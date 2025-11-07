I have this new phrase. “Let them”.

I knew that as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west that Zohran Mamdani would win his election. I knew it, so I haven’t turned myself out trying to prevent it from happening. His ideology is rooted in triumph, not equality, and his supporters have very loudly taken over New York City since October 7 to preach exactly what Mamdani practices: taqqiya. Lying and deceiving to gain power. I, in fact, warned you that Mamdani would come sometime around 2017, when I was ringing the alarm bell over Jeremy Corbyn. I just didn’t know Mamdani’s name yet. Mamdani didn’t know yet. He wasn’t yet an American citizen. That happened in 2018. He was born in Uganda. He believes Israel should be annihilated. His win has been celebrated by every Jihadist from here to Tehran. Everyone who attended a “No Kings” protest a few weekends ago has crowned their monarch. “No Kings” except for Mamdani, duh.

Only the worst people in the world celebrated yesterday. The people who vote Mamdani because they see themselves in him. They are political hobbyists with historic amnesia and high illiteracy, who don’t have jobs, have never had jobs, and never want a job, unless it involves someone magically funding them a TikTok account with a salaried producer etc, because god forbid they’d have to “content create” by themselves. These same unemployed, elite losers have spent the last decade chronically online and sending GIFs to people like me of pigs shitting excrement out their backsides every time we publish a thoughtful intellectual argument that they disagree with. They are a charmless, morally wretched scourge on humanity, and their only skill set involves manipulation and bullying. They are lazy. They don’t even have the will to commit to a regular eating disorder and have resorted to GLP-1 injections instead. They are motivated by spite and scorn. They feel hard done by, by doing nothing. They gain traction by stealing what others have worked hard and developed real talent for. They self-identify as whatever they delude themselves to be, with zero qualifications or experience. Frankly I think of them as the scum of the earth.

This is the true face of Zohran’s electorate. The true face of socialism. The true face of progressives. The most homophobic. The most misogynist. The biggest racists. Deplorable doesn’t even cut it. Those who believe Mamdani to be a sign of better things to come have been played and they’ll learn the hard way. These are not “the good guys”. These people winning means that everyone loses.

They want to ruin New York City? Let them. They want higher crime rates and public anxiety? Let them. They want to fire you for being vocally dissident and intellectually stronger? Let them. They want to cancel you for outsmarting them? Let them. They want to dump you for a social reject? Let them. They want to thieve your position and discredit you because they think they can do a better job? Let them.

The victors are crying tears of joy for all the humanitarian goals they’ve just hit by electing a 34-year-old nothingburger but what they’ve missed are the statistics. The working classes didn’t even vote for Mamdani. The college graduates did. Yes, the same people who couldn’t find their way to a CVS to procure tampons while they had decided to imprison themselves in college encampments to protest the legitimate war in Gaza. This is the result of their votes. Those imbeciles have just chosen the Mayor elect of the greatest city in America. Exactly the same thing happened in Tehran before the Mullahs took over. This is an activist class who cosplay as working class warriors because they are privileged, bored, dishonest, and believe that cancelling people is the ultimate trophy. September 11 doesn’t work for them because the terrorists responsible are too dead to pick them. So they chose the next best thing; a Jihadist who believes it’s Islamophobic to commemorate the worst atrocity to ever befall NYC.

I’d love to ask all of our surrounding comrades and their wilful victims and enablers: did it solve their problems getting rid of us? Are they happier? Did their frustration with life suddenly evaporate? Did their anxiety dissolve? Did their finances improve? Did they suddenly get all those job offers because they cleaned house and eradicated their “Zionist” associations? Didn’t think so. Things will only get worse the more embroiled a willing participant becomes with this faux underclass. So just let them. Let them fail. Let them have nobody else to blame but themselves. Let them fall further into misery and despair. Let their kids hate them for joining a shameful bandwagon that will be ruinous to the upwards mobility of anyone unfortunate enough to depend on them. If the only good thing that happened to these cry babies this week was the election of a grifter who has never held down a real job, they have some soul-searching to do. Mamdani was their light at the end of the tunnel?

If I sound tired of the locusts and their performance of virtue and struggle, it’s because I am deeply tired of them. But they will be more tired if Mamdani succeeds in his socialist policies. Then they will know struggle. I am exhausted by their selfish delusions. Let them have them. They want to give themselves new names, and gender identities and conform to the stereotypes we banished by being real feminists, let them. They want to identify as oppressed people while they live in re-modeled penthouses in Bushwick, let them. They want to be the working class heroes of 2025 because they know how to go to the bank and withdraw $100 bills from mommy and daddy’s trust fund, let them.

Linda Sarsour, the notorious antisemite, admitted days before the election that Mamdani’s rise was a result of funding by the Hamas-linked non-profit CAIR, and she threatened Mamdani that should he win he must vow to make good on his radical policy promises. Sarsour:

“Voting for Zohran is not, ‘We’re going to vote for Zohran and just let him do whatever the hell he wants when he gets to City Hall.’ Our job as a movement is we have to hold whoever goes to City Hall accountable.”

Mamdani did not have a single consistent through-line during his entire campaign. He was found to be in constant contradiction over every policy promise he made. And as a typical socialist, he doesn’t think billionaires should exist, except for when they’re paying him, of course:

The war in Gaza was a golden opportunity for the Islamic Republic of Iran and Muslim Brotherhood. Prolonging the war and denying the release of the hostages was for the sole purpose of capturing the West’s attention to proliferate propaganda for Jihad, and to multiply suicidal empathy among Western fools. Any dissenters were challenged by the gaslighting concept of “Islamophobia”, while middle class “liberal” white fragility was weaponized to gain political power. It’s all unfolding as predicted. New York City is a target in the same way Israel is a target. Both embarrass Jihad because both feature the world’s largest population of Jews. It is no accident that this is happening.

Think that sounds like conspiracy? Here’s a senior Qatari journalist proving exactly what I theorise:

Mamdani’s win is exactly what the war in Gaza was about for Hamas and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Therefore my response to the bullying coercive abuse of the progressives and New York socialists is this: I’m never going to apologize for who I am because of other people’s insecurities. I’m going to continue to be the best I can be. I’m going to be great. I’m going to be the greatest. You can’t take that from me. As much as you will all try. It’s mine forever.

Mamdani’s electorate, and his fans beyond the borders of New York, are the devil’s spawn. So let me just make this clear for all the people who walked out on us in favor of them. Before you come crawling back begging for forgiveness, which you will because they will turn on you, please remember what you sold your soul for, and who you turned your backs on. If you ever need a person with backbone to stand up for you in this world, the last people who will do it are the social justice warriors. When you no longer serve them, they will want absolutely nothing to do with you. They will erase you from existence. They will make up nonsensical lies about you. They will seek to steal everything you built for yourself. They care nothing for love, for good will, for healing, for the truth, or for actual justice. They care only for destruction.

Socialism kills. They destroy everything that is beautiful in this world.

Without exception.