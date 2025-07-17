Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Riva Danzig's avatar
Riva Danzig
5h

WOW, Eve. You know, when I first encountered your reporting, it was after Oct 7, 2023. I was so grateful for your grit and fury as you covered the story most on my mind. I’m an old boomer, queer grandma; former hippie, pothead, bell bottomed, dancing queen, & New York Jew. My soundtrack was different from yours but when I became aware that you were an established reporter of the music scene, I regretted never having encountered your work on that subject. Through all the decades, I never stopped listening. I love this piece on Janet Jackson and so grateful for the Throb clip. It had me rocking on the inside! All blessings!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jenny Raphael's avatar
Jenny Raphael
6hEdited

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Janet over Michael is a very unpopular hill I hath died on

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eve Barlow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture