What’s the difference between a survivor and a victim? Is it life and death, or is it more? Life with complex trauma can turn a perfect circle into a maze; a playground into a series of dead ends and unrecognizable paths. To care for a survivor of sexual trauma takes more than passive support. It is war against PTSD. Be gentle when she is sharp; detached when she is screaming; patient when she disappears. A survivor does not just live to tell the tale. She needs language to tell the tale. She needs a justice system that protects the telling. She needs a community to listen without prejudice.

What are words when she cannot find them? What is home when it was never safe? What is trust when she never knew it? What is love when it never loved her? A brain can only hold so much before it starts to collapse, and what happens to choice then? Survivors need to know what she needs. Often she doesn’t know. She confuses need and want, want and need. When she survives a gang rape, an atrocity, any such earthquake, what her hijacked body says she wants is often not what she needs at all.

Why are women like Noelia Castillo Ramos requesting euthanasia? And why did nobody attempt to defeat her PTSD?

Noelia’s story has scratched at my chest. The first time Spain has granted euthanasia legally, and to whom? A young woman who could no longer cope with the pain of her gang rape. It was championed as a human rights victory. In what world?

Noelia’s story exposes society’s blind spots for women and girls. The lack of understanding in mental health, specifically complex PTSD. The ignorance about choice and agency versus coercion and exploitation. It captures exquisitely how the “human rights world” has enforced itself as arbiter of morality and justice, yet it is imposing a globalization ideology that terrorizes women and girls, and others.

The case exemplifies a catastrophic failure of said “human rights world” (the UN, Amnesty, Human Rights Watch, the ECHR). These institutions, which once heralded dignity, bodily integrity, and protection of the vulnerable, have been captured by a selective rigid framework that inverts priorities: it weaponizes “rights” rhetoric against – who knew – the Jewish State, while ignoring or excusing the domestic human costs of open migration, cultural relativism, and euthanasia-as-compassion. The result is a moral perversion that abandons girls like Noelia to systemic neglect, then sanitizes their exit as progress.

This week, they lauded death for a survivor. Noelia no longer survives. She was encouraged to surrender. At every turn, the society who failed her was protected, including her rapists. She was murdered by the state. It was an honor killing, let’s face it. Spain decided she should die, claiming it was her wish. She was in no position to make that decision. She was 25-years-old. She had never known life outside the cage of the trauma she suffered since childhood. Her agency was stripped from her years before she was euthanized. This is no victory. This is evil. Spain sets a fatal precedent for its women and girls, and their future.

The details of the case read like a dispatch from a society that lost the plot. Gang-raped while under state guardianship as a vulnerable girl, she jumped from a window in a suicide attempt that left her paraplegic. Years later, after her father fought the courts all the way to the European Court of Human Rights, the state granted her a lethal injection. She did her makeup, said her goodbyes, and died alone on March 26 in a Catalan hospital. The official line: unbearable suffering from an incurable condition. The unspoken one: a system that neglected her, then offered death as the dignified solution.

This isn’t some isolated tragedy of personal despair. Noelia was housed in facilities overloaded with unaccompanied foreign minors – “menas” – under Pedro Sánchez’s permissive migration policies. Spain has welcomed irregular arrivals with open arms and closed borders for deportation. Bilateral deals make removal a nightmare. Vulnerable Spanish girls paid the price in state care. The rapists? Never publicly named or aggressively pursued in ways that satisfied basic justice. Why? Who were they? What nationality? What ethnicity? Doesn’t it matter? Does the machinery of progressive compassion stall if the perpetrators belong to the demographic the state imported and shielded?

Sánchez’s government brands itself a feminist paradise: “only yes means yes” laws, gender violence budgets, endless slogans about dignity and autonomy. We are not allowed to know if the violence in Noelia’s case came from an imported underclass, but the response – one that curdles into denial, deflection, and assisted exit – leaves many of us wondering. Noelia’s trauma didn’t trigger a national reckoning on integration failures or cultural incompatibilities. It triggered a protracted legal battle over her right to die. Her father begged the courts to stop it. They didn’t. The state that placed her in harm’s way now congratulated itself on granting her “freedom”.

What this case lays bare is the grotesque, widespread ignorance about complex PTSD; the insidious, layered trauma that doesn’t announce itself with a tidy diagnosis but hollows out a girl’s entire nervous system after prolonged betrayal by the institutions sworn to guard her. Noelia didn’t choose victimhood; she had zero agency as a minor in state care, assaulted in a facility the government had packed with unvetted arrivals, then abandoned to years of paralysis, flashbacks, and isolation.

Real feminism would have screamed for survival: intensive therapy, accountability for the rapists, community scaffolding to help her reclaim her body and future. Instead, Spain’s inverted version of women’s protection dismisses that fight entirely. It re-frames the absence of agency as “unbearable suffering” best solved by a state-sanctioned lethal injection, turning the promise of safeguarding girls from violence into its opposite: a bureaucratic shrug that says some victims are too broken to bother saving. If it doesn’t matter what ethnicity Noelia’s perpetrators identified as, does it matter that the culture being imported en masse is one of honor-based attitudes toward women? Why would a “feminist” state suppress honest discussion about that?

