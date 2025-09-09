Who the hell chews gum while they’re singing? Liam Gallagher, that’s who. As he surveys his kingdom, maracas up by his cheekbones, parka zipped up to the chin, a hand behind his back like he’s been arrested. He chews his gum aggressively, the way Sir Alex Ferguson once did on the pitch at Old Trafford pacing up and down. There was a geezer next to me at Oasis last night in LA wearing a Manchester United football kit, and I thought - you’re a knob cos either you know or you don’t know, and I’m not sure which is worse. The brothers Gallagher support Manchester’s other football team - Manchester City. The less shiny, less world famous side. But it’s not a mistake that City are the Gallaghers’ choice. As Liam snarls on ‘Bring It On Down’:

You're the outcast – you're the underclass

But you don't care – because you're living fast

City are always biting at the ankles of United. And Oasis are coming up behind every band in the legion of all-time greats this year to snap the trophy of Best Ever Band. The outcasts. The underclass. Get in. So long as we keep our families growing generation after generation, it’s never over and no legacy is set in stone. Manchester City could one day be the dominant club, and today Oasis could be the best band to ever do it. And here interjects the marble-mouthed naysayer: “Excuse me Miss, I appreciate you had a really nice time at that concert last night, but I must disagree because The Beatles hold that title.” Do they? Forever and ever? In an octopus’s garden in the shade? So nobody can ever do something The Beatles didn’t do?

Why was Sir Paul McCartney the only man standing in his celebrity wanker box at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night as Noel Gallagher sang ‘Little By Little’? He stood up and he filmed it on his little iPhone like all the other humans in the 2020s. In the 1990s Macca clapped back when the band claimed to be bigger than The Beatles, saying they were “derivative”. He rectified it this weekend, by going to the show, and giving it a one word review: “Fabulous”. Macca was wrong and so were Oasis. They’re both massively important. The Beatles invented the rules so Oasis could break them. There. Happy now?

Here’s my opinion (you came for it, I imagine). Oasis are the greatest living band on earth, because there’s no other singer in the world who can stand up there in front of 85,000 people last night, sounding clean as a whistle, like a foghorn from a lighthouse in the middle of the disaster that is the state of the world in 2025, belting out anthem after anthem after anthem to a crowd of karaoke lottery winners, who have waited 20 years for this, as he brings them all across treacherous seas back to the safety of yore, doing it all while chewing his gum. His delivery of every syllable was as sharp as a whiff of spearmint up the nasal passage.

You could wait for a lifetime

To spend your days in the sunshine

You might as well do the white line

Cos when it comes on top...

You gotta make it happen!

The dictionary definition of “legend” should just say: “William John Paul Gallagher”. Messing with the crowd. With his big hands. Liam and Noel both have fingers the size of fish sticks. When I interviewed Liam , I kept noticing how chunky they are. Proper working class hands. I mean it in a respectful way, you see. They have builders’ hands. Their hands built the soundtrack to our lives - or at least the lives of my generation. From Glasgow to Manchester University to London to Los Angeles, Oasis have been my North Star wherever I’ve gone. Northerners are hard to fool.

From posters on my bedroom wall, to the inspiration behind my decision to study at Manchester, to the days when we used to text rhythm guitarist Bonehead to hang out with us all at the NME, to interviewing the brothers separately in LA many times, Oasis are my eternal flame. But I’d never seen the band together. Only apart. A bit of Noel’s high flying birds, some of Liam’s beady eye. It was nostalgic, but something was missing. Liam is mega. Noel is class. But when you put Liam and Noel together, you get magic. You get biblical. That’s why bands are bands, and not solo artists.

In my mind my dreams are real

Now you're concerned about the way I feel

Tonight, I'm a rock'n'roll star

Finally, last night I was ready to return to 1995, and preferably to never have to leave. It was fate last night in LA under a blood red moon for my friend and I. The stars had brought one of the brothers into our orbit earlier that afternoon, and we were graced with wristbands to go anywhere we wanted, so I marched right up to the front. This was where I experienced the greatest working class anthem ever written, ‘Cigarettes And Alcohol’. As Liam instructed the Angelenos to turn their backs to the crowd and begin to pogo up and down, the tub-thumping intro torpedo’d off, and suddenly beers were flying and souls were erupting. I can’t stop laughing with joy, even now a whole 24 hours later, every time I rewatch this video. It really was happening. It happened.

