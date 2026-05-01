Let’s cut to the chase. The reason two Jews were stabbed in broad daylight on the streets of London this Wednesday is Islam. The country that defeated the Nazis last century has imported the Islamist incumbents of Nazism without Hitler’s help.

That is what Prime Minister Keir Starmer failed to say yesterday when he made a seven minute address. In seven minutes he did not once identify the perpetrator’s ideology that leads him to walk down the street wielding a knife and looking to hunt as many Jews as he can. The reason is radical Islam. Islam’s hadiths on Jews, Islam’s dhimmi status, Islam’s Jihadist theology. These are all parts of Islam that reformers have struggled with for centuries, despite attempts to deradicalize.

Not every Muslim. But every Islamist. It’s important to know what this distinction means. Unfortunately when lawmakers and governments in Europe and the UK decided to mass import political Islam, they did not understand this. It seems they still don’t understand what even some moderate Muslims have the courage to identify. The UK still hasn’t proscribed the IRGC. The UK still hasn’t banned marches promoting Islamist terror groups. The UK still hasn’t cracked down on universities inviting Islamists to preach to students.

The UK should look to the Emirates to implement legislation on how to discipline itself now. Dubai has figured it out better than London.

In his attempt at performative empathy, Starmer said:

“We need stronger powers to tackle the malign threat posed by states like Iran because we know for a fact that they want to harm British Jews which is why we will fast-track the necessary legislation. And yet the truth is while we can and we will bring the full power of the state to bear on this, this is about society every bit as much as it is about security. At moments like this we often say this is not Britain, that these attacks are an afront to British values, to British tolerance, British decency, but they keep happening.”

Strange because last time I checked, Starmer didn’t want anything to do with America and Israel’s attempts to dismantle the Islamic regime in Iran. I recall him saying categorically: “This is not our war.”

“We will bring the full power of the state to bear on this.” What exactly does that mean? Starmer finally acknowledged that the chants of “globalize the intifada” are extremely “racist”. OK, so have the arrests begun? Maybe start with your colleagues, Sir Keir. I have a long list of academics, human rights lawyers, journalists, etc, who you can arrest. I have screenshots. I kept the receipts. What’s your email? He wants to have more COBRA meetings I guess about this new legislation and security that’s being promised. It’s all words. He’s a human rights lawyer himself after all. They don’t have to tell the truth. They just have to convince you they’re right. Is he right? Does the UK have “stronger powers”?

It’s just words, and these words are far too little, far too late.

Yesterday, Starmer finally showed up in Golders Green like a man arriving at his own funeral. About a hundred furious Jews chanted at him: “Jew harmer! Jew harmer!” It should not be normal the regularity of attempts on Jewish lives in the UK, but it has become so because of Islam. Two men stabbed in broad daylight because they were visibly Jewish. One in his thirties, one in his seventies. A Somalian, Essa Suleiman, with a history of stabbing a policeman and a dog, fresh out of psychiatric care, lunging with a knife while the streets of north London – once a haven – turned into another grim postcard from the new normal. Growing up, Golders Green was one of the safest places to be Jewish. All the young Jews hung out at the famous kosher bakery Carmellis, open 24 hours outside of Shabbat. You never knew who you’d meet or what fun you’d have looking for a bagel at 3am. Innocent times. Absent times.

The ensuing seven-minute address from Starmer spoke often about “antisemitism”. But this isn’t just antisemitism. This is murderous Jew hate. This is Islamist terror. It is the blueprint for Islamism. If you cannot name the problem all the condemnations in the world will not defeat it. He gave the full statesman routine: “an affront to British values,” “open your eyes to Jewish pain,” vows of new powers, more funding, record protections. The script writes itself after the tenth incident. His Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, appeared on the BBC yesterday suggesting that what’s needed to combat this is better education in schools to respect Jewish civilians. Shabana, children are not the root of antisemitism. Islamists are.

This isn’t leadership. This is damage control. Where was this urgency when the chants of “globalize the intifada” echoed through London streets for months on end? Where was the steel when synagogues needed ring-fencing, when Jewish schools became fortresses, when Hatzolah ambulances were torched just weeks ago in the same bloody postcode? The Labour Party spent years platforming the very ecosystem that incubated this poison – tolerating the slogans, equivocating on the marches, whispering that maybe the Jews were a bit too loud about their safety. Now the chickens are home to roost with knives, and suddenly it’s a “national emergency.” And they’re still doing it. They’re still providing the PC caveat that British Jews are “not the Israeli government”, not the “tyrannical Netanyahu”, not the “abhorrent IDF”.

Fuck off already. For the millionth time, Israel has a right to exist and defend itself, the British media has been peddling baseless lies about the "Israeli government" for years, most of the "criticisms of Israel" they all are desperate to hold protect the demonization of Israel as the blood-sport of the elite, and Netanyahu is doing a darn sight more to quell the spread of Islamism than any single MP in the entire UK. Soon British people will understand why there are checkpoints in the West Bank, why a wall was erected after the second intifada. Maybe some already do get it.

