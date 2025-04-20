Yesterday at Coachella, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, a white Irish band who “rap”, called Kneecap, celebrated the terrorists Hamas who murdered 380 people at a music festival in Israel on October 7. Kneecap, from Ireland, a country riddled with a shameful history of violence and oppression of women, who rap, and who are white, took to the stage of a music festival and used it as a platform for encouragement and incitement to murder, rape, and destroy innocent people. They wore keffiyehs (they also rap and are white after all), and spoke about the bombings that Palestinian people have to live under.

(To be clear: I don’t usually take issue with white people who rap, I’m just highlighting the pandemic of hypocrisy and idiocy that is sweeping the West right now).

This is not “activism”. This is not “progressive”. This is not “free speech”. This is incitement to and blind support of terrorism. Imagine if after 9/11, a band from Ireland performed here and the festival let them put up a sign that said “FUCK AMERICA”. And it was met with rapturous applause?

Kneecap are an atrociously bad band, and this is their selling point, and it’s worked for them. Anyone who listens to Kneecap is not a cool purveyor of urgent punk, but an enabler of middle class square rebellion. Listening to Kneecap is like being a 60-year-old white man dressing like a Rastafarian. Kneecap have managed to gain attention from deserved obscurity by blaming Jews and mainstreaming antisemitism. Kneecap’s members address crowds with statements that are plagiarized from the likes of Nasrallah and Sinwar: “God imprinted blasphemy of the Jews hearts.” On October 8, 2023, Kneecap behaved as though Hamas’s massacre was their own personal victory. They have led their audiences in chants such as “Ooh-ah Hezbollah”. They are a bunch of Irish fascist scumbags, and they are allowed to behave this way without impunity. The music industry loves them and heralds them as “hilarious”, “subversive” and “anarchic”. Meanwhile John Lydon, an actual fucking Sex Pistol, is dedicating his time to telling the world why Hamas are a bunch of “Jewish exterminators” and how it’s imperative to support Israel at this time.

It’s likely some upset Jew wrote this in a Portaloo at Coachella yesterday. The instant I saw it, all I could think about was the Portaloos I personally saw in Israel, strewn with bullet holes and blood, from the kids who died in them, and the terrorists who hunted them down.

The people who went to Coachella this weekend know that they’re going to come home afterwards. That’s, of course, as it should be. Could they ever imagine another outcome?

The sight of it yesterday made my chest tight, my breath short, and my head ready to explode. But unfortunately that won’t be all.

No no, I lost my fair share of idiot followers this week because I welcomed the UK Supreme Court decision to allow single sex spaces to exist under the Equality Act, without the capacity for transactivists to shut them down, and claim that Domestic Violence centers, and rape refuges, and lesbian-only mixers, are somehow violating the rights of those who don’t belong in spaces that are designed only for people who are biological women. I welcome this because I’m a woman and a feminist, a real one, who actually fights for women when it matters, and not when it’s convenient or popular. I welcome this because I believe the word TERF to be nothing but a device to silence women, in the exact same way as the bastardization of the word Zionist is nothing but a device to make Jew hatred socially acceptable. Women and Jews, guys. It’s always women and Jews.

The Guardian literally agreed with me, for once.

“The supreme court has carefully ringfenced protections for women. That’s all we wanted,” came the headline. “Last week’s ruling clarified the legal safeguards of the Equality Act. However, it was a travesty that the battle needed to be fought at all.”

I agree; that the Supreme Court of the UK had to have a legal fight about what it means to be a woman in 2025 is a marker of how far we have fallen.

Let me just preface this, as seems to be necessary these days, by saying that I have great compassion for trans individuals. I am a minority, after all. And I have been close to many trans people who have been through great ordeals in life to battle with the dysphoria they have felt present in their bodies. What I observe, and many others do also but are too afraid to say it, is this compassion being taken advantage of by usurpers in the community who have a political motivation and who under the banner of “transactivism” are pushing an agenda that serves them and cripples the other groups who are being pressurized without air to breathe to accept an ideology that wants to set back real social justice advocacy in realms of women and gay rights by decades.

