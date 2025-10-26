Sometimes people do really shitty things. The shittiest is when the person you really want to not be shit does it; the person you’re in love with. David Harbour clearly did a really shitty thing to Lily Allen, and it probably wasn’t the first time he did it, but the big mistake was when he did it to her. David Harbour must have forgotten the person he fell in love with was Lily Allen. Maybe he thought Lily Allen had stopped writing pop songs, or would never record a pop album again, because she’d be so blissfully happy being married to such a mature and esteemed actor in a dream palace in New York City that her own history would no longer matter. Her voice. Her art. Her experience. Maybe David Harbour felt invincible until yesterday. Sounds like he had some spellbinding power over her. But oh dear, David. It’s clear you massively underestimated your ex-wife Lily Allen.

“It makes me really sad,” she says in the opening track of West End Girl. Ugh what a title. She’s not a New York City gal, David. She grew up down Portobello Road, mate. Riding bicycles in prom dresses with her Reebok Classics on. Hoop earrings that make your ear lobes itch. She’s a leading lady of the London theater, David. She’s been stalking Dean Street at night since she was a teenager. She’s ours, you prick. You’ll never get anyone cooler. Halfway through the chirpy opening track for her second post-divorce album, but her first befitting of the (air-quotes) adjective ‘concept’, the song breaks for a phone call with Him. And just like that, her voice goes from normal to crestfallen, as she’s receiving word that her husband wants to be in an open marriage. How… how will it work? She asks. Fourteen songs later, we find out it won’t. When does it ever? And what’s the point of building something beautiful with your person just to smash it to smithereens because of the cowardice of not facing your addictions? Was it worth it?

When Lily started to grow thinner around 2020, I wondered about things. And no, I’m not “thin-shaming”. I’m observing. It was a chic thin. She looks to die for. I pondered if it was for her, or for him, or for both of them, or maybe a way of dealing with being her with him. If you know what I mean. Sometimes when people are in bad situations they forget life’s simple pleasures, like a meal. She looked unbelievable. I just wondered in the way we do about famous people we have no business dissecting with a surgical knife.

Speaking of, it’s weird to write this piece. It is none of my business what went on between Lily Allen and David Harbour, but Lily Allen has - once again on her fifth album – sacrificed her privacy to expunge her pain. “You won’t love me/You won’t leave me” she sings, trapped, and divulging all the sordid details of a one-sided poly-amorous relationship with a very talented actor, who was - turns out - talented at acting. She’s destroyed it; the appeal of non-monogamy, along with his family man reputation. She’s busted open a much-needed conversation about what (technically) consenting adults are doing to one another behind closed doors. It’s an intense listen. Brutal. Beautiful. I feel proud of her if that’s even allowed. And disgusted by him. She’s not bitter. She has every right to be. She understands his pain, too. Of course she does. That’s why she put up with it for so long. God, people are so broken.

He probably felt undeserving. So he became undeserving. Envy usually in the mix, too.

“Who’s Madeleine?” she asks in spoken word between sing-songs on ‘Tennis’. “(No, but who is Madeline, actually?)” The questions and anxieties that constantly puzzle and torment the committed wife to a straying husband. It’s always some European or ‘exotic’ name staring back like an alien from outer space. Welcome to the twilight zone, sound-tracked by spacious electronics and Allen’s airy vocals. On ‘Ruminating’, ‘Pussy Palace’ and ‘4chan stan’, she’s the detective, discovering her husband’s sex addiction. Proof of cheating beyond the scope of what they’d agreed post-marriage, after he first cheated. It’s insane. Critics are calling it gob-smacking, but I don’t know. I found it not shocking. I found it routine. Society has surrendered romance for consumption and control, and true hearts get caught up in the warfare.

I found a shoebox full of handwritten letters

From brokenhearted women wishing you could have been better

Sheets pulled off the bed, they’re strewn all on the floor

Long black hair, probably from the night before

Duane Reade bag with the handles tied

Sex toys, butt plugs, lube inside

Hundreds of Trojans, you’re so fucking broken,

How did I get caught up in your double life.” [‘Pussy Palace’]

Double lives aren’t uncommon. Hiding in plain sight is easy for the experts. I barely know a happy couple, or even a couple. There are more than two people in the bed. They’re not really together. Or it depends who you talk to. It’s a situation. A tower of lies, hidden from those it harms. The hiding is not to protect a heart. It’s to safeguard a sickness they refuse to cure, a cycle that’s theirs to break, the coping mechanisms that simmer on the stove and explode every time they forget to set the timer. “You keep me in the dark, tell yourself it’s kind/Protect me from the pain, meanwhile, I’m losing my mind.” [‘Just Enough’]. This kind of forensic honesty will be a mirror to many. But will it be David Harbour’s? Some addicts seem to defy rock bottom.

