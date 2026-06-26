My friend Dr Jessica Taylor’s book Click Stalk Destroy came out yesterday, and she doesn’t have any copies of her books. She’s had to make a statement about it. I’ve never heard of anything like this. While I’m not a conspiracy theorist, the book is about a group of women who set out to destroy Jess’s life, and this book launch has a whiff of sabotage about it.

On Wednesday, I was honored to stand in the Houses of Parliament and celebrate Jess. I spoke in Parliament for the first time in my life, and I spoke about her experiences, and my tangential experiences as a victim of online stalking. I held back tears listening to Jess and her wife Jaimi Shrive talk about how close to the edge the abuse of a gang of professional women who have stalked Jess for years sent her. How she almost didn’t live to hold this manuscript in her hands. What a world we live in.

Other speakers included warrior feminist barrister Dr Charlotte Proudman, and TV personality and writer Liz Fraser, whose presentation has still left me shaken to the core. Liz brought with her three enormous binders of printed-out abuse from a gossip website all targeting her. “I carried 610,000 words of abuse, lies, stalking, harassment, defamation and professional damage, written about me and my family by anonymous online trolls, to Parliament,” she posted today on Instagram. “A huge pile of poison” she called it.

I gasped when she held it up high with her own arms, her voice rising above it. I was so inspired. If I had the stomach for it, I know I would have as many printed pages of obsessional hate tweets about me. Those tweets about me have by and large actually been written and orchestrated by other women. By feminists claiming to support women, hiding behind rings of online accounts. We discussed last night in front of a room full of journalists, victims, police representatives, etc, this phenomenon at the center of Jess’s book, and how sick these people are. My stalkers re-framed my advocacy for women as possessive and controlling. I stood up for the truth, and I incurred a tirade of endless abuse for it - end of story.

Yesterday I was in Parliament with women who continue to be warned about me by online women with internalized misogyny. Yet there we were doing what we promised to do; supporting each other’s work with a view to legislating these crimes so that future women and girls don’t have to endure this. I looked around and I felt like I’d finally jumped back into my body after being publicly spliced from my own shadow. I registered the power of my voice and our collective voices. I felt like I’d survived something I have often thought I’d never make it through. In trauma recovery I think they call that: integration. And I remembered what I came to do – I came to stand up for my friends, to stand up for women. Nothing has changed. No distortion and no amount of amplification of that distortion can stop me.

My speech was short, and here it is edited:

