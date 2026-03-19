Javier Bardem is a professional Palestinian. For an invitation, he can show up in the Palestinian costume of choice and say the requisite slogan. Whether it’s sporting a keffiyeh dishcloth on the Emmys red carpet in 2025 or the more generic pro Islamic Republic regime look he gave on the carpet at Sunday night’s Oscar’s, Bardem is now the rent-a-gob for the watermelon cause. Once a celebrated veteran actor, he has now reduced himself to the Dave Grohl of Free Palestine. It’s been five years since Bardem has had any conversation-worthy performances. So what is there left for Bardem to do than reach for the most obvious cure for fast encroaching irrelevancy…

Last weekend at the Oscars here in Hollywood, the Spanish actor had not one, but two, signs on his lapel. One said - in Spanish - “no a la guerra”, recycled from a previous anti-war season (Iraq, 2003). This in itself perhaps one of the least intelligible moves by an actor in Hollywood in decades, which is a high bar to pass. Iran is not Iraq. The strikes in Iran are a rescue mission. The goal is singular: to stop the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism from acquiring the most dangerous weapon on earth. Iraq was launched on the premise that there were weapons of mass destruction, which turned out to be false.

At the Vanity Fair after party, Bardem explained that theIraq war was “an illegal war created by Trump and Netanyahu with another lie.” In 2003, Netanyahu was the Minister of Finance, and Trump owned the Miss Universe Organization. Perhaps there’s some collective amnesia going around…

Bardem’s other lapel accessory was a variation on the usual Palestine pin. This was a badge - round and fat, exactly like the badges you get to take home from a toddler’s birthday party. I don’t think I’ve seen a badge like that since, and certainly not on a red carpet where fashion is becoming as endangered as pandas in China. It was for the Handala; a movement by a Palestinian refugee, who last week, sent a letter to the new Supreme Leader of Iran pledging allegiance to continue fighting against Israel, the Jews and the West on behalf of the regime via terrorist proxies in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq. Maybe no one asked Bardem what his pin meant.

It should be noted that Bardem was not accepting an award at this year’s Oscar’s, he was on the podium to merely present one: Best International Film. Where the category is supposed to demonstrate the enriched diversity of the non-American market, Bardem’s onstage contributions were linguistically limited. Bardem said six words. “No to war, and Free Palestine.”

We dare not forget that the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Oscar’s night is the most elite echo chamber in the world, watched by millions (although those numbers keep dropping, due to the ongoing cultural commerical suicide being committed by the genocide! brigade). I tweeted after his actions that what Bardem did is as morally contemptible as anything Harvey Weinstein has done. The responses flooded in. Dude, that’s such a leap - Weinstein was a rapist! I maintain, however, that actually no. It’s not a leap. The Weinstein scandal was about many things beyond sexual assault. Mainly it was about abuse of power and influence. It was about exploitation of vulnerable women in an industry that chews them up and spits them out. It was about the sinister truth behind the smoke and mirrors of Hollywood, fame and fortune. But even if the Weinstein scandal was purely about rape, did the celebrities who wore bloody red hand pins, and chant genocidal messages (“from the River to the Sea”) while screaming “Free Palestine” ever condemn the rape that was justified as Hamas’s “resistance” on October 7, 2023? Have they ever condemned the systemic rape that the Islamic Regime of Iran has subjected its women (and men) to for almost five decades?

Bardem’s words are also exploitative. He speaks over Palestinians in Gaza who have been under the thumb of a psychotic regime named Hamas, and Bardem fails to mention Hamas signed a ceasefire last October that they have chosen to ignore. He also speaks over some 90 million Iranians in Iran, and millions more in the Diaspora, who strongly support this war, and came blazing across X and Instagram to tell Bardem exactly what they think of him. One comment from a female Iranian influencer on a viral post I made of Bardem dressed in Ayatollah garb stated:

“As an Iranian, I have one thing to say to you: shame on you. If you cannot stand with the people of Iran against a regime that murders and terrorizes its own citizens, then keep your mouth shut. Your silence would be far more honorable than this disgrace.”

