Blacklisted

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Jewish American Patriot's avatar
Jewish American Patriot
5hEdited

Hollywood is dead. The old Jews who created it are rolling in their graves. To them America could be heaven and the Haters have made it hell.

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Alexander S Polyak's avatar
Alexander S Polyak
4h

Well done, Eve!

He is a disgrace to humanity.

A good actor, no doubt, but a POS.

Shame on him and the likes of him.

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