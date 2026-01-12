The woman here clutching the dead body of her sister is not the right type of human for the Western bleeding heart liberals, apparently. The Iranians have the will to fight for life and freedom; tenets that the West has totally surrendered. We are no longer afraid! We fight! say the banners over the highways of Iran.

The plan of these Westerners seem to be to sit quietly while Iran’s bearded zealots murder their own youth – the best of their generation – for the ‘crime’ of wanting freedom from a vicious, misogynist regime. They are too scared of their own homegrown radicals to stand against actual monsters. These are the images the Western media won’t publish, as it instead behaves as an arm of the Islamic regime:

The videos coming out of the makeshift morgues of Iran are more than distressing. They are anger-making. Every moment that passes, more bodies add to the piles that family members walk between looking for their loved ones. The scale of death is unimaginable. The manner of murder is unthinkable. We did not change our values. The people we used to march in the streets with, who leave us to fight for all of our freedom without them, did. They abandoned all reason, all heart and all morality in pursuit of power. Did these Western clowns ever have any integrity?

The regime is not only murdering protesters in the streets but beginning to execute prisoners to stop this rebellion quite literally dead in its tracks. This young man – Erfan Soltani – was arrested on Saturday January 10. He was sentenced to death without access to a lawyer or the right to defend himself.

Authorities informed his family that he will be executed this Wednesday. The regime is charging family members more money than they make in a year to retrieve the bodies, so they can then invest the funds in continuing terrorism throughout the Middle East and the West. It is a conservative estimate that more than 2,000 men and women have been killed on the streets of Tehran at least. Some say the number is close to 6,000. These crimes against humanity are taking place now. This very second.

Where are the student protests.

Where are the celebrity open letters.

Where are the Western diplomats.

Where is the UN.

Where is Amnesty International.

Where are the feminists.

Where are the queers for Iranians.

Where are the antiracists.

Where are Iranians in your intersection.

Are Iranian rights human rights.

Are they not the right kind of brown?

Not the right sort of oppressed?

Are 90 million Iranians just another one of those “right wing conspiracies”?

Their masks have fallen.

It is day 17.

Free Iran, and free the west from the progressive ps-ops.

Performing humanitarians love to lecture the world about the silencing of voices. They love the world “silenced”. Yet as many of us have learned the hard way these last few years: actions speak far louder than words. And words about silence are meaningless when mouths close shut by choice.

You see, they endlessly harp on free speech, platforming every cause that fits their curated narratives of oppression. Yet when an entire nation of civilians rises up to overthrow their oppressive regime – one of the most brutal theocracies on earth – these same voices disappear.

Let us recap. In early 2026, Iran is engulfed in nationwide protests that began on December 28, 2025. What started in Tehran’s bazaars has exploded across all 31 provinces, with demonstrations in hundreds of cities and towns. Protesters chant “Death to the dictator,” “Death to Khamenei,” wave the pre-1979 Lion and Sun flag, burn images of the supreme leader, and demand the end of the Islamic Republic.

Women lead the charge, defying hijab laws in open rebellion. Strikes paralyze commerce, universities shut down, and regime buildings burn.

The response from the regime?

A brutal crackdown: live ammunition, tear gas, mass arrests (over 2,000–10,000 reported), internet and communications blackouts lasting so far four days and counting, turning the country into a dark zone where atrocities are hidden. As mentioned some say up to potentially 6,000 killed (although without a “Gaza Ministry of Health”, it’s hard to gauge numbers virtually overnight and have legacy media re-print them as fact… imagine that). We do know the dead include children – and that hospitals have been raided for wounded protesters. This mirrors the savage suppression of the 2022 Woman, Life, Freedom uprising after Mahsa Amini’s murder, but with greater geographic reach and desperation amid post-conflict economic ruin.

And where are the loud champions of human rights? Let’s look at them all, shall we?

Western diplomats! So quick to jet around issuing stern statements on selective conflicts, offer tepid calls for “restraint” and “dialogue.” Over the years they have condemned the violence of the regime in vague terms but they consistently avoid the core demand: the fall of a regime that sponsors terrorism across the region while starving its own people. They fund terror proxies through the Middle East and beyond by stealing the wages of men and women who can’t afford to eat. And yet, there have been no urgent sanctions packages, no emergency summits focused on supporting the Iranian people - because engaging meaningfully might disrupt the delicate “balance” they prefer to maintain with Tehran.

