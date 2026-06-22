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Dbn123's avatar
Dbn123
1d

You are a hero Eve and we can not underestimate your strength and courage in bearing witness to both the horror of October 7th, 2023 and the rising tide of global antisemitism. And it is the responsibility of all Jews and righteousness Gentiles (to use a term highlighted by Yad Vashem) to speak frequently and loudly about antisemitism and the desire of Islamic militants to destroy Western civilization.

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Peter Shaw's avatar
Peter Shaw
1d

Thanks Eve. I booked a slot for the exhibition a couple of weeks ago but on the day , I couldn't face it. I knew it would upset me immensely. I just didnt feel in the right place mentally that day. It sounds a bit cowardly. But of course im not one of those who needs to be converted . The people who really need to see the exhibition would not have an open mind to even visit. We are now getting a new PM in this country. If anything he will be even worse for the Jews as he is backed by the demented left of the Labour Party. Things will get worse unfortunately

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