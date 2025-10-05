In the last ten years I have learned that the two major things people care about the least are: Jew hatred, and domestic violence. I have a theory about what the two share in common: Jew hatred and domestic violence are ugly truths about what lies beneath a utopian veneer. When you peel back the curtain on the nice notion, whether that’s “multiculturalism” or “marital bliss”, you find something that tarnishes your ideal. We can’t look. If we do, we might discover that the dream is sometimes a nightmare.

The man who murdered two Jews outside a Manchester synagogue on Yom Kippur this year had a name, and his name was Jihad. Jihad Al-Shamie. (I am going to break house style in this essay and refer to this assailant by his first name instead of his surname to drive a point home). Jihad was an asylum seeker, 36, and born in Syria. Jihad’s father is a surgeon and an antisemite who posted his support for the October 7 massacre on his social media after years of antisemitic Hitler-praising Facebook posts. Today, the Manchester Evening News and the Daily Star reported that not only was Jihad on bail for rape, he was a violent domestic abuser. And yet, despite all this it was not immediately apparent to the media what the obvious motivation was for Jihad’s attack (spoiler alert: it was in the name).

Where art thou, Sherlock Holmes.

It is obvious to us, Jews. We are prepared. That it is not obvious to non-Jews and the media is their problem as much as it is ours. At least we have trained our own people for decades in security protocols. At least we have guards and gates at our schools, our places of worship, our community centers. At least we have one of the most capable armies in the IDF and an intelligence service in the Mossad that is world-beating. That is for a reason. A reason the West will find out. We are ready. They are anything but. They’re fucked.

When I inevitably return to visit the UK, I could be jailed for this Substack post, and my tweets promoting it (my offense would be incitement to Islamophobia). And yet, Jihad was a sex offender and free to roam around Heaton Park, get in his car, ram it into a synagogue, then get out of the car and begin stabbing as many Jews as possible. Two men, Adrian Daulby, 55, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died. It gets worse; the latter reportedly was killed by shots fired by police trying to take out the terrorist. Due to the preparedness of Jews in minimizing the damage from the Jihad attacks that we live in anticipation of every day, the Rabbi of the congregation courageously sprang to action, barricading the building, knowing exactly what to do, and preventing the Jihadist named Jihad from stabbing any further congregants.

An unnamed woman, who left the country after a four-month relationship with Jihad, spoke to the media today. She was 18 when they began their relationship, via a Muslim dating app. Jihad lied about his age, claiming to be only six years older than her. He was in his mid-thirties. Jihad also had children, which he lied about. Jihad struck her numerous times. Jihad stalked her after she broke up with him due to his attempts to impose extremist ways of living on her. She revealed Jihad concealed his identity to groom much younger women; that he confessed to having “rape fantasies”. Turns out they weren’t mere fantasies. Jihad was on bail for raping a different woman.

As I said before, nobody cares about domestic violence, or about Jew hatred. As we know too, post October 7, the “feminists” don’t care about rape, unless it fits their political agenda or personal brand. If it doesn’t allow for an opportunity for self-promotion, they don’t care about violence against women and girls at all. But they should. As I have argued for years, where you find a misogynist, or a rapist, or an abuser, you also find a Jew hater, and a racist. You will find all of those things in Jihad. It’s time to be very honest about what the issue is here. Meet your neighbor, Jihad.

At this juncture I would like to address the throat-clearing Jews of our mainstream media in the UK: please do tell people how horrifying the Manchester attack is and how personally heartbreaking it is but do not under any circumstances forego telling the people why it is happening. If you don’t say the why then it will keep happening. Jihadists have permission to kill Jews. They believe the country supports their actions. Call it out. Or they will continue to assume they have permission to act and their actions will not stop at Jews.

It is not the Jihadists who are being told to stay inside so the rest of us can be safe. No. British Jews are told to stay indoors and not gather in groups while terrorist-loving “human rights” advocates take to the streets waving Palestinian flags, demanding a globalized intifada. The police are not maintaining the law with their presence at these marches. Instead, they are maintaining order, by capitulating to terrorists. These tone deaf, deplorable and downright abusive displays began immediately as the murders took place in Manchester, displaying just how lacking in civility, humanity and common decency these so-called free speech advocates are.

