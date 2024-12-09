It’s easiest for me to be in love with Los Angeles in December. The air is cool enough to wear one’s finest, to stomp around the steep streets in platform boots with the thick laces, to listen to the desert rock music that quickens the heart, without the desert heat that leaves your throat dry. Those riffs that melt like sweltering Brylcreem. “Come on miracle aligner, go get ‘em tiger.” The sounds in my cans of Sheffield’s own monkeys, but illuminated palm trees stand over me instead of Britain’s council housing street lamps. I smile at the stories these West Hollywood big-mouthed streets have told me, including that time I rolled backwards from the peak of La Cienega in a tour van on the brink of its own suicide while interviewing a schizophrenic frontman (who had no teeth). That death would not have been worth it. A bite in the air that can make your eyes water. I wink at the future. The Capitol building lit up with the annual Christmas tree. It’ll never snow here, Frank. But we can fake it with confetti, as we do everything in this town.

As unimaginable as the world has been since October 7, there is peace, balance, and purpose if you can find it. In active trauma we charge forward. Speaking for myself, I am the O in OK; content and complete, constant, rolling on and on. Human resiliency is miraculous. If you’re a realist you know miracles. I have known miracles. It’s a spiritual thing.

One such miracle was always the music. This evening I recall a strange and lovely encounter I once had with Alex Turner, the lead singer of the band I referenced above; Arctic Monkeys. Turner is the only example I can cite of a true enigma in modern music; one that is as talented as he is allowed to be strange. Ten years ago I was putting Alex’s band on the cover of the NME as often as possible, because they were the only rock’n’roll band advancing towards the pantheon of greats. They were selling a record at the time in 2013 titled AM; in my opinion still their best, most immediate, most complete and perfect to date, beginning with a stalking desire on “Do I Wanna Know” and ending with one of the most beautiful love confessions committed to tape, “I Wanna Be Yours”. AM was the sound of the British invading Los Angeles; it had doo-wop singers, beats that belonged on a Dr Dre album, and Hollywood temptresses entering and exiting the songs they inspired, like the titular “Arabella” (below), and it began my flirtation with the LA I then embedded myself within, and that I continue to undress:

In a cheetah print coat

Just a slip underneath it, I hope

Askin' if I can have one of those

Organic cigarettes that she smokes

Wraps her lips 'round a Mexican Coke

Makes you wish that you were the bottle

Takes a sip of your soul

I’ll tell you a secret. Alex Turner, the lyricist, is one of my writing inspirations. I was lucky to grow up at the same time as such a storyteller. 1986, it was a very good year. Every time I’ve spoken to him, it was like going on a trip to an old arcade, or smashing a fun game of pool, or getting nearer to some of the answers about the galaxy. Really. It’s something to be able to prod the artist who makes the magic. Again, it’s a spiritual thing. “Spiritual” makes many people these days roll their eyes, but there’s nothing to roll your eyes about. It’s better to be spiritual than to be vacant. Even if it’s annoying to people, if you’ve got your ears pressed to the speaker, your brain fixated on the lyric, and you’re saying out loud what you’re thinking about art and feeling, and people find your earnestness the stuff of jokes… keep believing because that inquiry right there is keeping you from falling into the abyss of nothing. I think a lot more people believe than care to admit. Believing makes you sweeter.

If the song makes you sweat. If the poem makes you swell. If the painting makes you breathless. A-ha! There is a spirit in you. You have it. Spirituality is in you. It is not a science. Is it not mathematical. It is not chemical. If you read aloud words that were written ten centuries ago, and you evoke the speech of someone who has long passed this life. Or maybe if more commonly, you open a vintage bottle of something that was made by people who are no longer here, and you take a sip, and you experience the fruits of the earth procured and protracted and preserved until the moment you unlock them. There is science to explain what you experience, but there is no science that will understand your sensations, or the tears that fill your eyes. No, that is spirituality. There is god in your glass, in your library and on your nightstand. And if not god, what is it?

I’ve been asking this for years. I once asked the people making the art, like Alex. I didn’t ask them about god, most of the time. I asked them how they found the gifts they were sending out. I was asking because when you worship at the altar of a stage, you should know the origins of what you’re cheering on.

Los Angeles Times, May 4, 2018. [excerpt]

