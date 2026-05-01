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Peter Shaw's avatar
Peter Shaw
1d

Such a compelling piece yet again.

I detest Starmer . He emodies the useful idiot phenomenona. There are people in his own party, indeed his own cabinet who are a danger to Jews. Starmer is the helpless, hopeless bystander, holding their coats as they go about their dirty business.

His only genuine concern over the coming weeks will be surviving as PM while his party is eviscerated at the polls. Jews in Britain will be pre- occupied with simply surviving, full stop.

My only disagreement Eve; Britain as it once stood is already over . Britain is more less, already over.

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Heartworker's avatar
Heartworker
1d

You did not mention that the pancake face has a Jewish wife at home. I wonder what they´re talking about, apparently not about Jewdom Judaism Israel. His words appear that helpless and hollow as if he´d been confronted with reality for the first time.

Also he did not mention the Green Polanski ´s planned verdict on "Zionism" instead of on Islamism.

And also not that London and several other British cities by far aren´t the only ones where as a Jew you must fear to tread. Madrid, MalmØ, Paris, Lyon, Belfast/Dublin, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Bruxelles, Ljubljana, Oslo, Glasgow a.m.o. convey similar attitude, and all of them hypocritically cry "Never again" half a day of the year.

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