Shameless. Yet not blameless. Marching because Greta Thunberg’s luxury dinghy boats were seized by the IDF. Performative activism for performing monkeys. If they wanted to Free Palestine they would march to demand Hamas accept the peace deal of a lifetime. But they don’t want peace, do they? They want anarchy. Total chaos. Thunberg’s flotilla was partially funded by Hamas, reports have revealed. These marches are also funded by Hamas and Qatar lobbies. Why doesn’t it matter to Britons who pays for the marches they attend? It should matter. Would you still be arguing that you’re attending a “peaceful protest” if you found out it was funded by Islamic Jihad? What does the concept of free speech mean to you? Following the orders of Islamic fundamentalists? Come on already. You’re marching for Nazis.

The victim blaming came next by the usual suspects, who claimed this was all Israel’s fault, and not theirs, for promoting rampant Jew hatred with every tweet, frothing with bilious contempt for us for two whole years, day in day out. Grotesque:

Imagine if Proud Boys were allowed to take to the streets en masse with pitchforks after George Floyd. Instead everyone sat in shock and posted black squares in solidarity. This is a derangement that has been protected by the British government and its police forces. These lawyers and police forces are not protecting the constitution. They are protecting the perpetrator.

Antisemitism - or Jew hatred - has become the religion of the British left. They blindly believe that you can be a friend to the Jews, but only on one condition: don’t dare take away their right to Free Palestine. They don’t understand that the two can’t coexist. Free Palestine is not a peace movement. Antizionism is a movement to dismantle the Jewish state and eradicate every Jew living in Israel. It is not what any British Jew of sound mind would want, and if you’re a British non-Jew you would be off your trolley to eradicate the one state in the Middle East that is safeguarding your security. If you want to criticize Israel’s economic policy, their housing policies, their education programs etc, by all means, but that isn’t what the British left are doing. They want to prevent Israel from defending its borders against Jihad, and they justify this by ushering in two years worth of disinformation, media bias, and “genocide” porn. They have subjected Britain to an avalanche of disinformation that can carry their inherent disgruntlement for Israel’s strength and defiance in not cowering to Jihad. But while they’re obsessing over appearing politically correct about a country over there, look where it is leading them in the country they reside in. Jihadists are showing you exactly what they want by abusing the free speech rights you are protecting for them (but not for us). At what cost?

It is two years past the point of inflection: October 8, 2023. That day - and every day since - was an opportunity for a day of reckoning. Instead, the globalization of the Intifada has been encouraged without a moment’s break, and legally protected by the government and the police. The definition of Intifada is not a romantic idea about struggle and uprising; it is sanctioned violence by religious ideology, and it looks like murdering Jews on our holiest day.

Everything shifted for me this last Thursday after the Heaton Park Manchester attack. It shifted because I realized how deeply buried in the psyche people are; so buried that they don’t see Nuremberg-style laws suggested for Jews (stay at home, don’t gather in groups) and wonder if they’ve ushered in the Nazi state they once defeated. Britain, your “tolerant” society has never been weaker.

I am perpetually afraid for Jews. They murdered six millions of us last century but somehow we’re still here. For me, I have a spiritual confidence that the Jewish people will endure. What concerns me is that non-Jewish people are so gaslit and so committed to tolerance that they can no longer perceive a legitimate threat to their own security and protection. The “peaceful” protests that have taken place on the streets of Britain and the rest of the West began on October 8, 2023, while the massacre was still taking place in Israel. It was weeks before the Gaza war began. That should raise your heckles. There is no threat here to free speech or human rights. Greta Thunberg didn’t have any just cause. There was no aid on her luxury yachts. There were used condom wrappers and margarita-making machines and drum circles. You have all been scammed. I don’t know what other words I have to help you see it.

Decolonize her for the love of god, by sending her home for good.

