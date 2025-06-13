Vassily Grossman once wrote: "Tell me what you accuse the Jews of and I’ll tell you what you’re guilty of."

I wrote this last night. I’ve repeated a lot over the last two years, and I’m repeating it now.

Israel is currently under the biggest ballistic missile attack against a state’s civilian population areas in the history of war. There have been hits in Tel Aviv, which has never before experienced an assault of this magnitude, and 22 casualties are currently reported. The Iron Dome is lighting up the sky, and the population has been sheltering in place all day in anticipation of this retaliation.

But note: this is not an isolated retaliation. This is a continuation of a seven-fronted war against the only Jewish state in the world that far precedes October 7. This is the amalgamation of decades of the Iranian Axis of Evil pounding Israel with threats to her security from every conceivable border; years of a cycle of continuous abuse coming to a head. This is the definition of a David versus Goliath story.

Every single one of those red dots is a war crime.

On October 7, Israel survived the worst attack on a democracy in the 21st century and almost two years into a defensive war that she has fought bravely despite the hatred of bad faith actors, she is now fighting to save the world from evil. As I’ve written before. This is not just the right side of history. This is the only side of history.

Israel hit military sites in Iran. Iran hits civilians in the most populous cities in Israel. That is good versus evil, end of story. There is no further context required.

Israel’s strike on Iran was planned to take place on June 13. 6/13. There are 613 laws in the Torah. 613 deeds that Jews are taught to do selflessly for others. Everything in Jewish life is poetry, including when Israel fights a war. Last night’s strike on Iran was for Hersh, it was for Eden Yerushalmi, it was for Shani Louk, it was for the Bibas brothers, it was for Keshet, it was for every single angel who was taken on October 7. My job is to write about the war, about Jew hatred, and about a psychotic culture we now reside in where humanitarianism has been turned on its head, and replaced by a full-scale digital propaganda war that has taken the West hostage.

I will never apologize for the way I have had to fight for my people, for my own life and for the rest of our civilization. Antisemites have aimed to take everything from us. We weathered our own storms alone. But we have been witnessed by each other. My words are all I have in this fight and I will never stop using them.

My heart is in Israel tonight. There is nowhere I’d rather defend, and no people I would rather belong to. Hashem bless you all, my brothers and sisters.