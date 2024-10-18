Here is the message to the world: when you start a fight with the Jewish people, we will end it. As Naftali Bennett said tonight: “The Jews never forget. If you hit us, we’ll hit you back.”

I hope to all of you who read and follow me here that it feels good to be winning for once. Because we are winning. To all of you who wondered if you'd be acknowledged today by those who remain silent, leave it now. If they cannot acknowledge the resilience of their Jewish companions today, they will never.

The Jewish people are the most salient example of the Japanese art of Kintsugi; an art form where broken pieces of ceramic or clay are molded back together with gold. Every time we are broken, we come back brighter, stronger, and richer. The rest get left behind as we charge ahead.

So we wound up alone. The world abandoned us. Everyone turned their back on us. Just as well we have thousands of years of experience of this. We don’t need anyone else. But everyone else needs us. We have proven that now.

There is a very long list of people who will eventually hang their heads in shame. I have kept screenshots of them for when they start wiggling their way out of their incriminating actions: all the humanist/feminist authors and lawyers and academics and poets and musicians who once pretended to be “friends” with or associated with me to get closer to either me, or other people in my life. I will never speak to these people again, other than to ask them how and why they felt comfortable spending an entire year supporting a terrorist organization that massacred Jewish people. I have thrown all of their books in the recycling bin where their books belong. I have chucked their merch and their albums out. Because nobody should ever read or listen to a word or a melody by them. They have proven they know absolutely nothing about reality, and have zero critical thinking skills. (Honestly, their contributions were never that impressive to begin with).

Sinwar was killed in Rafah. The hostages were executed in Rafah. Rafah was the nucleus for Hamas’s operations, and Rafah was the place where the world’s bad faith politicians, bandwagon activists and TikTok morons screamed that the IDF could never enter. I have a photographic memory. I remember every single person I saw post the Hamas-created “All Eyes On Rafah” meme. Why? Because I interpreted it clearly: it was an announcement by people I know that they co-signed the past, present and future deaths of me and my people. That is what it meant to me. When you are threatened in such a way by people you know, you never forget it. So yes, to all of you. My former colleagues at NME who now variously run other magazines or appear as anchors on BBC Radio or Apple Music, and bands I used to write about, including Wolf Alice… I ask you to explain yourselves now. Why did you share a meme that was created by an Islamist Iranian terror group, that was designed to protect and safeguard the #1 terrorist in the world, Yahya Sinwar, and to prevent the IDF from rescuing innocent hostages? Care to share?

They pushed us to the brink, these people. Today I dug out a video I made during the day in which the All Eyes On Rafah meme, created by Hamas, became the most shared meme in the history of the internet. It pains me to watch this video. But I’m glad it exists. Because I couldn’t possibly say what I was trying to say better now, even though I was in the darkest place in my life in May. After I made this, I had to take two months out. I had a nervous breakdown. I switched my phone off all summer. I knew even as I pressed record on my phone during this night that the anger had consumed me and the light had gone out of my eyes. I almost deleted this post a hundred times, but I didn’t because I knew I was desperately trying to get the truth out into a sea of useful idiots doing Hamas’s bidding. I don’t feel ashamed of it. This video is a testament to how right I was. How right we all were. And how urgently the world needed to hear us, and how much shame should be and will be thrust upon all those who refused to hear us, who ignored us, who pretended like we never existed out of their own selfish convenience. We continued in our mission, and it’s a mission they also stand to benefit from. To thank us, they can shut the fuck up - eternally.

Sometimes I don’t know how I made it back from this.

The realization that the world was participating in Hamas’s warfare overwhelmed me. To see friends share a meme that contributed to the prevention of IDF’s operation in Rafah sickened me. To see it shared by people who had bullied me out of the lives of those I loved made me want to burn the world down. Everyone who shared the All Eyes On Rafah meme contributed to the protection and safeguarding of Sinwar.

That is a fact. It was social media terrorist warfare, and it worked.

Anyway, I’m in a far better place now. We all are. We made it to the other side. We’re still fighting. We still have 101 hostages to recover. But in the last month we stopped adhering to the world’s rules, and started to precisely target the heads of these terror organizations, and bar Khameini, they’ve all been taken out. It’s staggering what the IDF have achieved in a matter of weeks.

It bears repeating. Imagine claiming to dedicate your life to human rights and having nothing to say the day the world’s leading terrorist dies. Silence speaks louder than words. They never gave a shit about the Middle East or the Jews or the Palestinians until the biggest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Then they became obsessed with ancient blood libel, prattling on about Israel being child-killers, and the deaths of a million Gazan children (embellished numbers wrongfully attributed to Israel) because they wanted us to die at the hands of their new heroes Hamas. Newsflash: we’re gonna win the shit outta this war, survive and thrive. And we’re aligned with people who share the same values as us now. Who are strong, true, educated and moral. If you acknowledged the death of Sinwar today, you have your head screwed on. Congratulations. It’s enough. Enough. We’re done pandering to the spineless.

Here is a man in Gaza today, speaking Hebrew. He has built a Sukkah for Sukkot and is calling for “shalom” (peace) with all of his “yeladim” (children).

Even Britney showed support for Israel today in one of her usual bizarre Instagram posts. Thank you, Britney Jean Spears.

I have been exposed to some truly wicked people by aligning myself with other fights over the years. Fortunately for me, I have been consistent about my motivations, and my suspicions about those standing adjacent to me have been confirmed in this war. All I have ever wanted in any of my advocacy is justice. David beats Goliath, every time. But you have to enter the arena. The only way to seek justice is to keep fighting because the enemy is relentless and the world does not understand. You have to keep going till the very end. I dare you to go through all the Instagram accounts of your humanitarian heroes to see if they have posted about Sinwar’s elimination today. They have not because they are terrorist simps. Simps who have excused the UN, who continue to shill for Guterres, who insist that Amnesty and Al Jazeera are reputable. Again I say: enough. These fraudulent people can no longer be taken seriously.

One of the terrorists that Sinwar was found next to was an UNRWA employee. His ID papers were recovered nearby:

One of Gaza’s top journalists Motaz Azaiza, a TIME 100 winner in 2024, was spotted on Instagram inciting Gazans to violence in response to Sinwar’s elimination:

See them for what they are. Know the difference between good and evil. Stop making excuses for the sick grifters in your midst. On October 7 we incurred an enormous loss. But we didn’t cower. We acted. Loss drives change. You have got to fight back. Change is happening in the Middle East. The region is evolving. Because Israel had the teeth to fight back. People are slow to wake up. But they will. I feel sorry for everyone I lost along the way. But I didn’t lose myself and neither did you. That’s all that matters.

Author and expert Amjad Taha went on to write:

This is not only a victory for Israel but a defining moment for all of humanity—a testament to the resilience of good over evil. Let us rejoice with renewed faith, celebrating the dawn of a better tomorrow. May those who choose terror find their end, and may peace rise in their place.

With Sinwar dead, the people of Gaza have an opportunity to end the war. Give up the hostages. Give up arms. Let’s see if they do it. Bibi Netanyahu said as much too this evening. He is spitting pure fire tonight, as he should be:

And if you still can’t wrap your head around Bibi as a successful leader then listen to the incredible Mossab Hassan Yussef (aka the son of Hamas), who is abundantly clear on what Sinwar’s death means, why the war is not over, and what needs to be done in order to eradicate the threat once and for all, recover as many hostages as possible, and stabilize the region.

Shabbat shalom to the best tribe on the planet. You’ve earned it