Can we take a moment to talk about your notebook poking out of your pocket here? Alex Turner jumps. Too invasive a question. “Oh! Uh heh,” he mutters, burrowing his hand into his blazer. He shifts the notebook into his other pocket, out of sight of a journalist’s X-ray vision. Turner, now 32, as the leader of Britain’s Arctic Monkeys, is a man who believes in mythology. You don’t ask him about his notebook. You don’t ask Samson what shampoo he uses. “It’s a school trick,” the current L.A. resident says in his Yorkshire drawl. “Me mother was a high school teacher, and she would say, ‘If you write the thing, you remember it.’ She’s right.” Turner struggles to remember words and takes exceedingly long to locate them. Back in Turner’s homeland, Arctic Monkeys are Britain’s biggest band. They’re on the verge of releasing “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino,” their sixth album and first in five years. No amount of feverish anticipation will prepare fans for their least traditional, most obscure set of tunes, which play out like wonky vignettes rather than verse-chorus anthems. Today, however, Turner is struggling to describe the inflections of his vocal tones on this album. His voice goes to theatrical places it’s never been before. “What’s the word for it now?” he asks, describing his as-yet-unparalleled vibrato on the album’s title track. “Aw. Forgotten the word.” It’s OK if you can’t find it. “I can’t get the other new word I’ve learned out of me head to remember that one.” What’s the other word? “It’s referring to the spaces between text. Uh… Kerling?” Kerning. “Kerning! That’s getting in the way of me remembering what the word is to describe the name of… not the pitch, but how wide the voice is. Not high or low but…” Even the fact of it being Monday is a cue Turner takes time to chew over, stroking his goatee, screwing his eyes into his black coffee. He arrives at “unmistakable.” It’s an “unmistakable” Monday morning. “Not to read your notes, but me name there?” he asks, looking at the “ALEX TURNER” header on my notebook. “That’s a frightening thing.” Funny that. This new Arctic Monkeys album sounds like a solo record. It was conceived like a solo record. “This album’s quite uh… well, it’s fairly different,” Turner admits. And yet it’s an “Arctic Monkeys” record. Was it ever going to be solo? He looks at his name again. “Let me think about that.” Elvis Presley sings a whole chorus of “Hound Dog” on the jukebox at the 101 Coffee Shop while Turner closes his eyes, summoning his tongue. “I don’t think it was ever gonna be… There’s no interest right now of doing a… I definitely set out to make a Monkeys record.” Arctic Monkeys are that rare breed of band disproving the popular theory that rock ’n’ roll is currently out of favor. The group instantaneously sold out Saturday’s show at Hollywood Forever, and just as quickly packed two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in October. The band’s 2013 album, “AM,” reached the top 10 in the U.S., and overseas, the act has entertained five No. 1 LPs. The band has three Grammy nominations, and its “AM” managed to win the Brit Award for album of the year. Turner made a speech at the ceremony that became the most talked-about in Brits history — as loathed as it was loved. “That rock ’n’ roll, eh,” he said. “That rock ’n’ roll, it just won’t go away.” He dropped the mike and walked offstage. In a room full of of-the-moment, stream-chasing pop, you were either with or against him. “Ah!” he says, recalling it. “I’d rather I hadn’t dropped the microphone. It would’ve been best unpunctuated. There are times I wish I would’ve behaved differently. The first time we did the NME Awards, I walked up in a way that caused my auntie to be alarmed. ‘That’s not how you walk’. It wasn’t. But in the case of the Brits speech, that was more my walk. Maybe not completely, but it was a lot closer to the way I actually walk.” It’s often been remarked that nobody knows where “Alex Turner: unattainable rock star” ends and “Alex Turner: everyman bard” begins. He prefers his work to speak for him. Monkeys aside, Turner is a workaholic. In 2008, during the Monkeys’ first hiatus, he began a side project, the Last Shadow Puppets, with Liverpool’s karaoke Rod Stewart, Miles Kane. He composed the soundtrack to the 2011 film “Submarine.” In 2016, after the Monkeys’ second hiatus, Kane and Turner reunited for a second LP. From his Los Feliz home studio, he found singer-songwriter Alexandra Savior and in 2017 co-produced her debut. It’s the Monkeys, however, that remain his bread and butter. Anticipation overshadows their every move. It’s been five years since “AM.” The band won’t be previewing anything until the album’s May 11 release. For good reason. There are no obvious singles. It’s the group’s most challenging work; as close to Last Shadow Puppets as Monkeys could be — virtually chorus-less, very L.A., as strange as David Bowie’s “Moonage Daydream” by way of the Divine Comedy. It’s a concept record taking place in a taqueria on the moon — one, as depicted by the album’s cover, Turner actualized by building it with cardboard himself. The creation looks like a set piece from the ‘60s British sci-fi series “Thunderbirds.” While on this lunar stage, Turner’s become comfortable ridiculing society with his most observational lyrics since 2006. “I do feel the closest I’ve been to the first record,” he agrees. “I found the poetry in this ridiculous idea of a set on the moon. Science fiction can set these fantasy worlds on other planets in order to…” He stalls. To create a sociological allegory from which to analyze the status quo? Like “Star Wars”? “That’s your headline: ‘New Monkeys: It’s like “Star Wars.”’ I suppose I can’t disagree with ya.” Despite its judgments, the album seeks to entertain. Turner picked up phrases from news bulletins to fit to melody. “One Point Perspective” opens: “Dancing in my underpants, I’m gonna run for government.” On songs “Batphone” and “The World’s First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip,” he critiques technology. “You and Genie wearing Stetson hats, trying to gain access to my Lily pad,” he rhymes, poking at the iCloud. “Star Treatment” explores his bird’s-eye view of celebrity, compiled of strange nocturnal chatter. “What do you mean you’ve never seen ‘Blade Runner’?” he croons. It’s cheerily odd. It’s undeniably Turner. It’s also a mirror of where he’s at. For Turner, L.A. could be as bizarre as being an astronaut on a space station. He lives “just up the road” amid faded Hollywood glamour and Scientology buildings. Only one of his childhood friends is a neighbor — drummer Matt Helders. Guitarist Jamie Cook and bassist Nick O’Malley are in Britain. It’s not geography that’s isolated Turner. While he gallivants amid his nostalgia-led future, the other three are married with kids. “Ah’ve never felt more marooned, Eve,” he smiles slowly, surely.

How can you not fall in love with that guy?

I don’t know how you can go through a war, and find science sufficient. Certainly, for me, October 7 forced me to believe in miracles. I would be curious to know if most of those who don’t believe in anything outside of science have lived in peaceful times? Has their own existence come to be threatened? If it had, how quickly would the science have become insufficient for the godless preachers?

Better to conceive of something, to let go of the control, surrender to the unknown. Let go. Let go. What is the worst that can happen when you do? That a taqueria will appear on the moon? Well, how did it come to be there? A guy wrote a song about it. The idea came in without explanation. No force. No control. When you give in to the powerlessness of life, you can hope and dream and prepare for every conceivable outcome, but you never get to pick the ending. In these times of great emotional divisions and global uncertainties, dive into your spirit, and swim with the tide of your heart. What you create with that will, in the very least, make you the agent of a divinity that you already know intimately. It’s you. You’re the miracle aligner.