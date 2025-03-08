In the year 2009, I was living in the closet. It was an actual closet. I was sandwiched between the kitchen and the living room of a two bedroom flat in London’s sought-after St John’s Wood neighborhood. Primrose Hill was my back garden, and the price I paid was £100 per week, but the “room” was a closet. I was 97 lbs in change, because I was chronically cool at the time. One could say… Lethally? I had an eating disorder, but self-identifying as a person with (what do they call it now?) neurodivergent tendencies or An Eating Disorder was never something that we would do back in the pre Victim Olympics days. No, we were just born this way, baby. Born allergic to every food group that didn’t begin - in my case - with the letter “C”: cereal, champagne and cocaine. I never bought my own cocaine by the way. It was just there, usually in the office. Like tea and coffee. I slept three hours a night, due to a hybrid of reasons largely involving said eating disorder (food helps you sleep, don’t you know?), and my relentless rock’n’roll night life, coupled with my daytime workaholism and resolute determination to be a woman in the man’s world of music journalism. The only thing I was married to other than music and my pen was an elliptical machine. I live to tell the tale, hahaha…he.

When The Fame Monster came out in 2009 (the extended version of Lady Gaga’s debut album The Fame), I already worshipped at the feet of Stefani Germanotta. I didn’t know it at the time, because me and my waifish cut figure, and my pixie cropped hair, and my combat boots, and my drainpipe jeans, and my “collection of” vintage leather jackets, and my affection for George Michael, Freddie Mercury, and David Bowie (strictly Berlin era in my early twenties), knew that I was “100% straight”, and yet I was falling head over heels in love with an out-of-reach pop phenomenon who I wanted to pin my mast to. This was no small time fandom. This was an awakening. And no, not yet a gay-wakening. Not at all. I’ll be honest with all of you, because you deserve that. You wouldn’t have me without her. The reason I picked up a pen is She. Lady of Gaga. I found that I had something to say, and hell, I was saying it all the time. To editors-in-chief who were sick of me. So then I was tweeting it. Tweeting about Lady Gaga, and how maligned I felt she was, skyrocketing to fame overnight in a way that was unprecedented but still never adorning the covers of the serious high brow music press. Twitter was new. Publishing was old. Publishing was old, and male, and sexist, and salivating from the mouth and rubbing knees over anything that looked/sounded like it belonged in an episode of The Hills or on the cover of FHM, which is incidentally where I worked.

I worked on the first floor of Bauer Media in the infamous Endeavour House building on Shaftesbury Avenue. It was a place you walked in to and felt the remnants of the ‘90s instantly in the elevator. It was as though the smell of Thierry Mugler’s “Angel” was still lingering under the garish wattage of the office lighting. It was the sort of place Eddie and Patsy in Absolutely Fabulous would have hurricane’d through shouting orders to their incompetent editorial assistant Bubbles while on their way to an event at Liberty’s around the corner. Open-ended floors of magazines after magazines; the nucleus of all the individual headquarters of the entire newstand at every single Tube station in London. I sat in the central hub between the kitchen and the (yes) pool table, next to a carboard cutout of Bono (signified that here you had entered the Jurassic-era area marked: Dying Music Magazines).

To my left was Q Magazine (erstwhile dinosaur rock magazine for 40-something divorced men), to my right was MOJO (surprisingly still popular music magazine for men with vinyl collections from before vinyl had a cool revival after the birth of the iPod), to my rear was Empire (the film magazine run exclusively by the types of people who would like to go to multiple Comic Cons per year) and behind the wall was the aforementioned FHM. For Him Magazine. Tits. Ass. More tits. More ass. But sadly only straight men, and – weirdly – several closeted gay men running the show. Somewhere in a corner on the other side of the open-planned first floor was Heat magazine, where not a single member of the male species worked. A lot of Essex women, mostly all not natural blondes, always trying to slim down, except for the few token anorexics, and all insistent that they were “real journalist”s. (None of the other magazines’ staffers were caught up in this lie, except for the women who made their careers objectifying other women 24/7). Despite understanding that I was the only girl in what felt like a 10-mile radius over in my neck of the office woods, I wanted to be the farthest possible away from the only accessible women in sight at Heat. They were not my people.

Anyway, that’s where I lived during daylight hours. Actually I think I did sleep in the office once. You know, I really wanted to “make it”, but I hadn’t really appreciated that dedicating oneself to being in the office every single hour, even becoming exceptionally good at pool, didn’t matter if there was nobody left to witness that you were still in the office, and the person you were practising pool with was the other permanent intern who also insisted that they too had a job title to prove that they were no longer an intern. I stayed in the office till late because I was always going to minimum two gigs after “work”, and it made sense to just hang around until close enough to stage time. Rule Number One of Music Journalism: never get to the gig anywhere before 30 seconds into the first number. If you arrive early it shows everyone that you’re not in the know, and that you have some bias / potentially already like the artist. (Cringe!). Instead, look like you don’t care and give off the “fuck all you losers” vibe that you knew - oh you knew - when set time was.

Anyway, The Fame Monster, was what I listened to whenever I was commuting to the brave new world of Endeavour House, including whenever I was going home after midnight during an era in which the Tube did not run 24/7, and the night bus was the ticket. The night bus for those who don’t know is the slowest bus on the planet, stopping at every conceivable point. For instance, the night bus stops at least five times on Tottenham Court Road, the bad end of Oxford Circus. The night bus is where all burgeoning romances go to die; half cut twenty-something couples fighting on the top deck, while a potentially homeless man exposes himself at the back of the bus to pass some of the time that it takes this vehicle to make its way from W1 to NW2. (Approximately: 90 minutes).

