Blacklisted

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Joel's avatar
Joel
18h

“I was being framed as guilty of the bullying being done to me.” — exactly what the pro-Pals do every day. What so many people filled with hatred do every day. Every accusation is a confession.

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Tillman Eddy's avatar
Tillman Eddy
18h

So ordered! I am a straight, 85 y/o male; I have had men and women friends of alternate preference all of my life, even when, as a youth, when it was not only unpopular, but frowned upon. My mother taught me that all people should be respected!

My friends at the Inn on Castro would introduce me to their circle as follows: "This is Tillman - he thinks he's straight!" In the early 80's I was involved in HIV testing at a large Clinical Laboratory with a branch in San Francisco. I chose to stay on Castro to understand what the community there was doing about the issue - a great learning experience! Also, I had a wonderful time! A more caring and concerned group simply does not exist!

As to the book...the fact it had to be written at all is reprehensible! That you have had the same experience is equally tragic! Some people are both ignorant and absolutely suck!

Tillman

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