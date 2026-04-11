Jews drive people crazy.

In Strasbourg, 900 Jews were burned alive in public in 1349, even before the Black plague reached the city, even though Jews had also suffered from the disease, because non-Jews decided that Jews were to blame. The plague still reached Strasbourg after the Jews had been incinerated.

From the 12th to 16th centuries, a delusion recurred in Europe that Jews killed Christian babies to drink their blood, and without any means to prove that this obscene lie was remotely true, the Christians turned to massacring Jews in large numbers throughout England, France and Germany.

Mad conspiracy around Jews led to pogroms in Russia. Fantastical race theory about Jews led to the Holocaust in Nazi Germany. And in 15th century Spain, after decades of forced conversions of Jews to Christianity, a deep panicked suspicion remained that these "converso" Jews were secretly practicing Judaism, so the Spanish executed thousands of converts, before forcing every Jew out of the country in 1492.

Jews drive people crazy. Obsessional, self-destructive and inhumane. We don’t have to do anything at all, except be present. Since the year 2021, I have largely focused on writing the truth about Jew hatred. I’m mostly secluded, very private and discreet. And yet I know for a fact that I am the subject of constant obsessional projection, fantasy and libel by people who are driven mad by my existence.

This morning, I saw a video that was as horrifying as it was comforting. Horrifying in that it shows the true face of medieval Jew hatred in Europe. Comforting in that the shock of it let me off the hook in the most liberating way. It finally gave me an explanation for the nonsensical events I have not been granted explanation nor grace for since the year 2023. I no longer have to rotate through possibilities in my tired brain about what I did to deserve the treatment I was doled out during a time when I would have liked comfort or support. I know now that I didn’t do anything wrong to warrant any of the cataclysms that continue to distress me. While I was at home alone, writing about Jew hatred, fighting disinformation, protecting Western civilization, everyone else was signing up for an ancient sport: the sado-mashocist-Jew-haters club.

No wonder I couldn’t work it out. Trying to work out antisemitism is like trying to work out schizophrenia.

So here it is. A scene from Malaga in Spain that has gone viral today, because it has been flagged by the Israeli Ministry. In this video you will see an effigy of a Jew being hanged and exploded. Not just any Jew, the leader of the Jewish state. Bibi Netanyahu was inscribed with the medieval blood libel “Baby killer”.

This scene is primitive, and third world. It makes Game Of Thrones look civilized.

The “doll” contained 14 kilograms of explosives - and in old school Jew-hating fashion – as part of Easter celebrations, it was exploded. The local mayor María Dolores, commended it and said it was a continuation of the tradition of burning Judas Iscariot. There really is nothing new under the sun, is there? Again, some pretty ancient anti-Jewish libel there.

Reader, Israel doesn’t have an image problem. The world has a Jew hating problem.

The Israeli embassy in Spain has condemned this display of violence.

Hear me out: Spain is completely demented about Jewish people. And no, it’s not about Israel. Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, not only removed the Spanish embassy from Israel some weeks ago, he just reinstated the Spanish embassy in Tehran, rendering Spain a proxy to the IRGC and the Islamic regime — officially. That was not on my bingo card for 2026. You don’t remove your ambassador from a country because you don’t like its government. Sanchez hasn’t removed the Spanish embassy from America, for instance, because his enemy Trump defies socialism.

This week the Abraham Global Peace Initiative condemned the actions of Sánchez’s government. They said he: “has crossed every diplomatic line by withdrawing Spain’s ambassador from Israel while reopening its embassy in Tehran. His call on the European Union to suspend its Association Agreement with Israel further underscores a deeply troubling and one-sided agenda. Such moves reflect a profound moral inversion at a time requiring clarity and leadership. His harsh anti-Israel rhetoric says far more about his political posture than it does about Israel.”

As a result of this, Israel rightfully expelled Spain from America’s Civil Military Coordination Center in Kiryat Gat, with support from the US, over its ‘obsessive anti-Israel bias’ and Spain will no longer be allowed to participate in Trump’s peace plan for the Gaza Strip. That means no advocacy for real-life Palestinians in a real-life peace proposal. No ability to impact the aid that goes into Gaza. No voice or contribution in this at all, confirming that Spain’s posturing around Palestine really didn’t have anything to do with people in Gaza. It had to do with Jews.

Some argue that it is a result of the communist government’s rhetoric that such a mentally deranged hatred for Jews has exploded in Spain. Those people are naive. Spain is a country that never enlightened itself about its past. It has refused to incorporate its deplorable treatment of its Jewish communities (its country’s builders) in its history. It seems Spain was a little too attached to the obsessional fiction, despite only now having a community of 50,000 Jews, who need a voice.

The stage in the province of Malaga is mass psychosis. If you’re exploding en effigy of a Jew in public and cheering, and it’s not a scene in the satirical movie Borat, it is medieval Jew hatred. And what it signifies goes deeply personal. If you’re Jewish and you’ve been scratching your heads since 2023, wondering what happened to your life and your career and your friends and your family, wonder no longer. This is what happened. The world went bananas with Jew hatred again.

They are garden variety simpleton racists. That’s all that’s been going on since 2023. Whatever smear they imagined, whatever conspiracy, whatever re-write of reality, it was classic anti-Jewish libel. Their minds have been poisoned by their hatred of Jews.

In 48 Laws Of Power, Robert Greene notes: “People's need for validation and recognition, their need to feel important, is the best kind of weakness to exploit.” This goes a long way to explain the ideological capture of Spain; a country that has been increasingly vocal, dressing itself up as a principled outlier and champion of human rights, deviating from other EU countries. In reality, Spain has a victim complex, and is committing a suicide upon itself to prove its virtue, recently granting 500,000 undocumented migrants legal status.

Just you wait. They’ll be burning women at the stake in Al Andalus next.

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Some Blacklisted housekeeping:

My conversation with Bret Stephens, editor in chief of SAPIR and one of the most important journalists in America, about my lauded essay on LGBTQ+ rights and Zionism, is now available on Spotify.

Also proud to announce that I am now a regular international correspondent on FOX News. Check out my segment on Trace Gallagher this week.

And if you haven’t already, pre-order a copy of “Poisoned Ivies” from Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who references my 2021 work The Social Media Pogrom, in her book about combating institutionalized Jew hatred on elite American college campuses.