I would listen to Lady Gaga and I was inspired by this young woman, born in March of the same year as me, who didn’t wait for the world to give her permission to be famous. She was ready for fame. I think Lady Gaga might be the most ready for fame a woman has ever been, which is probably how she’s managed to survive. She was ready, and I was writing 5,000 word essays to give to an already-exhausted Editor In Chief pitching him why it was so crucial to put this woman on the cover of the magazine. (It didn’t work. I was 23. He was 43 and listening to Kasabian). When I was 23, this Terry Richardson (*shudder*) snap was my first iPhone’s background.

I adored Gaga’s music. Especially on The Fame Monster which was less of a debut than it was a ready-made greatest hits album in real time. And its follow-up Born This Way, which I recall the men at Q hated, and once said sounded like “the most coke’d-up album ever made”. Sorry come again? First, it didn’t come close to some of the most narcotics-fuelled albums ever made. Can we talk about Oasis’s Be Here Now, or any Oasis album for that matter? Led Zeppelin? I mean, throw any band at me from the 1970s or the 1980s or the 1990s, and let’s talk. Second, uhm like that’s a bad thing? The inference is that this was wrong because Lady Gaga was a female popstar. Wow was she outta control?! “Woman makes album on cocaine!” - scary. She might make something just as good as… KISS?! When has a male popstar ever been discredited for using cocaine to feel powerful? I’ll wait.

But more than her music, I loved how Lady Gaga did fame. I loved how she both respected the path that was established by her heroes for her to strut down in those ghastly crippling shoes she used to wear that looked like ardvarks on her feet. And mocked the 24-7 gaze that she accrued by virtue of the unstoppable ambition that she had meeting with its stratospheric record-breaking success. For the early years of Gaga’s career, she owned all of the jokes. She was one step ahead, and nobody could second-guess what she was going to do next, which in an era of reality TV and nothing celebrities, provided a young pop culture zealot like me an actual lifeline, because I had all but surrendered. I was convinced I was born a decade and a half too late for any of the art that I wanted to crawl behind the curain of Oz to reach. Her mantra was “I’m a free bitch, baby” and she was that bitch. But the shelf life of pure liberation is short-lived in the world of pop, especially in the world of female pop.

In the years following, the disastrously received Artpop thrust her on a soul-searching journey, and resulted in a pared-back, intimate Stefani on her fourth album Joanne (after her middle name), which was succeeded by a half-attempt at a return to form on Chromatica in 2020, which procured hit singles, but still falled short of feeling completely wild and risky like she was during her emerging years.

Today, Lady Gaga released her seventh album MAYHEM, and it is the first time I have heard her embody the spirit of a young woman I had all but forgotten (both myself, and she). The woman who sold the world Born This Way. The hint that we were back in the element of Lady Gaga came with the release of the video for “Abracadabra” last month. Immediately it reminded me of “Alejandro”; a perfectly gothic, industrial ballet of Mother Monster gilded in leather and lace by her faggot minions. This is the first batshit Gaga single since the heady days of “Bad Romance” and “Paparazzi”, in which she does not contain any of her freakish dramatique. She reminded the world that pop is art, and art is pop, without trying to reinvent the wheel. Instead she remembered to steer it the same way she did in 2008, serving absurdist lines such as “I don’t speak German but I can if you like” (“Scheisse”) while battering you over the head with the beats of subterranean European sex clubs.

My compulsion to write today was the same compulsion I had back then, almost 20 years ago. The compulsion to get the bursting of my chest down on paper, having been overwhelmed by something so uncontained in a world that feels too precious, staged and basic. That’s why Lady Gaga is hot. She said no to everything, and yes to herself. That’s hot.

Today my reason is a song on MAYHEM. The song is titled “Perfect Celebrity”. It sets the pace of an album that is steeped in ‘90s industrial metal. It’s Nine Inch Nails, leathered with Bowie references. She was absolutely head-banging to “Starfuckers, Inc.” by NIN before she composed it. She sounds fucking furious on this song. Bright and furious, just like Trent, who also survived decades of music-making despite despising his fame.

“I'm made of plastic like a human doll

You push and pull me, I don't hurt at all

I talk in circles, 'cause my brain, it aches

You say, "I love you", I disintegrate

I’ve become a notorious being

Find my clone, she's asleep on the ceilin'

Now, can't get me down

You love to hate me

I'm the perfect celebrity

I look so hungry, but I look so good

Tap on my vein, suck on my diamond blood

Choke on the fame and hope it gets you high

Sit in the front row, watch the princess die”

I entered the business during a time in which celebrities, musicians and film stars were all airheads or assholes or both. There was no statement. There was just a constant stream of it. Of paparazzi shots. Of trainwrecks. Of one hit wonders. Of reality TV series. Of stale awards shows and tried-and-tested formulaic Simon Cowell-owned pop groups. We were sprinting into an abyss of trash.

But then she entered, and she was the perfect celebrity. She was the celebrity nobody deserved, showing up on the red carpet in a piece of meat to say: take a bite of my raw flesh. She knew that’s what would happen anyway. She was ready to make the deal. But only now, almost 40, she sounds once again like a woman who gets to have fun her own way regardless, with an evolution of the same electro pop that got her the fuck out of dive bars when she was 20-years-old, ready to rock the house down.

As a woman sharing our same world, wondering what I do now I’m no longer young enough to play dumb, and old enough to value my freedom, I’m amazed that she hacked the code. “You love to hate me, I’m the perfect celebrity.” Own it, bitch.