The best part about being a Jew is that you are a Jew. You are a Jew and you are not like anyone who is not a Jew. When you are a Jew you are different from everyone else. It’s not like other otherings. I am a woman and I am also gay, but that is not different in the same way as being Jewish is different. Not today. Despite what progressives deny, the world we live in today is far less racist, less sexist, less homophobic, less oppressive, etc, than it was even this time last century. However, less antisemitic? I’m not so sure. In order to be progressive you have to live with a permanent denial-ism that progress is ever possible, because if progress is made then the entire identikit falls away. Which may be why they reject Israel. Israel has made more progress in 76 years than they will make in their own lifetimes. An inconvenient truth.

Back to the lede: the best part about being a Jew is that you are different. Think back to when you were young, and you had your first latke at Chanukah, or your first matzah cracker with charoset at Seder, or a hard-boiled egg served in salt water. Did your yiddishe elders also call dumplings kneidlach? There was no pasta. There was only lokshen. Did your parents take you off school for Yom Kippur, and did you walk to synagogue to stares from high schoolers wondering why you were dressed like that, walking that slowly, and holding your father’s hand while carrying Hebrew books?

You knew it. You felt it. Different. You are different in a way that people who join in public protests, or tear up their birth certificates, or modify their pronouns, can only dream of being different. Being Jewish is a different kind of different. There are many ways to be different in this day and age, and many/most of them are united in the rejection of a supposed norm, the norm being considered a form of “oppression” or “patriarchy” or “heteronormativity” or whatnot. It is a different that comes from a place of rejection itself. From a place of trauma, and pain. It is understandable but it is not the same.

To be Jewish is not to reject any norm. To be Jewish is to live in positive affirmation of a thousands-year-old status quo. The Jew may feel rejected but the Jew does not reject in return. The Jew persists despite the rejections or the conversions or the dilutions of the world around us. The Jew does not bend to accommodate the non-Jew. The Jew does not shift shape to fit what engulfs us. We are older than the societies we find ourselves in. Our ideas predate the modern age, as does our language, our traditions and our bloodline.

To be a strong, proud Jew – and a Jew who lives with a sense of peace about who we are – you have to arrive at a place of acceptance. You must accept that the way the world views us is really of no consequence, because whatever the story they print is today, our story is writing itself for tomorrow. Our story has forever endured beyond the trends of fickle eras gone by that resonate in the grand continuum of time like blinks of an eye.

Of course there are fickle Jews among us who know nothing except for squirming into a warped rhomboid to appear not different to our neighbors. They appeal to sameness. “I’m just like you!” scream these Jews, while the goyim applaud them. These goyim love to see a Jew with trembling knees, bending to their whims, their stories, their definitions of us.

The easiest way to be a prize among non-Jews is to be a rasha, not a chacham; a wicked son, not a wise son. During every Passover seder dinner we read about the Four Sons, including the wise and the wicked son. Both were blessed with the same intellect and knowledge, but the wicked son chooses to center himself as the victim in our emancipation story from Egypt. For millennia, rashas have been the apple of the antisemitic world’s eye. The kapos. The Yevsektsiya. The Neturei Karta. The If Not Nows. As it says in the Haggadah (the prayer book we use at the Passover seder) “In every generation, our enemies rise up against us,” and it should have included: “and some of our own people help them”. I do not claim to be the originator of this thought but it has been stated many times before me: there is no prize for being last in the gas chambers.

A Jew may stand on a stage and say that their Judaism led them to fight for the Palestinians before they would fight for themselves. That this is “not despite what I learned in Hebrew School but because of it” - as Hannah Einbinder said, through angry, self-lacerating eyes begging for acceptance.

And why shouldn’t she say that? A Jew has a mouth like any other human. A Jew is the same as regards our physical makeup and bodily functions. A Jew can misspeak like any person. A Jew can lie. A Jew can try to communicate to the world that their identity is predicated on the identity of another group of people - the Palestinians - who have only existed for the last 60 years. It is wrong to assume that all Jews are smart as well as intellectual. Some Jews may be well read but do not have the integrity to apply that knowledge wisely. I wasn’t going to include the name of the actress known from Hacks (Einbinder). But the “climate change” speech she posted on her own Instagram yesterday (made while receiving some dime-a-dozen “human rights” award), majestically turned into a speech weaponizing her Judaism to reject the “Israeli government’s bombardment of civilians”. It hits every single note that the antisemites want it to hit, crying about a mere innocent student Mohammad Khalil and his imminent deportation, singing perfectly about the only enemies being the January 6th insurgents, noting that her queer ancestry demands that Jews take a stand for others marginalized of which the Palestinians are the most worthy!

Go ahead and watch it, but let me save you approximately 11 minutes and a hernia. The speech is a failure for many reasons, but mainly one: her entire saga predicates her Jewish identity - our Jewish identity - on recognizing the identity, glorification and fantastical emancipation of the Palestinian people, an identity invented by Yasser Arafat in 1968. (Said fantastical emancipation from the deathly clutches of the Israeli government by the way, and not Hamas, or Islamic Jihad, or Fatah or the Islamic Republic). Which begs the question: if Jewish identity is predicated on Palestinian identity, then how were Jews Jewish in the thousands of years pre-dating Palestinianism?

The lesson for the Jews who do not understand their own Judaism is this: what makes you a Jew is that you are a Jew. There is nothing about the non-Jewish world that makes you a Jew. We are not Jews because there are Palestinians. And Israel does not exist so that there can also be a state of Palestine. To all the young Jews out there: your existence doesn't depend on the existence of the Palestinian people. And your right to exist doesn't depend on theirs. Co-existence is not co-dependence. Co-existence is conditional, and it is conditional upon the desire for both peoples to live in peace. On October 7, the last thing any Hamas militant shouted was a plea for a “two state solution”. They went to war with Israel, and with the Jewish people, and with the rest of the Western world. Nobody who has ever started a war with Israel has emerged victorious. They knew this, their supporters in both Gaza and the Western world know this, and none of them believe that Israel has a right to exist. They keep reminding us of that with their chants about rivers and seas. So please. Save your tears.

All I saw in that eleven minutes was pain. Pain, self-loathing, shame. I saw the rejection of a bloodline, a lack of understanding, and an unwillingness to learn. There was not an ounce of pride. And the response was rapturous applause from the people who are dying to see the Jew turn herself inside out in order to be insta-loved.

So instead of that, I am urging you to watch the below speech made by a courageous Nova survivor - Rita Yedid – who took on the United Nations yesterday, alongside the group Safe Heart, who we raised money for on the first anniversary of October 7, during my co-hosted event “Echoes Of Light”. This is a Jew being a Jew, without apology, with full understanding of the world we function in and with a clear-eyed vision for how we don’t lose our way. Rita is your hero, your spokesperson, your Jew.

Jews, your history is Jewish history. Your Kings and Queens were David and Esther. They have taught you everything you need to know. The history we make is happening now, in the never-finished scroll that is our everlasting resistance.