That cultural seepage doesn’t stay quarantined. It infects the broader Spanish body politic, weakening enforcement of basic norms, and reviving dormant prejudices. When you import volumes of worldview that treat certain hatreds as the norm and then taboo any critique as “Islamophobia”, a society’s morality shifts. Old European antisemitic tropes get a fresh coat of “decolonization” paint, and suddenly the Jewish state becomes the universal villain while domestic failures get euphemized - or indeed euthanized – away.

At the heart of this sickness sits Spain’s ferocious antizionism. Sánchez led the charge: recognizing a Palestinian state, accusing Israel of genocide, floating arms embargoes, withdrawing ambassadors, blocking weapons transit. This isn’t sober foreign policy critique. It’s ritualized hostility that treats the Jewish state as the singular moral abomination on Earth. Sánchez’s antizionism represents one of the most aggressive and sustained campaigns against Israel by any European government since October 7, 2023. Israel is re-framed as a uniquely evil actor - in language that echoes classic antisemitic tropes under the respectable banner of “human rights” and “decolonization”. In turn, an explosion of Jew-hatred throughout Spain, featuring vandalism, boycotts, and normalized rhetoric under the polite antizionism.

Antizionism isn’t a side issue. It cements the Red-Green alliance - the unholy pact between left progressives and Islamist-adjacent migrants. The Red supplies the decolonization narrative, intersectional language, and the fight against “Islamophobia”. The Green brings demographic weight and cultural attitudes of Jew-hatred and misogyny. Together they patrol the boundaries: criticism of migration patterns or sexual violence by certain cohorts is branded bigotry, while obsession over Israel as the root of all evil gets applause.

This alliance is especially punitive toward girls and women. Universal feminism dissolves when it collides with protected demographics. We’ve seen the pattern across Europe – grooming scandals met with governments’ hesitation, crime statistics massaged, “feminist”s quiet when Hamas rapes Israeli women on camera. In Spain, the same applies: import without integration, then pathologize concern as racism.

When a girl like Noelia breaks under the weight, the solution isn’t tighter borders. It’s a needle and a press release about progress. Antizionism is like crisis PR superglue. If Israel is the oppressor – settler-colonial, genocidal, beyond the pale – then everything else is relative around here, right? Better not to mention the awkward facts about sexual predation around migrants. Let’s instead point at Jews. Jews have always been the acceptable lightning rod for grievances old and new! Medieval Spanish expulsions have met modern imported stereotypes. But Jews are not to blame for low birth rates, or family erosion. Jews are not to blame in a society that chooses euthanasia. Autonomy über alles! Even when the autonomy follows state-enabled trauma…

Noelia dressed up for her death. The government called it humane. Critics called it the logical endpoint of a society that can’t safeguard its daughters but can efficiently end their pain. The Noelia case isn’t “because of Jews.” It’s because a governing ideology that obsesses over Jewish sovereignty has weakened the moral immune system needed to protect its own citizens. When antizionism becomes state religion, it distorts priorities: foreign “villains” get endless scrutiny, domestic failures get assisted suicide. Vulnerable girls pay with their bodies, then with their lives. Fathers are sidelined by courts. Media frames dissent as far-right hysteria.

This is what civilizational exhaustion looks like: a country that once expelled its Jews now imports attitudes that revive old hatreds under new slogans, all while offering death as compassion to the casualties of its own policies. The Red-Green pact doesn’t just tolerate the punishment of girls like Noelia, it structures the system so that protection is secondary to narrative. Spain is a cautionary tale. When Jew-hatred shapes the moral hierarchy, everyone else ends up lower on the list. Real human rights would have demanded exhaustive mental health protocols, family input, and fixes to root causes – not a needle as the default for a complex trauma that the state enabled. Instead, the state guards the “oppressed”. Free Palestine! even if it kills our daughters.

This is totalitarian ideology at work. Totalitarianism doesn’t need gulags; it needs control of language, institutions, and moral hierarchy. It needs to exploit the weak to assert power. Noelia was a casualty of a culture of misogyny that offered dying as a fix, and repackaged it as empowerment. Noelia didn’t need “rights” to die – she needed the human rights promise of protection, justice, and life. The totalitarian lens turned her into evidence for more of the same: open doors, narrative control, and suicide as the ultimate liberation. It’s not compassion. It’s civilizational self-sabotage.

Often trauma survivors can’t face life so they explode every piece of it that remembers the trauma. Spain helped Noelia destroy what was left of her time. She needed someone to restore her sense of meaning, to help her heal, to gift her purpose. There is no freedom in death.

To the survivor out there, reading this: you deserve to know that you are worth fighting for. You are worth caring for. Even when you refuse help, when you reject love, when you disappear, when you bite the hand that feeds or the heart that heals, I promise you: there are some of us out here who will never ever give up on you.

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