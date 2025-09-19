Jules picks me up from Charlotte airport the other night – late. A genteel Black man in a flat cap, and a pressed shirt and tie, with a waistcoat, and we get to talking. We get along. He can't understand how a 24-year-old found such a cool suede jacket. Southern charm never fails. He talks non-stop all the way to my hotel, and starts sharing his thoughts about the internet, gossip… how it all happens out in the open. He speaks on how opinions about people can change in the blink of an eye.

“You know Eve,” he says. “If they meet the Eve I have the pleasure of talking to tonight, they sure as hell gon' love you. But. BUT. One day you're gon' go on that thing [he means the Twitter app, I think] and you're gon' say that you saw a Yew-Eff-Oh out here in Charlotte, and all-a-sudden people gon' think you crazy, Eve. They'll say – Eve lost her goddamn mind! And they ain't gon' trust you no mo', no ma’am.” He laughs so hard. I laugh. He's right. He doesn't know how right he is. He's telling the story of my life and he just met me.

You know it's funny that Jules, who I never knew before this moment, and will likely never know again, mentioned all this, because aside from my impending speaking engagement in Charlotte, I was unable to focus on anything other than my incandescent eye-rolling fatigue over the way people have been talking about this Jimmy Kimmel thing. Fiasco. Drama. Calamity. Scandal. Outrage. Whatever. Rich people problems. Yeh I said it. Wow can't you take a joke? Listen. Who cares about late night television any more? Does anyone even watch Kimmel? 1.77 million viewers a night, apparently. I went to a recording there once. It was potentially the least exciting day in my entire career. The place had the ambience of a graveyard. Over at James Corden at Television City, there was always chaos and excitement. But something about Live! At Jimmy Kimmel has felt more like Dying! At… for a long time. But who cares about my perspective or what I experienced, right? That's why we've cancelled me.

As Kimmel was dwindling, Charlie Kirk was being born. Kirk was just getting started. Ooh that must hurt.

Let me just preface a quick reminder about what it means to cancel someone. Let's use Jules' example. After George Floyd's murder, etc, I saw a UFO, and I told everyone I saw it. The UFO in question was a bunch of synagogues in the Pico area in Los Angeles that had been vandalized during race riots: “FUCK ISRAEL”. There we were. The Jews, aka the knee on the neck of America's marginalized, apparently. I saw this UFO and I was waving about saying – Hey everyone, do you see this? This isn't right? This seems like it's going to do some damage to us? Does anyone else see this? Guys, it's the BLM movement and it's here to abduct us, anyone? May Day! And as Jules so aptly stated, people thought I had lost my mind. People thought – What does she think she's doing stating the truth at this time? A man was just killed by state apparatus and she's talking about graffiti? Nah. We love graffiti. Graffiti is our freedom. We can graffiti whatever we want wherever we want. We are mad as hell. Fuck you, Eve. And FUCK ISRAEL. First Amendment, bitch.

So then what happens? OK this is what happens when you get cancelled.

People go through your social media history, dig up and recontextualise old posts.

If they can't find the posts, they will use an application to create fake posts you never posted and disseminate those. [My version]

People you once worked with, or who you were friends with, or who you dated will make up lies about your character and spread them on- and offline to absolve themselves from blame and reputational damage when they stab you in the back.

Your story will be rewritten, your history erased and your successes distorted and used against you. Every good deed will become an act of bad faith. You weren't selfless, you were selfish. You weren't generous, you were manipulative. You were evil. You’re bad. Michael Jackson got nothing on you.

Your name will be mocked and ridiculed in pile-ons. You may trend internationally for weeks or months on end. You may be christened with a new hate name. Your life will never be the same again.

Your image will be meme'd and distorted to remind people every day that you are monstrous. Your facial features will become the obsession of your haters. They're very particular about eyebrows, I’ve discovered.

Your home address will be doxxed. People will stalk you in real life. Your locations will be the subject of Reddit threads. Your places of habit will be targeted. They will try to ban you from every establishment you frequent. It’s how unemployed people fill their days. Your security will be compromised.

None of this will ever be a just response to the speech you were alleged to have spoken but there will be no recourse for you to recover any of the damage this has caused to your career, your physical and mental health, and your personal safety.

The end.

Oh shut up Eve, you're always the victim. Whore. Would you look at the size of that nose. Lying bitch. Slut. Scumbag shill. Zionist Nazi Braun faggot. Clown cunt. Why is your mouth still moving, Fartlow. Eve Fartlow. FARTLOWWWWWWW.

