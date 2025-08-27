It was only a matter of time before a 20-something “trans woman” shot up a school in America in the name of Islam. We have told you many times. They come for the Saturday people first, and the Sunday people second. Today, two children ages 8 and 10 were murdered at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, and 17 more were injured, including 14 children. These are pictures of the killer’s guns and magazines. Pictures the mainstream media will not show you.

“Mashallah” is Arabic for “what god has willed”. The same antisemitism that murders Jews also murders non-Jews. We have been trying to tell you.

The killer - who shot himself - was a male who identified as a woman and trans. His name was Robert Westman. He was antisemitic, pro Palestine, anti Christian, anti Trump, and had a psychotic obsession with mass shooters. His weaponry was covered in the above graffiti, featuring Russian communist slogans and antisemitic slogans such as “six million wasn’t enough” and “F*** Israel”, and - yes - pride flags. He wrote he wanted to kill “filthy Zionist Jews” in his journal.

And no I will not use she/her pronouns. Because it’s enough, and I’m not delusional. Please read my piece Art Of The Con if you’d like to refresh your memory of my position here.

The FBI is investigating this shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics.

For two years, Americans have loudly preached that they thought Hitler was right. Americans have spread conspiracy theories about Israel and the Jewish people. Americans have said that the Zionists are the problem. Americans have flown the flags of terrorist organizations through the streets of their major cities. Today these same Americans will blame the Second Amendment and vow to torch and kill anyone who “misgenders” the killer. But you now know what the price of that tomfoolery is: your children’s lives. Rather than give these people platforms, stages at music festivals, book deals and political roles, why not stop and think about what you’re contributing to. This isn’t about the guns. It’s about the ideology. It’s about a woke mind virus that preys on weak unwell people, and turns them into psychopaths. And it only takes one to commit atrocities like the tragedy in Minneapolis today. This isn’t the climax of something. It is just the start.

Today, I share in America’s shock and I grieve for the lives taken so senselessly. But I also urge this. Stop glamorizing and romanticizing martyrdom. This story hits close to home for many of us. If you’ve suffered an expulsion since October 7 due to the woke mind virus, I see you. If you’ve been transformed into the mutant problem when you’re anything but the problem, take it from me: you’re not the problem. You’re the mirror to the problem, and the problem does not like to be exposed.

So many of them believe they are doing the morally correct work by banishing “Zionist Jews” from their society. No. What they’re doing is ushering in psychopathic murderers who will kill their children in broad daylight. Are you really prepared to sacrifice your own children for transactivism? For Free Palestine? For “6 million wasn’t enough”?

This morning’s news inspired people to ask me again what the alliance is between the transactivists and Islamism. It’s a clear alliance. Martyrdom. Transactivism is the West’s middle class movement of martyrdom. This isn’t about the recognition of a rare form of body dysphoria. It is about encouraging waves of self-mutilation and self-sterilization. People are sacrificing their names, their birth sex, their genitalia, in order to be part of an intersectional victimhood-oriented socialist movement. I’m not talking about people who have been transitioned for decades. I’m not talking about people suffering from a severe experience since memory recalls of being in the wrong body. I would fully endorse and support a call from transmen and transwomen who want to dissociate themselves from the transactivist movement. Many do. I already support such voices online, including commentator and activist Brianna Wu, who has been platformed on Blacklisted, and who has lived as a transwoman her entire life.

I’m talking about people who claim an identity as part of a social contagion in order to assume power, popularity and upward mobility. I’m talking about people who are advocating for political power in order to change legal systems so that our children can be taught about sex and gender when they should be playing with dinosaurs. So that pre-teens can take hormone blockers at the height of their confused adolescence instead of finding a tribe. So that grown men can swim in competitive lanes next to women. I’m talking about people who justify pedophilia as a kink under the banner of the LGBTQ+ rainbow. I’m not talking about a healthy approach to gender. I’m talking about extremism. Transactivism is being used to radicalize extremists. It’s time we spoke about it instead of labeling anyone who highlights what was once considered mental illness now a “human right” as a bigot with a “phobia”. It’s time we ceased to affirm stupidity. It’s time people stopped weaponizing their feelings to assuage crucial facts that hold society together.