I read something in Rolling Stone today that annoyed me because it was inaccurate - about how subversive Oasis’s stardom was in the ‘90s. The same people who think our beautiful, punk icon of a flag the Union Jack is a racist symbol say nonsense like this. The ambition Oasis had in the ‘90s is the reason kids from council estates could aspire to better. I cut my teeth in the music business with people who grew up poor, saw Oasis in the NME and thought, I’ll get myself down to London’s West End, shall I? And they did, because Oasis taught them to leave fear at the door. To chase the dreams you daren’t dream. To go for gold.

Last night reminded me of every great night out I had in Manchester. It was like being at Queen Of Hearts in Fallowfield, except the dance floor was now stadium-sized, and there were tens of thousands more people to have a sweaty cuddle with / catch Mono from. My body has left the venue but my heart and soul will stay there a while. It was exquisite and it was nourishing. It made me believe in the impossible again. It reminded me who I am.

I need to be myself

I can’t be no one else

I’m feeling Supersonic, give me gin and tonic

You can have it all but how much do you want it?

So many Americans have offended me beyond the pale in the years since I've lived in LA by telling me that Ryan Adams did the best Oasis song ever. I consider it a xenophobic slur. So I was impressed to see so many yankee doodle dandies singing every word last night. It is the greatest stadium show I have ever seen. I did U2. I’ve done Radiohead. I saw Beyonce headline Coachella. I am Muse’d out and Coldplay fatigued. The less I say about the Stones the better. Blur are special, but even they talk too much these days. Oasis are the best band that ever lived, period, because they embody the highs and lows of life in a way that everyone doesn’t just understand, but feels. With Oasis, guitar solos form a symphony in your chest, leading you out into a battlefield, or sewing up your heart after it breaks, or carrying you over the precipice of a new dawn. Oasis are the last band for whom the people see for the band and the band alone. There’s a level that everyone’s on together, as the crowd become as celebrated for their heroic singalong efforts as the guys up on the stage.

Last night was void of reminders of the outside noise. No politics. No flags. No placards. No messages. Just Oasis in the house. Liam and Noel, bound by brotherly love, managed to settle the score and came back after decades apart. They sound better than any other band in the world. They carry rock stardom with a brutal finesse and a courage that I have never witnessed in any other band. You might think shaking maracas and a tambourine is a party trick, but while everyone in the stands is doing karaoke, Liam Gallagher is committed to performing every line that has carried his own life’s journey for audiences amounting to millions like he means each word even more every time. He’s the most earnest prankster that ever lived. “This is the last song because I have to go to bed, because I’m a little princess now,” he says, before leaving to get his beauty sleep. I never saw Oasis the first time around, but I can’t imagine he sounded as good as he does today then. They don’t want to mess this up.

Any one of ‘Slide Away’ or ‘Roll With It’ or ‘Rock N Roll Star’ would be the singular highlight of a show. But that Oasis have all of them, plus ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ plus ‘Wonderwall’ plus ‘Morning Glory’ plus ‘Talk Tonight’… the vibes were indeed biblical and they were neverending. ‘Live Forever’ made me cry, thinking of the cast of characters who come in and out of the theatrical stage that is our life. All those people, all those times, you thought would never end, now distant memories. And yet here we are, making new ones. Seeing things they’ll never see.

It climaxed with ‘Champagne Supernova’. Fireworks in the area. “How many special people change?” we cried in unison. Do special people ever really change? Do we just need a good shimmy and a shake from a couple of brothers who remind us of better and simpler days, who can bring us together for a night to forget our troubles. How on earth has that become such a rare feat for a rock band now, eh? Thank you Peggy Gallagher for giving your sons the hearts to forgive each other.

