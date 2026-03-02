Be careful, Jew haters, you may give us some ideas… Something to marvel at tonight is this video. Welcome to the new era of defense. Tonight for the first time, Iron Beam was activated, to prevent Hezbollah rockets from landing in Israel.

We the Jews have spent all of our mad genius on making sure the Jewish people survive another 2,000 years. On the other hand, Iran’s Islamist regime leaders have stolen all of its people’s freedoms to build a nuke to obliterate civilization.

Yet this is still so hard for Western academics to grasp. And journalists, including the New York Times. Actually, let’s zoom in on the Washington Post instead. That was my favorite of today’s obituaries.

An easy smile! I never knew Khameini and I had Les Mis in common. “Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise!” Whew, chills!

America and Israel eliminated this guy below today - remember him? I always thought his eyes were too close together, which is perhaps what made him so homophobic and despicable.

At Columbia university in 2007, where - yes - he was invited to speak, Ahmadinejad said: “In Iran, there are no homosexuals.”



It is now almost 20 years later.

Homosexuals: alive.

This bitch: dead.

Columbia is going to have to widen its net for next semester’s honorary guest speakers.

All of the senior officials of the Iranian Terror Axis of Evil are six feet under. Thanks to the IDF.

Today, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the Supreme Leader, joins his father (below) in hell, where both can enjoy their goats.

Meanwhile in the last day, Iran has attacked 11 countries, including more Arab countries than Israel has ever attacked in 76 years. They have struck Israel, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Cyprus, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, UAE and Oman. MBS of Saudia Arabia is pissed off. Which is hopeful for the future expansion of the peace-keeping Abraham Accords.

In Tel Aviv, this is what just one escaped Iranian ballistic missile did.

But according to “international law”, we should have continued negotiating with Iran until… what inevitable eventuality exactly?

You know, we think parrots are really clever because they are birds who can talk like humans. The "international law" crowd are human parrots, and they are thick.

Parroting "international law" after two of the greatest nations in the world have identified the very obvious threat of the Islamic Regime, one that has terrorized its own civilians for almost five decades, and terrorized the West for just as long, is stupid, dull and childish.

If they are citing "international law" this weekend, they have abdicated common sense for delusional fiction. They have a religion called "international law". A bunch of arbitrary rules that they can't even explain in any way that makes sense. They have kidded on all their friends and colleagues that they're very clever (Kamala Harris, aside), but they're not. "Regime change is not achieved through violence and aggression." What does that even mean? Why are the people in Iran dancing in the street. The only "violence and aggression" has come in the form of precision strikes that have taken out tyrannical leaders, and IRGC agents who have been murdering, raping and imprisoning civilians.

Chill out! Or you know, focus on your dreams of killing Trump and Netanyahu, and justifying it under "international law"…

It is so glaringly obvious now that the “international law” crowd are not intellectuals or academics of law. They don’t have any independent thought. They’re not making their own statements, and applying said “law”. And since they have infiltrated the world of glam celebrity, music, film, art etc, they have managed to acquire a similar level of influence. So your average middle-class man or woman who quite likes the sound of feminism or human rights just parrots what they say, even though there’s nothing clever about any of it. It’s a mind virus. Imagine hating Trump and/or Jews that much that you’re ready to rally behind a dictatorship that will murder and rape women for showing their hair, that will hang gay people from cranes, that will deny generations of children freedom of thought and religion? It's the blind leading the blind. And Francesca Albanese isn’t even a qualified lawyer!

This weekend has been a great social litmus test. All the world’s worst human beings are very upset.

Mid-afternoon today, Hezbollah decided to enter the chat. The IDF issued urgent evacuation orders to residents of 53 villages in southern Lebanon, preparing for attack. And Hezbollah’s leader was assassinated within ten minutes of announcing said decision to join Iran’s war effort. The Jews are not in Anatevka any more.

The job is once again up for grabs. Any takers? The position is pretty much guaranteed to be very temporary.

Tonight, in a Shell garage in West Hollywood, two Arab men behind a plastic screen had AlJazeera news blasting throughout the food mart. I was there alone. It was fascinating watching the junk that this “news” station puts out. A female journalist in Lebanon, likely a member of Hezbollah, talking about the devil Israel making illegal attacks on Lebanon, moments after Hezbollah threatened to end Israel once again. I paid for my snacks, and exited into the free world.

With that said, on a serious note: take great care in the coming weeks. The Islamists are losing. They will become desperate like the missile-flinging Iran itself. Homegrown attacks are not out of the question.

Today devastating and horrifying news from Austin, Texas, as a bar on Sixth Street near the Austin university campus was targeted. Two dead, and 14 injured, as a Senagalese migrant Ndiaga Diagnein wearing a “Property Of Allah” hooded sweatshirt, with a Quran in his vehicle, began a killing rampage.

The next time you hear a celebrity say Free Palestine or Fuck ICE or Fuck Trump, remember this. Sixth Street is one of the most vibrant streets in all of Texas. It’s teeming with young students. This is what Jihad and Islamism hates. And this is what progressives and the woke right have been fully supporting with their Palestine obsession. The terrorist was a pro Jihad lunatic who has been empowered and enabled by this exact messaging for a decade. And Trump together with Israel is taking definitive action to protect the West from this evil.

That action is succeeding. The biggest bully on the planet, and all of his friends, were wiped out by two brave armies. America and Israel were the only forces prepared to stand up to this tyrant. Let this have a domino effect. It’s time to take back your power. Stand up to all the bullies; the so-called liberals, the at-sea Democrats, the puritanical progressives, the pathological woke right. Fight for your countries back. Fight for democracy and freedom. And stop apologizing to and appeasing the Free Palestine crowd. They are the spawn of Khameini’s devil regime.

The enlightenment is making a comeback, baby.

If you’re looking for more inspiration, go no further than this Sky News Australia anchor who stood up to the bullies in style, and in Persian, live-on air.

If you don’t speak Farsi, she said: “You son of a bitch, burn in Hell!”