Today a mentally ill man, corrupted by woke ideology murdered two children for believing in God. What will Ilhan Omar say? Probably something about how we can use this as a teachable moment to be mindful about transphobia and Islamophobia.

I posted a viral video this weekend about the latest installment of Australian group think, as hundreds of thousands of Aussies took to the streets of dozens of cities, waving Palestinian, Hamas, ISIS and Hezbollah flags and calling for an end to the fictitious genocide. The scenes were jaw-dropping and frightening.

evebarlow A post shared by @evebarlow

Within days, the Australia lunatic leftist government finally made an admission. Two of the terrorist acts of Jew hatred that took place in Australia in 2024 (arson on a synagogue, and on a Jewish business) were actually linked to Iran. The Prime Minister immediately expelled the Iranian Ambassador. A little too late, I think.

And yet, Iran continues to make headway. Hillel Neuer uncovered this week that on October 8, ie a day after the second anniversary of October 7, the United Nations will elect an official representative of the Islamic Regime of Iran to the UN Human Rights Council advisory committee. What are human rights in Iran? Is that a Gucci headscarf, ma’am?

In Europe this week, another shocking story emerged concerning actress Gal Gadot, and the Venice Film Festival. Having initially reported that Gadot was disinvited from the festival, I spoke to a representative for the actress. Gadot never intended to attend the festival to promote Julien Schnabel’s upcoming feature In The Hand Of Dante in which she has a part. However, Venice4Palestine, with 1,500 signatories in the Italian film world demanded the film festival recognized the genocide and took boycotting action. Had she accepted the invite, they would have upped the ante. You may not think this affects you, but it does. We’re talking about one of the most prominent Jewish female figures in the world being pressurized not to attend one of her industry’s biggest events of the year.

Eight years ago, there was a Silence Breakers movement predicated on the idea that women in Hollywood had their careers prematurely stunted because of misogyny. Gadot, at the height of her success, is constantly put in the eye of the media storm, with a permanent cloud of wishful cancellation by the film industry over her head, for the simple fact of where she was born. This is institutionalized racism, never mind misogyny. Gadot has done nothing wrong. In fact, she is so clean in terms of controversy that the only way the leftists can usurp her is by dehumanizing her for the simple fact of her nationality.

It’s not beneficial to stand up and be heard when real women are experiencing acute and inarguable discrimination for a non-offense, is it? This is the clearest example of a public stoning of a Hollywood star at the peak of her rise for doing NOTHING.

And yet that wasn’t the craziest story this week. Or even today. This morning the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians’ Global 195 coalition (ICJP) has submitted a notice to the Bulgarian police for the arrest of an Israeli in Bulgaria, who served in the IDF. Bulgaria doesn't seem to have responded to this claim yet. Effectively, a Jew is likely on holiday in Bulgaria, and these psychopaths who have nothing else to do all day are trying to get he or she expelled from the country. Lesson: if you're a Jew who refuses to be killed by Hamas you will be hunted down by the virtuous of Europe.

It is not politicizing a domestic act of terrorism to speak clearly about the ramifications of unfettered hatred. Free Palestine is a hate movement that has infected a generation with a mental sickness that inspires the most unhinged and grants permission to slaughter innocents. If you support martyrdom then martyrdom will exploit you.

So let’s set some bare minimum standards. If you’re friends with an antisemite, you are an antisemite. If you’re in a relationship with a Jew hater, you are a Jew hater. If you work with people who believe Israel doesn’t have a right to exist, then you also believe Israel doesn’t have a right to exist. If you follow some of the leading voices for the Free Palestine movement on social media, then you too endorse their racist psychosis. You support Iranian attacks on Jews in Australia. And you are complicit in the murder of young innocent children in America.

They start with the Saturday people, but they’re coming for the Sunday people. To my Catholic readers, know that I am with you and I hold you in my prayers. And I’m going to stop waiting for the apologies that will never come. Godspeed.