play, and displayed the now predictable political messaging that we come to expect from former glorified artists crying out for a resurgence of relevancy. As the band began its final song, a video montage was projected onscreen, protesting both the war in Iran and in Gaza, claiming that in both places universities are under attack. The displays were missing the context that the universities had been under attack for decades, and were no longer places of enlightened learning, but had been hijacked by Islamists and are now hubs for terrorist ideology. But that’s not as digestible a message for the MDMA crowds in the Polo fields of Indio.

A day later, a viral video circulated of Casablancas interviewed on the New York subway for the YouTube series SubwayTakes. In the interview, he drops a big bomb: “American Zionists get the benefits of white privileged people, but talk like they are Black people during slavery.” At least he thinks he’s dropping a big bomb. Before he says that which he knows will secure him as the new King of Islamo-Marxist progressivism, he laments that uttering this will cost him his career. Watch:

This is a masterpiece in deflection. He’s lecturing on privilege? How rich. Casablancas’ comical hypocrisy, however, isn’t really the main issue. When he says “American Zionists” he is not addressing Christian Zionists, by the way. He’s addressing Jews. By calling Jews “American Zionists”, he is engaging in a very deliberate dog whistle. He is confirming his anti-Jewish hate by telling the world that he believes that Jews are the leading oppressors. He’s just couching it in the language that allows him to be celebrated for it.

“You know what? I don’t think it’s bad to say that”, offers the interviewer, Kareem Rhama. Exactly: Casablancas used the right words to spread the applause-producing libels. And what is this privilege he speaks of?

Is it a privilege that every Jewish synagogue, school and community center in America has its own funded armed security outside? Is it a privilege that antisemitic incidents in the US have reached historic highs, with data indicating they constitute nearly 70% of all religion-based hate crimes including violence, vandalism, and harassment? Is it a privilege that “American Zionists” are being driven out of polite society merely for believing that Israel has a right to exist and defend itself? Is it a privilege that on May 21 last year, Yaron Lischinsky (30) and Sarah Milgrim (26), two young Israeli Embassy staff members, a couple planning to get engaged, were shot dead outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC? Is it a privilege that on October 7, 2023, 378 young men and women were gang-raped and brutally murdered at a music festival in Southern Israel? What privilege does he speak of?

And don’t worry Julian, I’m not going to bring up the Holocaust.

He goes on in the interview to downplay Hamas’s massacre on October 7, and compares their actions to that of Native Americans, who were justified in violent resistance. Once more, another former celebrity with nothing better to do learns how to utilize the oppressor/oppressed binary to his own advantage.

In 2018, Casablancas did a much-discussed interview with David Marchese of New York Magazine in which he railed against the evils of capitalism’s choke-hold over true art, tried to bully the interviewer into sharing his political views as an urgent call to be responsible, and expressed grave concern that a lo-fi artist from Beverly Hills called Ariel Pink would not be remembered as the David Bowie of his generation. “We’re essentially at war,” he said. “A modern war against a calculator.”

It contained this still amazing volley:

Julian Casablancas: I strive to build a world where the Velvet Underground would be more popular than the Rolling Stones. Or where Ariel Pink is as popular as Ed Sheeran. New York Magazine: I don’t understand how much of what you’re saying about music is based in purely idealistic scenarios or actually plausible ones. A world in which Ariel Pink is as popular as Ed Sheeran …

Have you heard Ed Sheeran’s music? Yeah.

Do you like it? It’s not my thing.

Do you like Ariel Pink? Some of it.

Do you think you have good taste in music? I like prog rock, so I don’t know. But I do believe that I understand why the Velvet Underground was not a mainstream band. In what world would “The Black Angel’s Death Song” ever be widely popular?

What about Loaded? What about “Rock & Roll”? Released in 1970, Loaded is filled with the Velvets’ catchiest songs, like “Sweet Jane” and “Rock & Roll,” but still missed the sales figures they were presumably shooting for. Those should’ve been bigger. Or Jimi Hendrix: People don’t realize that it took years for him to get the acclaim that he has now. You look at the charts back then and he was at No. 300. He didn’t have hits. Jimi Hendrix was very popular during his lifetime.

No, you’re seeing it through the rearview mirror. But Electric Ladyland was a number-one album.

I don’t know. From what I’ve seen I thought he had never had any commercial success. Popular as he may have been, Hendrix never got the pop-radio play of other ‘60s rock giants like the Rolling Stones or the Beatles: The closest he came to the top of the singles chart was his cover of Bob Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower,” which peaked at No. 20. He closed Woodstock.

Okay.

Casablancas wound up telling Marchese he was “culturally brainwashed”. He has always had a reputation as a difficult interview.

Here’s where I’m going. Casablancas is rich and coddled enough to be granted the space and permission to not just think about this nonsense, but to say it at length and be platformed in the glossiest pages. That has been the case since his band were sired as re-inventors of garage rock 25 years ago. And by the way, I have no problem with that. That’s rock’n’roll. But who is he to speak of responsibly using your platform? He thinks he’s the anti-hero. He’s just a dolt perverting Black history to draw a tenuous link for attention. His rant not only exploits Black people, it exploits Gazans, it exploits Iranians, and it blames Jews.

Julian, I’d like you to know something. I don’t feel “oppressed”. Being for my indigenous homeland makes me feel strong and proud. I don’t have a problem with where I come from, who my parents were, or what the country we both reside in represents. I don’t hate anyone. You do. You’re not anyone’s hero any more. You haven’t been for a long time. You don’t have to apologize for your dad. But you do have to apologize for running your mouth against us, you bland racist.

It’s grim – watching a man who once made downtown New York feel like the last decadent party on the planet now performing his own radicalization. The same voice that slurred through “Last Nite” like it was 3AM and the city still belonged to us… now delivering lectures on privilege from stages sponsored by luxury tequila and cryptocurrency bros. It’s like the end of a series you loved in your teens where the misanthrope doesn’t die tragically – he just gets boring, starts wearing the revolution like last season’s leather jacket, and wonders why the mirror no longer flatters him. The glitz has gone. All that’s left is posture.

Turn around, Casablancas. Turn on the bright lights.

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