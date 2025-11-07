Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Waterstreet's avatar
Charles Waterstreet
12h

The useful idiots elect an useful idiot. A smiling snake oil salesman who won’t agree that Hamas is a terrorist organization. I don’t trust him. Never ever underestimate the stupidity of the masses . Thank god for the US Constitution which forbids a person not birthed in USA from being President. As mayor , he can do minimal harm, and the seams of his silky suit will start to come apart. He may not be corrupt in a financial sense but his nature is . He is that most dangerous of persons, a moderate Jihadist .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Alexander S Polyak's avatar
Alexander S Polyak
12h

Dear Eve; You Are the best! You nailed it on the head again. I am in Florida bracing myself before the flood of New Yorkers, scared of liberal crap the will bring. God help us all. Doubtful they will recognize the terrible mistake they made voting for Comrad Madmani.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eve Barlow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture