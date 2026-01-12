Blacklisted

Dbn123
Dbn123
5h

I am petrified for the brave freedom fighters of Iran as the West, typically cowed by the leftist, anti-Semitic, pro-terrorist crowd, shakes in their boots because they might have to face reality. And that reality is that their entire narrative is wrong. The Israeli’s have nothing to do with this conflict and can’t be blamed for falsely-imagined “atrocities.” But the lefts’ good guys, the murdering thugs of Islam (think the Ayatollah, Hamas, Hezbollah) are attacking and killing innocent people who only want to live their lives free from oppression.

How confused they must be!

Please President Trump, do what you promised, protect the civilians of Iran and show them there are those of us in the United States who understand their plight and want to help.

Alison Bull
Alison Bull
5h

The NGOs you mention are nothing more than bloated bureaucracies that cash paychecks and solve little problems while pushing out PR as if they’re saving the world. They never solve real problems because the money dries up if they do. They’re nothing. I wish the Trump admin would boot the UN right out of NYC. And unplug the money spout from the rest of them.

Eve, you got cancelled but I think God had a much better plan for you: using your magnificent writing power for the brave work those phonies couldn’t imagine. Can you imagine still being in MSM surrounded by those conformists? It would be intolerable.

The images from Iran are so painful. It’s unimaginable to walk in front of armed men, unarmed, and pray you live to fight another day. That level of bravery should be worshipped, not the cosplay on display here every day. I pray an end comes to the suffering of Iran soon and that all of those ayatollahs get crushed.