That's what I see every day. My eyes see it but my brain doesn't register it any more. Don't be sorry for me. I'm not a victim. They don't weep for me. They were not outraged. They didn't care. They just watched. They are the left. They are registered Democrats. They are people whose religion is to despise Republicans. I see them on my feed, watching. Not liking. Not engaging. Just viewing. They must be enjoying themselves. They never reached out. None of them. Not a single publicist. Not a single comedian. Not a writer in sight. No, no. They were fine with it. They thought it was great for the democracy they love that must be led and controlled and dictated to by them, and them alone. They are the only ones allowed to make – and break – rules. They hate authoritarianism. Kirk deserved it. He was hateful. Hate speech is wrong.

But JIMMY. Oh what are we ever to do about (one of the) Jimmy(s). How about this for an idea? Why don't we start making better choices? Maybe it wasn't the time to make a joke? Did we have to make a joke about a political assassination, Jimmy? Was that the right thing to do with your dying platform? Couldn't you have been the big man and spoken to the moment by bringing people together? Do you have that much contempt for half of your potential audience? Do you hate Republicans and conservatives so much that you would rather your show's ratings walked off into the abyss than said something that could unite the country in such a moment? Here's a thing: if you hate the leader of America so much, why not be a better leader than him? Did you want your show to fail that much based on your own… the word principles seems a stretch here…

This is what Jimmy Kimmel said last Monday:

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it. In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving.”

I didn't laugh. I don't think anyone did. Does this stuff make money? That's an important question. I'm sure it's one that ABC asked itself on Tuesday morning.

I deleted so many tweets and Instagram posts in the last 72 hours, and I never delete posts. I was self-censoring. Not something I have been guilty of for quite some time. Here are all the things I deleted:

1/ The reason I haven't said anything about Jimmy Kimmel yet should be pretty obvious to most people. I am truly exasperated watching the cataclysm people are having over this after they have engaged in silencing every voice they disagree with for a decade.

2/ Kimmel should not have made such a statement of untruth on his massive show during a time of escalated political violence. It's obvious to anyone with braincells that he was trying to politicize Kirk's murder according to his own leftist worldview, which has been repeatedly apparent by his political jibes for years. Free speech etc. This was irresponsible at best. The freakout is happening because what Dems have done without any cost for a decade is destroy people whose speech they hate falsely claiming speech to be violence, and in every circumstance the speech was harmless. Kimmel's speech was harmful. That's the difference.

3/ When it comes to this, I will be the LAST person to engage in schadenfreude. This is not that. This is the result of normalizing silencing, which the left have done ad nauseam, for years, and now they have less political power and it's coming back to them, so they're freaking out. They know how damaging it is. The wrecking ball of censorship swings both ways as does the pendulum of power. Idiots.

4/ When you normalize a lawless gavel to silence the speech of people who are saying things you find distasteful or badly timed, however wrong your judgment is, eventually there will come a moment when your political assailants will have the power to do the same to you. However wrong or right the Jimmy Kimmel scenario is, it's happening because it was normalized by the people who are angered by it.

5/ Anyway Jimmy Kimmel will be back in two months. Relax.

6/ Last week Charlie Kirk was murdered for his speech. The same people who celebrated and/or justified his murder with a “but… I didn't agree” are now claiming free speech is being destroyed because a late night host lied to the public about who murdered Kirk. This is DARVO. Kimmel has free speech. He can go anywhere to use it except for the place where he broke the rules. Kimmel is not the victim. Kirk remains the victim. The offender is the shooter who murdered Kirk. Everyone else is upholding the law.

I was surprised to see The Free Press join in, defining this as a moment of political coercion and “jawboning”. They appear to be free speech absolutists. I am not. I don’t agree with incitement to violence or hate speech. I don't believe in flying terrorist flags on our streets every weekend. I think that goes beyond things that can offend us. I think it's wrong to deceive the public with misinformation in the wake of political violence. Kirk's murder should have been a standstill watershed moment. Now we have far more people up in arms over the dismissal of a late night host than they were upset about the cessation of breath in the lungs of a true free speech advocate. Kirk was exemplary at entering challenging dialogue with his foes. Kimmel? Meh. I have spent the last week catching up on Kirk's work. Regrettably I wasn't following much of it before he was shot in the throat. He provided leadership, mentorship and understanding to Gen Z college kids. He heard their concerns and answered their confusions. He – dare I say it – provided a kind of parental guidance that perhaps was lacking. Why are they so mad that we're grieving? What offends them about the grief?

Kimmel falsified facts by saying that Kirk's killer was MAGA. He spread misinformation. ABC is a private network. The First Amendment doesn't apply. I can't sue GQ or Pitchfork or New York Magazine or any publishing company that let me go after I tweeted my tweet in 2020. I never even entertained it. I understood that I still had a right to free speech and that I needed to seek commercial environments that would accept my voice, and I fought to rebuild my credibility and my audience. That's called being an adult. People could try it some time. The FCC threatened ABC if they didn't take action, and this is where the First Amendment comes in, because the government cannot abuse their power in this way. Yet, did the government truly strong-arm the FCC or did the FCC act because it has a duty to uphold regulations? Here is some small print about the FCC.