On the least sexily titled ‘Nonmonogamummy’, Lily Allen explores entertaining the game of being open, and how David Harbour sold her a dream life that turned into something else. They built an illusion to shatter it. But to her it felt real. I’m sure plenty of it was. And yet the gaslighting is murderous on the soul. How did Lily Allen wind up here? I don’t know. There’s a pattern. People in the public eye become attached to controlling their image. Fame imprisons them. Especially women who have to protect themselves from quadruple the scrutiny. A feeling of exposure often results. They surround themselves with yes types. The prison gets more comfortable. It’s a stunningly furnished life sentence that warrants a search for safety in all the wrong places. Familiar toxicity can at first feel like happy-ever-after, but it turns into a quiet exile. Fear of abandonment, perpetual loneliness are driving forces. The entry way is always striking. The table settings are worthy of Architectural Digest. Even the garnish on the parfait is aesthetically enviable. Nothing feels as divine as it looks.

“I’ve become invisible, stuck here in my palace

I’m so fucking miserable, in my rabbit hole, yeah I’m Alice” [‘Let You W/In’]

I believe open relationships and marriages are wrong. It’s how everyone gets hurt. “You give me just enough/Hope to hold on to nothing” [‘Just Enough’]. It’s never about protection. It’s about danger. It’s never not a power struggle. It’s never not a place to hide from vulnerability. Lily Allen has just ended the “progressive” spin on polyamory for good. Open relationships are emotional terrorism. It’s a lack of willingness for one person to give as much as they take. It’s a fear of commitment. It’s an allergic reaction to intimacy. It’s a failure to deal with dishonesty/shame/sex addiction/control issues - CONTROL - and projecting that onto a devalued partner who fears the exact same things (abandonment, isolation, intimacy) but deals with it in the opposite way. The partner compromises too much, pleases too much, becomes suffocating and suffocated. They know that a “boundary” is not a healthy ask, but a ten-foot emotional wall above the fireplace. They want a bond of mutual sacrifice, trust and what’s the word… LOVE.

The open relationship dudes leave a trail of dark receipts: underrage prostitutes, multiple pregnancies, recycled sex toys. They lure in phenomenal independent women; ice queens of modern compartmentalization. Yet on the inside they’re screaming. Lily Allen perfectly dissects the unequal reparations. She is the emotional caretaker who manages the arrangement and absorbs his shame and her jealousy (“I’ll schedule your dates, I’ll clean up your mess”). She exposes the hypocrisy of “ethical” non-monogamy where one partner’s “freedom” is the other’s servitude. She’s the adult consumed, claustrophobic, paranoid, hyper vigilant. Putting together timelines, instead of sinking into the couch of matrimony. He’s like a spoiled brat. A fruit and nutcase. She’s left managing chronic anxiety.

Women are always punished for airing their wounds. Especially by other women. You can look hotter than ever. You can have statuesque pins and gorgeous hair and age-defying skin and zero % natural body fat. You can do it all up to hide the cage you’ve made for yourself but it’s not till you get real, till you get honest, till you rip your heart open and face yourself in the mirror that you can slice the lid off and show how strong you had to be to be in that fucked-up outwardly beautiful containment. Control the narrative. Call the paparazzi. Flash click. Make it look how you want but… what if the walls could talk? The perfect image is usually pretty ugly but nobody sees it until it’s broken you. I have so much respect for famous women who aren’t afraid of candor. Who end the facade. Who don’t draw the curtains, but rip them down.

And no one does candor like Lily Allen. She survived where so many others literally died. Amy Winehouse. Caroline Flack. Peaches Geldof. I worked in music at a time when candor was cache. Now people are frightened of it. When I talked to Lily over the years, off record and on, her candor was special. Shocking, in fact. Are you sure you want to be saying this? I’d think. She’s inspired me for 20 years. When ‘Smile’ came out, I saw her sing it at T In The Park in the summer of 2006, the weekend it hit #1. She’s blazed the trail. Her memoirs made me want to write a book. I’ve loved her forever.

This fucking guy. And by the way David Harbour, it could have been worse than this. It’s so graceful - the album. She loves him, that’s why. She sees him. She knows he suffers even though he put her through hell. What a bloody idiot he is. Why is commitment such a struggle for people who say they want security?

“It is what it is,” she sings on the grand finale ‘Fruityloop’. “You’re a mess. I’m a bitch.” The track reminds me of Groove Armada’s ‘At The River’, infamous for sound-tracking adverts by Marks & Spencers that sold domestic bliss in the form of creamy mushroom pasta sauce. “You’re a mess. I’m a bitch.” It’s an important line. It will save her some of the tabloid blame, owning her own faults. You have to be bad too if you’re a woman if you ever dare to write about your life. Otherwise you’re the bitch they get to define. Or worse: you’re the victim and the world’s chorus will remind you.

But this isn’t Lily Allen’s fault. “Wish I could fix all your shit, but all your shit’s yours to fix” is the revelation that brings the light back in. The chorus comes in like a final unchaining of the heart’s shackles, with a reference to her second album title. "It’s not me, it’s you”, she sings. Every listener punches the air. Tell him, babe. Where she used to stick her middle finger up, now she doesn’t need to. She just eviscerates with truth.

Lily, you deserve all the prizes for this. You also deserve healing. I’m so sorry. But if it’s any consolation: you’ve still got it. Better than ever.