I focus on the words Starmer didn’t say. Not once did he look the camera dead in the eye and name the beast: Islamist ideology. Not “extremism” in the abstract. Not vague “hate” floating in the ether. Essa Suleiman was imported from the same cultural and religious milieu that has produced wave after wave of this targeted savagery. In 1949, a report was published that there were no Jews left in Somaliland. I don’t wonder why.

Starmer danced around the cause of all this “Jewish pain” with polite euphemisms about “antisemitism” as some ancient, rootless fog. History shows the roots are deep, but this latest blade was sharpened on imported hatreds, groomed in no-go Islamist and leftist echo chambers, and sanctified by sermons that treat Jews as eternal enemies. Starmer condemned the marches and the paraglider selfies. How brave. But he refused to connect the dots to the ideology that fuels the foot soldiers. The same ideology that the Labour party spent years downplaying, importing adherents of by the boatload, and shielding under “Islamophobia” smears whenever anyone dared notice the pattern. Somali communities, grooming gang pipelines, terror referrals piling up – it’s all there in the data his government pretends is coincidental.

Mental health? A convenient fig leaf. Plenty of unwell people don’t hunt Jews with knives in broad daylight. This wasn’t random psychosis; it was ritualistic targeting in a climate where “from the river to the sea” is not only dinner-table talk, but headlining Glastonbury and appearing on every red carpet. Spare us the performative empathy. Jewish communities have been screaming into the void for years while leftists and liberals side tut-tutted about “Islamophobia” and “context” and “root causes.” “Where are the feminists? Where are the anti racists? Where are the left?” cry the begging elitist Jews of the Guardian. They handed him the knife. Stop asking already.

Leftists caused this. Yes Islamism is the imported stink that murders Jews in broad daylight. But never forget that leftists have gilded the Islamists with protection: from the most lauded legal sets in the country to the biggest media outlets to the most elite universities. It’s all just been “criticism of Israel” for years. Leftists have murdered the souls of our Western nations in order to grow their own Instagram followings. I'm a Jewish woman, and I am a Zionist. An Islamist will kill me for the former, while a leftist will pretend the Islamist did it due to the latter.

Antisemitism didn’t arrive yesterday; it grew under a blind eye turned by people who thought “punching up” at the Jews was just a progressive hobby – and who treated any critique of radical Islam as career-ending bigotry. Starmer has ignored all the alarms and is now attempting to use a fire extinguisher once the roof has fallen through. The house is already ash. Trust is gone. Platitudes don’t stop the matches being struck. Define the pattern. Name the firestarter. According to Starmer: this is “about society every bit as much as it is about security.” What is society if it is being rapidly replaced by a society that doesn’t want to assimilate. This isn’t a failure of British tolerance. It is a result of a British tolerance that was exploited by policymakers who opened the doors to ideologies that view tolerance as weakness - and Jews are the first hunted.

Yesterday the terror threat in the UK was raised to “severe”. A UK terror attack is “highly likely” following Golders Green stabbings. I'll be honest. I'm terrified about what will happen in the UK this weekend. Once the initial mandatory "shock" of Jews being stabbed in broad daylight wears off, the pendulum swing from the extremists is going to be violent and unmanageable. The thing that the government is still not identifying is the way this ideology works. It’s an ideology of domination and submission. If there is any loss of ground, it is made up for swiftly.

Understand something. Not a single thing has changed since Wednesday’s stabbings in Golders Green. Not a single ramification for a single person who has contributed to a culture of absolute fear and insecurity for British Jews.

Not a single apology made by a single institution that has created an unlivable reality for a minority community.

Not one moment of reckoning from any media institution, from any human rights organization, from any legal chambers, from any university, from any public individual who has responsibility to ensure that they promote truth. There has been not even a fragment of change in the culture that created a crisis beyond belief in the UK.

I don’t know of a British Jew this week who has found themselves receiving a single missive from a single person who now stands corrected. I don’t know that any of us feel that we suddenly have a place in public life. That the libels poured upon us for years have suddenly been retracted. The character defamation. The abuse. The disposal.

None of us have experienced anything close to the beginnings of a reckoning. And let me be clear: without a full scale reckoning, Britain as it once stood is completely over.

When I left the UK in 2014, my dear friend Tracy-Ann Oberman MBE said to me: “you got out.” I left behind my family, a dream job, friends I never saw again. I’m becoming a US citizen this year. When I walked down my high street this morning, I saw a man wearing a kippah dropping his little girl off at school. It’s a building with the playground on the roof. She said goodbye to her father, and was ushered past the door by a security guard with a gun on his hip.

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