And speaking of the pair of scoundrels, there’s not a singer alive today that can do what Liam does, including Noel. The older brother is the poet to his younger sibling’s town crier. And he is visibly nervous onstage. You know for years, I’ve wondered. Who is the bigger prick? I love them both, onstage, on telly, in magazines, in person. It’s easier to blame Liam. He wears the attitude of an upstart and has spent years in the spotlight strolling about like he’s inviting a scrap, constantly accusing Noel of being a fame whore. Liam for years in the press, including to me, saying he would love to do Oasis again, suggesting Noel was the issue. Last night, I looked at Liam in a phase that feels untouchable. He’s always been invincible in the outer world, but perhaps not to himself. This time around, there’s a steadiness. He doesn’t flinch. He seems to be not just the Boss of Oasis, the Boss of rock’n’roll, but the Boss of himself. Maybe it wasn’t Noel. Or rather, maybe Noel loved his brother too much, and had to do the hardest thing we have to do when someone we love can’t stop getting in their own way. He had to let Liam figure it out. Give it time. Even if it took almost two decades, it was meant to be, and so it is. The coolest band ever are back at it. They couldn’t have done it without one another.

In a world of fake virtue, and put-on personas, Liam and Noel Gallagher are as real as it gets. Perhaps too real for each other at times. To witness them holding hands as they walk onstage each night is to understand that hatchets can be buried. That people shouldn’t bear grudges. If you are prepared to let your egos go and tell the people you love to let bygones be bygones, it allows for a new chapter that can emit even more joy and healing back at the entire universe. Hurt people hurt people. But healed people? So don’t be a silly sausage. Give that person a nudge. Try. It’s better that not. Maybe you had to be at the shows to understand what I’m saying, but if you didn’t feel the vibe this summer, believe that this was a necessary revolution for those of us who did. Stand up beside the fireplace. Take that look from off your face. All these corporations have made a business out of branded “kindness” for years, but it’s all rubbish. You already know what the kindest thing you need to do is. Return to the truth. Spread love. Take your story back. Be the absolute best you can possibly be.

Because we need each other

We believe in one another

And I know we’re gonna uncover what’s sleeping in our soul

You see if musicians just did what Oasis do, we would all be better off. Because music is power. So many bands today don’t have the tunes and they’re not good enough, so they have to be bandwagon twats, lasso-ing their splitter van onto propagandist causes in order to fast-track their way to Wembley Arena before they’ve even put out enough albums to fill a set. It’s a shame. Last night, I said hi to an Arctic Monkey. Probably the only living band I would put next to Oasis as contenders for best live stadium-filling act. A little birdie told me Tame Impala were in the stands. It gives me hope that they’re there. Good bands. Witnessing, desiring.

Last night changed me. I thought about why this morning, and I realized that I haven’t felt like I was back in a place I belonged since I was cancelled in 2020 until the sound of ‘Fuckin’ In The Bushes’ kicked off the set. You remember that nothing else matters when you’re dancing with thousands of kindred spirits to the incredible songs that carried you through every formative experience. My favorite Oasis lyric is from ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

Please don’t put your life in the hands

Of a rock’n’roll band

Who’ll throw it all away



Cameron Crowe, if you are ever reading: I don’t understand a verison of reality where this verse of this song did not inspire you when you wrote the character of William Miller in Almost Famous. This verse has stalked me. I don’t do anything by halves. When I believe in something or someone, and I love a band or an artist or a performer or a writer or whatever it is and I’m involved, I get on the runaway train, and I cannot get off. Like Icarus, my wings have been singed by the sun many times, and yet I keep soaring towards that bright ball of fire. With Oasis, I am but a bystander, but I reckon we should trust them to lead us back to ourselves. What’s the worst that could happen?

When I woke up from not enough sleep today I got dressed like a chav in my Adidas and my bucket hat. I sauntered down the street in the sun-shiiine with a swagger I thought I’d lost. I couldn’t stop smiling. I can’t use my voice after screaming out every word for two hours. I had nothing but a pint of tap water at the show, and yet today I feel more hungover than I have in a decade. “You haven’t used your Oasis muscles in so long,” a friend joked. “It’s like skiing.” I’ve never ski’d. I think I’d be the person who accidentally kills someone on a slope. Oasis is my sport. What do you say we make this Oasis tour thing an annual event? I will bring a pair of maracas next round.

There’s barely anyone left to write about Oasis in the mainstream press, so I’ll do it. Cheers to the best of times. I wish us so many more of them.