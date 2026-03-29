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Whereshouldigo's avatar
Whereshouldigo
11h

I don’t even know what to say anymore. The rot has really set in when female victims of rape by state housed migrants are killed instead of helped. A dystopian reality we all must fight against , for the sake of our daughters and those who are most vulnerable.

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B.'s avatar
B.
10h

Spain has very neatly got rid of irrefutable evidence of migrant brutality. Just put her down: Look, nothing to see here.

Oh, surely not every migrant is a barbaric pervert, I'd like to say; but then the horror stories follow one upon the other, and . . . one wonders.

I had read about this poor young woman. Eve has in this essay returned her to life, at least for a moment.

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