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Jenn's avatar
Jenn
1d

No one captures the mood – and insanity – of the moment better than you, Eve!

Eternally grateful for your voice of moral clarity and truth.

Shavu’a Tov!

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Terry Quist's avatar
Terry Quist
1d

Referencing Borat, I suspect the Spanish mob in Malaga would be happy to throw the Jew down the well. If they could find one.

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