Blacklisted

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Uncle Albert's avatar
Uncle Albert
1d

Brilliant. And let's not forget Lyndsay Fifield, victimized by the NYT's catch and kill story about her alleged abuse at the hands of Israel-bashing Graham Platner. Gaslit. Ignored. Dismissed. Because she is insufficiently lefty. And still she persisted.

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J Christine Bando's avatar
J Christine Bando
21h

Unfortunately, I am all too familiar with the despicable 'marilyn mansons' crimes. The pain and anguish women go through who are beaten down by their abusers must never be forgotten, AGAIN, THANK YOU! Eve for allowing us a glimpse into her courage, fortitude, and strength particularily as a Jewish woman who has accomplished so much, battling against yet another abusive man with money, influence and power; who violated and intimidated women and believed he could get away with this terrible behavour- NO- the tides are turning - women will no longer be "SILENT"... 🇮🇱❤️

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