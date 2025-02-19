On October 7, hundreds of women and children were murdered by Hamas. And one woman and two children became an emblem of hope against these atrocities. Their names were Shiri Bibas, Ariel Bibas and Kfir Bibas. I use the word “were”, because an hour ago Israel confirmed that all three who up until this point were potentially alive hostages in Gaza have been confirmed dead, and will be returned home to Israel tomorrow in body bags to join their living father and husband Yarden Bibas, who was released from captivity just two weeks ago.

For the last 503 days, Shiri, Ariel and Kfir were different from the women and children who were in body bags immediately after the massacre. They were different because they were kidnapped into Gaza, and because the entire Jewish world held a hope in their hearts for their safe return back to Israel, against every single odd.

How to write about evil without breaking everyone’s heart. Is there a way? This was not a difficult exam for the world to pass. Two infant boys thought to have been taken hostage alive by a terrorist organization, potentially living in tunnels underground for almost 17 months. Nothing says apathy towards the Jewish people like a total lack of compassion for innocent Israeli babies who were stolen because they were Jews. That was their only crime. The world did not pass this exam. The world failed them.

To speak for those who have no voice is an honor that too many people we know could not find the reason to do. To do the right thing; the right thing by two little boys. Little Kfir. Little Ariel. Tiny lions. Apparently it was so very challenging for anyone to speak for them.

Shiri Bibas. We last saw her; a mother with terror in her eyes, clutching her two red-haired cubs in her arms, wrapped in a blanket, surrounded by jeering Palestinians. Her mother Margit Silberman, a Holocaust survivor’s daughter, murdered on that day. The image of Shiri engulfed by these Jew hunters reminded every Jew of the images of women holding their children’s hands on the train tracks to the gas chambers. We hoped. We reeled. We clung with similar desperation as Shiri to the faint light that they may not have met the same fate as our ancestors before us.

We held onto hope for Shiri, Ariel and Kfir. But our hope was just the toy of the Palestinians. There was no hope for them, because they were murdered long ago. They were murdered by savages. Yarden was kept alive, and starved in captivity to add salt into the wounds of an entire people. The Palestinians played with our hope because that is what evil does. They created a new depth for the enabling world to sink to, by giving our neighbors the option to make up for the fact that they said nothing about the dead children of October 7. Yet, they did nothing for the thought of alive children either. They did more than nothing. They decided to rip their posters down.

You wouldn’t abuse an animal in such ways, but Hamas have been able to wager a war that has destroyed Gaza by falsifying an indeterminable ransom for the return of a mother and her two baby boys who weren’t even alive. Our hopes were never shameful. Our hopes were never laughable. Our hopes were never naive. Our hopes were defiant. Better to be a people of hope, than a people of deceit, decay and moral detritus.

I think about their little house in Nir Oz, a beautiful kibbutz boasting some of the most tranquil botanical gardens in all of Israel. I remember the washing machines in the front porch, with a SpiderMan suit fit for a toddler peaking out from the piles of normal family belongings. Toys were strewn around, from the ransacking of Palestinian civilians who returned again and again for more than nine hours after the initial waves of Hamas attacks. I felt strange standing in the front porch of the Bibas house. I remember wondering to myself: why can I stand here, and they can’t? I don’t need to be in a stranger’s porch. They need to be back in their home.

I will never forget the peacenik survivor of Nir Oz who showed me the houses. I will never forget that she didn’t use the word Hamas once. She only talked about “the Palestinians”, such was the clarity that she inherited after her experience surviving the massacre on October 7.

I know what Hamas did to babies on October 7 because I chose to witness it. I have seen the evidence of the burning. I have seen photographs of the corpses of those babies in post-mortem. I have seen with my own eyes the child-sized body bags. I know less about those children. I wrapped those traumas up in the case of October 7. Now, however, the case has to be reopened, to include the murders of Kfir, Ariel and their mother Shiri. For 503 days, we have learned everything there is to know about them; their smiles, their little homemade videos, praying that we would some day have more to know.

Any decent Palestinian, if there are any, will denounce Palestinianism once and for all after today, and reclaim what they only ever were: Arabs with a 76-year grudge. Because hell is not enough for the people of Gaza and their global enablers.

The Bibas story is not a tragedy, as some are calling it. Tragedy connotes some sort of accidental disaster. The Bibas story is a crime of the highest degree. The Bibas story is a horror. The Bibas story is a stain on the human race. Say their names and never ever forgive or forget.

There are no human rights for terrorists. Aftet today, it is easy for those of us who understand this pain. No aid. No mercy. No more.

Tomorrow a fourth body bag will be released alongside the Bibas family. That of Oded Lifshitz, a journalist and peace activist who helped found Nir Oz, the same kibbutz that the Bibas were from. Oded was a good samaritan who would regularly bring sick people from Gaza to get treatment in hospitals in Israel. The Gazan sense of reciprocity lies somewhere between perverse and demonic.

As Tevye says in “Fiddler On The Roof”, when he finally meets a moral line he cannot cross: there is no other hand. “But the people of Gaza…” they’ll say, continuing their meaningless protests.

These are the people of Gaza. And there is no other hand.