UN representatives! The human rights apparatus has made murmurs of “deep concern” and “independent investigations.” Does paperwork stop bullets? Where is the emergency session, the fact-finding mission with teeth, the resolution condemning the regime outright? Compare this to the avalanche of condemnations and special sessions reserved for other conflicts (*cough* Israel) and the silence here is deafening. It is a deliberate choice to downplay a genuine popular revolution against tyranny. Or actively prevent it.

Humanitarian NGOs! Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and their ilk have historically issued reports on the “unlawful use of force” and rising death tolls. But it’s muted compared to their tireless, front-page activism elsewhere. Where is the performative outrage, the viral campaigns, the donor-fueled mobilizations? Did you see a desk outside your coffee shop this weekend with Amnesty reps asking you to sign up for the people of Iran? When the oppressed are Iranians fighting an Islamist regime that exports misery through proxies, the moral urgency fades. Their selective compassion exposes the hypocrisy: human rights are universal only when politically convenient.

ICC legal representatives! They pursue warrants like they’re running out of style when it concerns leaders defending their nations from terror. Where is that energy for a real regime? No investigations launched into Khamenei’s crackdown, no preemptive signals that architects of this bloodshed will face The Hague. The court’s spotlight remains pointed elsewhere, ignoring a regime whose crimes against its own citizens scream for accountability.

Mainstream media hacks! They amplify every grievance that aligns with prevailing narratives, but Iran’s uprising gets buried in the sidebar. Endless coverage of other plights, yet Tehran’s streets – where unarmed civilians face firing squads for demanding freedom - barely register as breaking news. The blackout helps, but so does editorial choice: stories that challenge the regime’s preferred framing or risk complicating Western diplomacy get downplayed. This silence isn’t neutrality; it’s complicity. These performers of virtue, who weaponize “free speech” when it suits them, withhold their platforms and pressure when a revolution threatens an Islamist theocracy they’ve long treated with kid gloves.

Celebrities! The glittering class of Hollywood and beyond, who weaponize their platforms for every trending cause have gone conspicuously quiet. They said zilch at the Golden Globes last night, predictably using the opportunity to be the Number 1 oppressed nation under ICE. The same stars who flooded red carpets with ceasefire pins, keffiyehs, and impassioned speeches about Gaza, who signed open letters decrying “genocide” and boycotted Israeli films, who posted daily about Palestinian suffering - Mark Ruffalo, Javier Bardem, Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Dua Lipa, Susan Sarandon, and countless others – now offer nothing but silence as Iranian civilians, including women and children, are gunned down in the streets by the very regime that funds the proxies they champion and profit from. Their performative activism roars when it aligns with certain narratives of oppression, but vanishes when the oppressors are Islamist theocrats whose fall might actually threaten the ideological ecosystem they’ve embraced. This selective spotlight isn’t courage, it’s cowardice dressed in virtue, a betrayal that leaves Iranians to face bullets alone.

Last night at the Golden Globes, they not only denied Iranians a voice, they worked on behalf of the regime that is murdering them with every second of every flashbulb on the red carpet by electing themselves once more the mouthpieces of Hamas.

The humanitarians’ quiet is the Iranian people’s death sentence, prolonging a regime that hangs true freedom fighters, shoots children, and blacks out the truth. While brave Iranians risk everything for dignity, liberty, and a future without mullahs, the self-appointed guardians of humanity look the other way. History will judge this cowardice harshly. The cowardice of the “right people” having to be interested in the “right things”. They care about only one angle: themselves. That’s their only side.

President Trump, we know you are deliberating America’s options for intervention. Well here is my two cents. This time it is different, Mr President. Here’s why.

The Iranian regime has totally enveloped the Western world since October 7, 2023. That attack on Israel had a second victim: the West. It was planned that way. Since October 7, the West’s institutions, elite, leftists and far right have become by extension voices and implementers of the regime’s agenda.

This time it is different because as Iranian civilians rise up to overthrow the Ayatollahs, and as the IRGC martyrs them in the thousands in the process, the West is left holding the bag of what it has supported and allowed to grow over decades. Now the West’s hypocrisy is fully exposed.

The weaponization of “Islamophobia” can no longer stand when civilians under Islamist rule are torching hijabs and mosques to rid their once thriving society of the poison that has kept them whipped and chained from cradle to grave for 47 years.

This time it’s different because the uprising of brave Iranians has put the West’s life on the line, too.

Mr President, the world is waiting to see if you will take the opportunity of a lifetime. For Iran. For the West. For civilization itself.

To support Blacklisted, please subscribe for $10/month or $100/year.