(If you think this is a “bigoted” response then please read this piece. Then read this piece. And after you’re done I can recommend you a stack of books that I have read, because I don’t speak or write on anything I’m not informed on.)

When I (and other Jewish lesbians I am friends with) began to be harangued, ex-communicated and libelled more viciously by transactivists than any other group of people on the planet post October 7, I sought to get to the bottom of why. I want to know why there is an unholy alliance between Islamic Jihad and transactivism. Notably, Islamic Jihad enforce trans operations to homosexuals in countries like Iran, and in the West, some homophobic parents elect hormone blockers as a “solution” for their kids who don’t conform to gender stereotype. And that was always an intellectual inconsistency for me: gender stereotype. For as long as I’ve been a feminist, I have understood that feminism’s approach to gender as a social construct is to insist that women are women despite gender stereotypes. Transactivism reinforces gender stereotypes that have long been relegated to the dustbin. Long live the butch dyke, who is now a they/them en route to a transmale. The reason for the uholy alliance between transactivism and Islamic Jihad seems to be remarkably simple: classic misogyny. Men who hate women, and women who have internalized it.

Certainly, for all those upset, if you want to prove to me that transactivism isn’t as threatening to women as antizionism is to Jews then please don’t shy away from explaining why this unholy alliance between transactivism and Jihad exists.

As the UK Supreme Court declared that 2+2=4, the usual types exposed themselves as nothing but politically fuelled frauds and abandoned my page or attacked me as per usual. One of them posted an ad for a march she would attend yesterday in London:

To be fair, I take it back. Because in Palestine you can self-identify as a “journalist”, a “doctor”, or even a “pregnant woman”, or “child”, even when you’re a flaming Hamas terrorist.

Here’s how that march went:

“One struggle, one fight, Palestine trans rights”, they chant.

The latest example that words can just be thrown together like magnets on a refrigerator and if you repeat them enough times, they will somehow mean something valiant and virtuous.

Whether it’s Kneecap at Coachella, or this person at Westminster in London yesterday, this is not about protecting vulnerable communities. This is about aggravating vulnerable communities. Progressivism has hijacked every single thing that social justice warriors have fought for – for decades. Legislation being lobbied by transactivists has been and will continue to create a loophole for biological men who want to harm biological women, and if you think we no longer live in a world where that is a reality, then I do not know what you are doing on my page.

Is it suddenly a “safe” witch hunt if it’s being promoted by trans people, I ask you?

Zionism is a liberation movement for Jews.

Feminism is a liberation movement for biological women.

Both liberal. Not progressive.

Progressives have argued that women’s rights are being eroded by Trump, that free speech is under attack, that Hamas are just freedom fighters.

Believing that Trump is taking your rights away is any woman’s prerogative, but I will just say that personally I do not agree. What I cannot understand is how feminists have fallen for a deeper, more far-reaching, dystopian lie. Capitulating to bullying transactivists who have and will rob you of more than you can ever fathom: your right to speak, your right as a sexual assault survivor to a single sex space, your right as a lesbian to want to have sex with biological females, your concern to believe Israeli women were raped on October 7 because “we must stand with our oppressed brothers and sisters in Palestine”, your possession over the very word “women” itself…

Is this thing on?

Free Palestine won’t produce a “safe space” for women. And “Fuck Israel” won’t save Coachella from a future terrorist attack. Hamas enjoy raping women, butchering them, and their children, and also kidnapping them. They relish the chance to come upon a surprise honey pot like Nova music festival on their way to rampaging through a neighboring country to annihilate everything in sight. I would suggest to transactivists who are trying to convince feminists that they don’t pose a threat to the safety of vulnerable women’s spaces (ie DV crisis centers, rape support groups, lesbian events, etc) maybe don’t align yourself with rape-loving Jihadists? To Kneecap, I suggest joining Hezbollah, and being careful with your future electronic devices.