“Free Iran from Javier Bardem” came another, and “Where’s Will Smith when you need him.”

Bardem has only condemned Hamas’s atrocities once at the San Sebastian Film Festival with one word: “brutal”. But he just as quickly started a diatribe about “genocide in Gaza” and calling for Netanyahu’s trial, and the International Criminal Court, and boycotts, etc. He has had zero words to condemn 47 years of tyrannical political Islam in Iran. Certainly none for Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, civil war in Syria. No, Bardem would rather use his slogans to ensure the people of Iran remain hostage to the regime. A regime he seems to be fond of. He seems to have a common interest with the regime. He did sign a boycott letter last year to never work with an Israeli ever again. He’s invested in eradicating Israelis. Israelis are just Jews with sovereignty.

Bardem had no reason to be at the Oscar’s on Sunday. The Academy invited him for one purpose; to continue trolling a/ the industry’s Jews, who are no longer welcome if they don’t swear allegiance against the state of Israel, and b/ to fan the flames of the increasingly insane Trump Derangement Syndrome, the lifeblood of which is Hollywood’s famous airheads. Imagine hating the US President so much that you wind up clapping for the Mullahs. Not only clapping for them, but believing that to do so elevates your soul. Barden’s smug smile as he welcomed the cheers for his contribution - one devoid of any singularity or creativity - was like the self-satisfied smile of a baby who has finally learned how to say “mama”, before returning from where he came from in a first class seat. He really thought he made magic. Bardem thought he free’d Palestine, and the Dolby theater erupted in a deafening applause to drown out tens of millions of dissidents in Iran fighting for their own freedom.

Bardem’s shameless moral narcissism signaled to the highest echelons of the arts that human rights no longer matter. Freedom for 90 million Iranians doesn’t matter. Ridding the world of the biggest financiers of terrorism - the Islamic regime, who are the target of America and Israel’s “war” – doesn’t matter. Blaming it all on the Jewish people and Big Bad Orange Man is the name of the game. “FREE PALESTINE” blew the roof off the Dolby theater. (In this case, for once, not literally). Not a single victim of the regime was mentioned all night. Not one sentence about the Iranian women’s soccer team who courageously dissented against their totalitarian leaders and are presently being hunted down by the IRGC. Not one moment of silence for the tens of thousands of innocents murdered by the regime in the uprising of January and February of this year. Nada.

The cheers instead were reserved for the fool Bardem; a room that has been curated by pushing anyone with decency and common sense out of sight. Bardem shares the same guileless psychology as the Weinsteins of the world: Narcissism. To behave like an entitled gangster in broad daylight and be protected by an industry of loons who have convinced themselves that they’ve evicted the “patriarchy” while celebrating and safeguarding a Jihadist rape cult - the Islamic Regime - is beyond parody. With their fingers permanently in their ears, these coddled circus monkeys have built a new Titanic armed to the teeth by self-congratulatory terrorist apologists. It will sink.

Does it bother this crowd right now that Bardem defends his former collaborator Woody Allen? Of course it doesn’t. There is no moral consistency, because common sense, critical thinking and individuality has been replaced with fixed backwards ideology. Where Hollywood is today is no better than it was ten years ago. In fact, I would argue it is worse. For what it’s worth there will be no music, no film, no art, no love if we don’t fight and win this war against the regime. The biggest privilege is to not understand that clearly. Just ask the people of Iran what happened to their peerless culture when the Ayatollahs took over in 1979; the same Ayatollahs who were weeks away from having nuclear capacity before last month’s strikes.

Bardem made an idiot of himself and everyone in Hollywood. They don’t understand yet that their gilded palace won’t stay enshrined by this collective brain rot forever. The envelope-pushers of culture have become our society’s biggest cowards. And the most craven hypocrite in all of this is the Jew who keeps Bardem in a job: his agency’s CEO, Ari Emmanuel. It’s a tale only Hollywood could write. And it’s not worth the price of admission.

This piece has been translated into Spanish and is seeking publication in Spain.

If you missed me on Fox with Trace Gallagher this week you can watch the segment here

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