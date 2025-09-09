Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Ack's avatar
Andrew Ack
10hEdited

Fucking so jealous. I’ve only seen Noel and the Flying Birds at the Orpheum in 2015. It was amazing. My brother in law was in from London and took me and turned me on to Noel and then Oasis. Changed forever.

I hated them because I’m a Liverpool fan but after that show I loved Noel. Ate their story up and played their songs ad nauseam. Still hate Man City and Liverpool truly are the home of the best footy and band ever but God I love those brothers. Thanks for the kind of review you can’t get anymore unless you subscribe to Blacklisted. 🤍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrew Ack's avatar
Andrew Ack
10hEdited

Let’s all go to Beunos Aires on Nov 15th where our friend Javier will surely show up and rock the fuck out together. Blacklisted takes on Argentina.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eve Barlow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture