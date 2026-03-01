Ayatollah Khameini is no longer alive. It’s definite. The news broke earlier this afternoon after the surroundings of his missile-targeted palace were searched, and images of remains were shown to Prime Minister Netanyahu. He’s gone. The super rat’s pronouns are now was/were. Trump corroborated with a statement.

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS."

In the end, the truth will outlive all the propaganda. All of it. All the lies that the media has slurped up from Khameini’s regime via proxy titles Al Jazeera etc over the last few decades. All of them will be exposed, and all of the useful idiots who have jubilantly shared them for years with a deranged passion will hang their heads in shame.

Even now the propaganda machine pumps out false stories, and Western media re-print without checking any of the details. Today a story directly from the IRGC was reported in the mainstream media about America bombing a school and killing 60 children. The story has not been verified and the school was in an IRGC compound, being used to store weapons.

Facts, as we know, however, are of little use to propagandists, and whether they were on the left or the right they found a lot of common ground today. The horseshoe did its finest work as the leftists and the woke right came up with exactly the same complaints. In fact, I spotted a match made in hell between “feminist” AOC, and incel king Andrew Tate.

“Nobody wants this war”, other than the 90 million people who live in Iran, and every country that is threatened by the existence of the regime. And let’s be clear. This is not a war. It is not an attack. It is not an aggression. It is a rescue mission.

Khameini was a war criminal. He was the biggest financier of terrorism worldwide. He was responsible for murdering his own citizens, for beating young women, for imposing homophobic and misogynist laws, and for oppressing 90 million Iranians. He hanged gay people from cranes, and forced women to be beaten in vans, sometimes to death, by IRGC police, if their hair was not fully covered. Khameini was also responsible for financing the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. If they’re unsure about whether or not his death is a good thing, they are definitely not a humanitarian.

Khameini was… Sounds great, doesn’t it?

Today, human rights lawyers discovered that Iranians exist, and have begun to do everything in their power to promote smear and propaganda, because America and Israel - the two nations they have campaigned against as the “real enemy” for 20 years - have just killed the biggest human rights violator in the world, without their help or support. Their days are numbered, and they know it.

Notice how such "humanitarian" professionals don't have a single original thought today and have been rooting around for literally anyone with a seemingly official-sounding title to retweet so that they can protest the elimination of arguably this century's most treacherous dictator. Beyond anything else, they are killjoys. Stiff bores, guaranteed to rain on everyone else’s parade. I’ve can’t stand them. They’re like your parents coming upstairs to tell you to turn the rave down at 9PM. Let us live!

More to the point, the “humanitarians” ignored reality. I know - shocking! The whole Arab world started a pile-on against the regime after it began to fire off missiles all over the Middle East like a blindfolded child playing pin the tail on the donkey. Even Morocco condemned Iran. And as noted earlier, the most glaring issue for the “humanitarians” to attempt to explain away, or ignore, was the problem of all the footage of men and women in Iran having the time of their lives celebrating America and Israel’s actions. The people on the ground in Iran began dancing in the streets, squealing with excitement.

Pundits and war experts are confident that this America-Israel mission is not one that will take long. This is not an everlasting war, not like the war in Iraq. You never know, by next month we could be on our way to Tehran.

It’s on days like today when I consider the cost of speaking, of honoring the truth, of bearing witness to October 7, of rising out of a career robbed by so-called progressives to become a reporter like I would never have imagined, that I sit here as the sun shines on a historical moment and feel the invaluable feeling of knowing that nothing and nobody could have quelled the forces of good in overcoming the forces of darkness. I think of all the people I lost to “humanitarians” and the consequences those frauds will now have to face. The price they will have to pay will be greater than anything they have unjustly invoked upon us, because we will rise, prosper and guide the future - and they will drown forever in irrelevancy.

A sidenote to the Queers for Palestine. Once the Islamic Regime is eradicated, the Zionist lesbians are coming for your girlfriends.

For now, we celebrate the wins, and today was unforgettable.

This one’s for you, Iran…

