It is with the heaviest heart that I disrupt Yom Kippur today to report the unseemly, devastating and horrifying news that two people have been murdered in Manchester, UK attending synagogue for Yom Kippur services this morning after a terrorist attack. Four more are injured. The details are slim for now, and sharing of footage is being discouraged. Reports say there was a car ramming, and knife attack.

Let me make something clear. Going to synagogue on the holiest day of the year is now an act of bravery for Jews. It has been this way for many years. Our children’s schools, our community centers and our synagogues are secured to the hilt in anticipation of murderous terror attacks like these. You cannot have a normalization of Jew hatred across the media and in the highest political forums and be ill-prepared for the horrifying moment in which the baiting propaganda turns to psychotic permission for homegrown extremists. Today the ones with blood on their hands are crystal clear. Keir Starmer, who just rewarded Hamas’s October 7 massacre with the recognition of a state of Palestine. Congratulations Sir Keir, you have rewarded Jihadist acts of terror with self-determination, and now you have determined self-identified terrorists striking your own citizens with the same blood lust. Jolly good.

And what of the BBC, of Sky News, of the Guardian. Years upon years of peddling Hamas’s propaganda about the Gaza war, and every act of self-defense Israel has had to undertake for decades, led us to this moment. Endless muffled apologies about mistaken details, another editorial faux-pas here or there, but never a decision to stop reporting lies about Israel first and foremost. To stop inciting hatred for the dwindling number of Jews on British soil. 200,000 Jews cannot stand alone in the UK. But they do, every day. They stand alone, with their few allies. My country of birth. Manchester so close to home, words cannot describe my soul’s devastation. Listen to us already. Open your ears and close your ignorant mouths.

As my British friend Joanne Bell said this morning in a private text: “They created the perfect storm for this to be normalized.”

You see, what I need you to understand from this moment on is that it is not “complicated”. It is Jew hatred. There is no “but what about the…” No. This is a poisonous hatred that’s older than all of us. It is a form of societal illness that will tear your country apart. It is the clearest sign that something is very foul in the state of Denmark. If you cannot smell the stench yet, perhaps you have become too used to the stink. It’s on everyone to act. The UK must not fall. All of us must respond to this in a unified way. Condemnation of terrorism. No more marches for terrorism. No more arrests for social media posts that deplore terror groups. No more conciliatory political acts surrendering to terror organizations. Sir Keir, you gave terrorists what they wanted, and now they’re bringing it home.

No more replacing the word “Jew” with the word “Zionist” to kosher your hate. No more screaming for an “intifada” like it’s a humanitarian cri de couer. No more describing a defensive war as a “genocide” when no proof exists. No more publishing emotionally manipulative photographs of diseased children and claiming that they’re enduring forced starvation. No more turning terrorists into martrys for elitists to celebrate and glorify with their film projects, with their street art, with their hate concerts disguised as “peace”, with their nauseating Emmys speeches and red carpet outfits. Is this a cost worth paying? Jews being murdered on Yom Kippur? Who wants this? I don’t believe you really want this. Do you? Who have you become?

Today is the day to sit down with a Jew who speaks for Jews and the state of Israel, to ask us questions, to stop talking and to listen to the answers. Today is the day to pick up the phone to your Jewish friend and say, OK I’m ready to hear the truth. I am grateful that people recognize the severity of this incident and yet I plead with you to ask yourselves how we are here, and to acknowledge that for too long you have not listened to what we are saying and you have capitulated to your social circles who love to feel good and look good, but don’t know how to do good. There are 200,000 Jews in the UK, and a small faction of us have been screaming for a decade. Ridiculed. Libeled. Cast out of society. Now, murdered on the holiest day of our year. You need to get uncomfortable in order to do good. You need to do better.

On Yom Kippur, Jews don’t have their devices on. We don’t look at the news. We have a day for committed, deep contemplation. A day that is designed to renew our souls. A day for taking accountability, and for self-reflection, to make our hearts stronger, better, more prepared to do well in the world, for ourselves, and for others. How is it that we are denied a simple day to meditate? How do we disconnect from reality when reality is this frightening? How does a traumatized people dissociate from the omnipresent threat to our lives? A threat we are reminded of every single time we see a person wearing a scarf in the street that represents a terror group? Every single time we see the flags of a foreign enemy who butchered our family, raped and mutilated our brothers and sisters, who still hold 48 of our people in captivity deep in the underground hellscape of Gaza? Every time we see their posters torn down, ripped apart with pocket knives and screwdrivers by young people walking by with eyes full of venom? How do we free our minds of the turned cheeks of our neighbors to this unhinged violence towards us, and focus on the hope that we survived it for thousands of years and we will continue to survive it? How?

Many Jews who are more observant than I am will have no idea that this attack too place, until they switch on their devices at sundown, light-headed, feeling enlightened and renewed for another trip around the sun, ready to be the best versions of themselves, to not be suffocated by fear and distress, to instead be enlightened by hope and the chance of a fresh start. My prayer for my fellow Jews today is to not fall again into darkness and despair.

This is a day upon which Jews reckon with ourselves. But you know what I want? I want Yom Kippur 2025 to be the day of reckoning for the non-Jews. Last night as I was welcoming in the day of atonement, I was reading some of my favorite TS Eliot poems, and this line caught me:

“The only wisdom we can hope to acquire is the wisdom of humility: humility is endless.”

Be humbled by what you don’t know, and ask those of us who do. The Jewish people are the greatest friends, most steadfast allies, strongest fighters and most loyal trusted supporters you could ever have to face your enemies. And don’t you ever forget it. A mere twenty hours ago I tweeted this in response to the non-Jewish liberal twitteratis losing their minds over a potential sale of TikTok to a private Jewish individual. “The Israel lobby will control the world!” they say, gorging on conspiratorial psychosis.

“I really hope you all wake up and see the light. You can chase Jews out all you want, but we’re the ones who are experiencing the threat you never want to meet. To be honest, you wouldn’t be able to handle it which is why you’re so deep in denial and in distracting yourselves with conspiracy theories about the evil men of the West. If only you knew true evil.”

My wish for non-Jews this year is that the obsessional conspiratorial anti-Israel lobby stop ruining the lives of Jews and our once friendly non-Jews, and focus on cleaning up their own back yards. I pray for the conflict to end, for the hostages to come home, and for the truth about Gaza, Hamas, Iran and Israel to become clear, sharp and undeniable. Patience is a virtue. Time will prove it. We have lost enough.

My prayer to those I have not been able to hold onto: I forgive all who have walked away. I pray you come back to the light. For yourselves.

Some synagogues in the UK are still on lock-down. Many inside have no idea what’s happened. If you’d like to make a donation today, I would suggest giving to CST in the UK, our Jewish-run security team that services the whole country. https://cst.org.uk/

May we know times in which is is safe to be Jewish again.