Greta is a PR stunt. The marches are a PR stunt. The recognition of a Palestinian state is a PR stunt. It is a PR stunt. Read about what led to the 1979 revolution in Iran. It should alarm you. If you haven’t yet heard of it, look up the Red-Green alliance. What we are dealing with is worse than Nazism because the threat is a global ideology that has wrapped itself like cling film around the lifeblood of liberals and humanitarians: globalism. Like cling film it is see-through and keeps out any external influence, or air. Lefitsts want to globalize rights. Islamic Jihad wants a caliphate and have managed to convince the liberals that they share a common goal, which could not be farther from the truth. The idea of civilization itself has been turned on its head by anti-establishment, anti-capitalist, anti-patriarchy, anti-religious “humanists”, who have no idea what they’re leading people to. Directly into the mouths of the Devil.

Jihad isn’t stopping at Jews. We’re first. We are prepared. Gentiles are not.

After the Manchester attack, the Home Secretary said the government would do “whatever is required to keep our Jewish community safe.” Yet said Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, has been a Free Palestine proponent for decades, and even supported the banning of Israeli products from supermarket chains in the mid 2010s. Which by the way led me to leave the UK for good. Ms Mahmood, what are you prepared to do? Are you going to stop the immigration of men like Jihad? Are you going to close down hate marches for Palestine? Are you going to take back the recognition of a fictitious state of Palestine as a reward to the terrorist group Hamas, and instead encourage Hamas to accept Trump’s 20-point peace proposal?

The most tolerant societies are the most endangered. If you’re surrounded by people who you have to have a five minute questionnaire with about gender pronouns, sexual preferences, native land and biodegradable cutlery before beginning to have dinner then you’re in trouble. There were more non-Jewish people from the UK on my Instagram feed yesterday aghast that trans lives were “at risk” because the Hampstead Heath women’s pond wants to return to being solely for uh women, than there were any saying a single word about Jews being murdered in broad daylight by homegrown Jihadists who will grant themselves permission shortly to do the same to them.

There are some non-Jews who see it, mainly because they are at the forefront of fighting another culture war. The one to protect women. If you’re a gender critical voice you know that trans ideology has not only normalized lying, it has made it socially acceptable – and attempted to make it legally enforceable. Trans activists can change the facts about their identity at whim and people must comply. It figures that some who fight that culture war can also recognize that after Israel was established, there were certain Arabs who “self-ID’d”, if you like, as “Palestinians” post 1948 under the influence of PLO leader Yasser Arafat, and that they have lied for years in order to remove Israel from the map and claim it as their own homeland. The Nakba is a propagandist lie. Every war Israel has fought has been in defense of her security against insurgents. There’s a clear alliance between trans ideologues and pro Pals: a false claim to victimhood and enforced compliance via manipulation and lying.

October 7 was the tinderbox moment. If you don’t yet see that it wasn’t just about Jews, you are losing time. Yesterday, Talk TV’s Julia Hartley-Brewer asked a very important question on her X account.

What can we do? What can ordinary British people - in particular non-Jews like me - do to stop this hateful anti-semitic stain on our country? It’s not enough to post tweets or donate to security for synagogues. How do we show not just our support for our fellow Jewish citizens but also our refusal to tolerate the anti-semites on our streets? All ideas welcome. Staying silent and doing nothing just aren’t options anymore.

I responded:

By treating it like it’s everyone’s problem, not just the Jewish people’s problem. Jews don’t cause antisemitism. Non-Jews do. Thank you for everything you do, Julia.

British Jews are not a threat. We don’t blow up the Tube or TFL buses. We don’t kill children at Ariana Grande concerts. We don’t turn Christmas markets into bloodbaths. Every Shabbat service in every Jewish synagogue throughout the country contains a prayer for the British royal family, and every one of our buildings carries a Union Jack. When we are kids we are taught that we should consider ourselves not Jewish Brits, but British Jews. Yet there is nothing British about Jihad and Free Palestine. It is not an ideology of peace. As I said above: there’s a peace deal on the table. They will never march for Hamas to take it. They march for one thing only: war.