“The FCC prohibits the broadcast of false information about a crime or a catastrophe if: the broadcaster knows the information is false. It is foreseeable that the broadcast will cause substantial public harm. The broadcast does, in fact, cause direct and actual harm, such as endangering public health and safety or diverting law enforcement.”

OK so where does that leave us? I think it leaves us with… Sorry Jimmy. Rules are rules. What truly happened behind the scenes? We don't know. We do not yet have enough facts to determine why Kimmel was taken off air, which is why some reporters (hi Elizabeth Wagmeister at CNN) are still investigating the details. Did ABC act because of the FCC? Or did they fire Kimmel because he broke a contractual obligation, such as a morality clause, by spreading misinformation in a dicey climate? Was it simply that ABC has been looking to drop Kimmel before his contract was up for renewal, and this was how they did it? In the last ten years reportedly Kimmel lost 72% of his audience. Alas, we do not know. Maybe we never will.

But I tell you categorically what hasn't happened. Your First Amendment rights have not been destroyed. “Breaking: The First Amendment.” came the Instagram posts, this week. Actually, no. Not by half. And certainly not by the government. They're not the ones pointing the rifles. This here is proof our First Amendment rights are intact. I can write and publish this. Jimmy Kimmel can start a Substack today. Right now. You can scream as much as you want on social media about how you hate the big fat orange Hitler. Nobody is going to stop you. What might happen is the sort of intimidation tactics the left have been dealing in for the last ten years. I know people lost their jobs last week. I'm not sure anyone who celebrates the murder of a man who loved to debate should be a school teacher. I’m not mad they were struck off for mocking such an atrocity. Who are the mobsters exactly? Who has the moral high ground? The left love to cancel for wrong think and then lose the plot when a millionaire is sacked for being an ass. Arrogance doesn’t protect.

It has been ten years of censorship, of authoritarian bullying, of social ostracisation, of shouting “Nazi!”, of threatening to jail people for speech. Where did that lead us? The murder of Charlie Kirk; a man who represented everything anathema to these tactics. A show that is losing viewers and relevancy is suspended indefinitely. Commiserations to all those who will miss Kimmel's unique and insightful perspectives, such as his appearance in Black face, and that time during the pandemic when he said that unvaccinated people deserve to die.

The usual suspects are performing their part. Let's start with Gavin Newsom:

“There is no such thing as free speech under Donald Trump's reign.”

MSNBC:

“This is the most straightforward attack on free speech from state actors I've ever seen in my life and it's not even close.”

It's almost like… they have reputational damage to dodge? Of course, free speech is important to me. This is Blacklisted. This is what I do. Speak when it's not welcome. “The dangerous things I think out loud” is my tagline. But I'm interested in standards, civility, decency, honor, truth, respect. Integrity. That's a big one. I'm trying to defy the look-at-me culture, actually. I am independent. I won't grift for anyone. I'm no Candace Owens or Tucker Qatarlson. You can hate me all you want, but you can't say I'm not anti-elite, anti-establishment. Do you know what Jimmy Kimmel did not do? Speak truth to power. They love that phrase. He did not speak truth to power. He shilled a lie on national television.

I just checked ten minutes ago, and Jimmy Kimmel has an Instagram account with 3.6 million followers. It is intact. He has an X account (“I still call it twitter” is his bio, of course… Elon Musk is shaking). That has 10.9 million followers. Although he has not used it since November. He must have gone to BlueSky. Duh. Do you think Kimmel woke up this morning and had an empty phone? Do you think he received angry emails from his now former friends telling him how he was a present and physical “danger” to their lives? Do you think Kimmel had his life ruined beyond recognition this week? I don’t. If it ever materializes that people are driven to near suicide for casting their ballot for the Democrats or supporting BLM or worshiping AOC, I will stand corrected. And I will be just as upset as I was when it happened to us.

The other Jimmy (Fallon) did a bit on his show last night in response to Kimmel’s firing, where he played with the idea that speech is now being coerced by the government, as he praised Trump’s appearance, including the “natural” color of his skin, and commented that he’s making America great again. It was a joke. It’s sort of funny-ish. And he was allowed to make a sort of funny-ish joke without any ramifications today that we know of yet.

Online commentator Stephen L Miller tweeted:

““If a Democrat takes over as president they might use the power of the FCC to strip Fox News or fine them.” They say as Conservatives are literally being murdered. If a Democrat president directed the FCC to go after Fox News that would be a de-escalation from where they are at right now.”

The Democrats wanted you to believe that the truth has been unpopular for the last decade. But the reality is, they were unpopular. And now they're finding out. The truth is making a comeback. That's just life. At least they weren't murdered for their speech. A cancellation that's permanent.