I’m honored to be here tonight to celebrate my dear friend Dr Jess Taylor whose book has frankly changed my life. A woman whose expertise, courage, compassion, morality and care is boundless. Jess’s book isn’t about the type of social media hate we have all come to understand as a byproduct of the internet. It’s about a phenomenon experienced by many of us - public figures or otherwise, some of us like me previously cancelled - that is far more sinister. So sinister that we dare not speak about it. Yet we must. If you cannot name the problem, you cannot address it. This is a groundbreaking book. When Jess emailed me the copy, I sat down and I was there for four hours until I had finished. Until now I have not had the courage to talk about my own stalking - and if you know anything about me, you’ll know I’m not shy about saying or doing hard things. Finally here was a piece of work that validated some of the most maddening invasions of privacy you may have already experienced. I certainly can attest to the damage that this psychological warfare will incur. The fear. The social ostracization. The trauma. The desperation. She writes it like her life depends on it, and I believe it did. I believe perhaps it still does. When Jess and her wife “Jay” discovered that they were being stalked by a group of women on an enabling “gossip” website called Tattle.Life, their lives were eviscerated from within. For years, they contended with godawful character assassinations, deplorable false allegations and smears that were disseminated anonymously – and hard to trace – creating ruinous consequences for them professionally, socially and psychologically. Over time, they discovered that members of this growing group of secretly destructive women were former friends, or two-faced acquaintances who were melding real-life details with mouth-foaming conspiracy, all because they had a common lust for ruination. It is a suffocating, panicking story – and frightfully relatable to anyone who has experienced all, or any, of this. Where authorities tell you to ignore it, and there is a lack of help for those victimized by this type of stalking, the mere existence of this bible on this phenomenon is like a first responder in a never ending nightmare. Jess makes original analysis about the prevalence of this particular type of stalking among women, and among professional women, removing the stereotype of what and who we perceive stalkers to be. “I realized that I was having my identity reconstructed right in front of me, without my consent, and there was nothing I could do about it. “I noticed people’s behavior towards me changed. Whether they meant to or not, they were treating me as a risk or a liability, instead of a colleague or friend. I would find myself rehearsing explanations for the lies and rumors that were being circulated and steeling myself for pain and rejection whenever I was invited to do anything. I had no confidence left to hold myself with.” I have found myself “gang-stalked”, asking: Who is this anonymous account? Is it a burner account of someone I’ve met? I experience paranoia about people in DMs, watching stories, about every seemingly innocent dinner invitation. Have you ever been sent something from a social media site you’re not even on and wondered: how does the internet know something that should live privately behind a wall of iPhone security? About the intimate meaning of my tattoos? How does a stranger know the plan of my home? That I had someone over the other night? How. To entertain scratching the surface of this hell will send anyone into a panic attack. It’s like a giant ball of string falling down the stairs, unraveling. Dr Jess, you are one hell of a brave writer. Your book has purpose, which is what every survivor needs. It is the clearest case yet made, seeped in the most convincing evidence and digestible explanations, for why our governments and legal systems must empower themselves with the confidence to stop this pandemic of chaos in its tracks, to dismantle Frankenstein. Jess, you write that the internet is man-made, and so is the solution to online stalking. I want very badly to believe that you are right.

I’ve never detailed what happened to me because it turns my guts inside out. Even though it is everywhere. There have been seasons where my name and my hate name has trended on X every single day without fail for weeks and months on end. I have been harassed by huge misogynist YouTubers regularly. Everything about me torn apart. My authenticity as a journalist. My life’s achievements. My every utterance. My whereabouts constantly dissected. My appearance, relentlessly. What I wear. My eyebrows. My smile. My jawline. My nose. My accent. My alleged lack of desirability - according to men in their mothers’ basements. I hated how I looked for years. It pains me to admit that. I looked in the mirror and I did not see me. I saw the comments.

Nothing sacred of mine remained private. Even my parents were once tracked down by tabloids in Glasgow and had to tell reporters to leave the front steps of the house I grew up in. I have been hounded and hunted every day for limitless amounts of time. I defaulted to never trusting people. I related to the perpetually stalked Sydney Prescott and reflected on the rules in the Scream franchise: everyone’s a suspect. During the worst bouts of stress, anyone I’d ever been close to became suspiciously in possession of the power to avenge me if they wanted to. At my lowest, I wasn’t a person any more. I was a figment of public consumption, hate and conspiracy. Every action I took was rewritten by online commentators as something it wasn’t. This inversion of reality ruined my self-esteem. I felt my independent self slip through my fingers. I barely left the house or went to a social engagement for years.

I never spoke about it. I prioritized being strong and silent about my own abuse, deferring to the greater value of speaking up for causes, for others. I felt guilty about taking up any air or any space. I have existed to be stoic, unchanged, able to weather every single bit of shit thrown at me.

But what I could never see coming was that the worst abuse and stalking I would experience came from within communities of women that I tried to support, who began echoing the misogyny and obsession, and twisting it further. It came from other female social media users and public voices who wanted to tear me to shreds. Why? Any manner of reasons. Envy. They were threatened by the courage I had to stand in the fire. They took issue with the way I used my voice to fight for my own people. How dare I have my own thing; my own humanity. The same feeds who gleefully deny that sexual atrocities were committed by Hamas on October 7 and platform the biggest voices of rape erasure. They wanted to erase me entirely.

They wanted me to disappear.

I was picked apart by other women obsessionally. I was the scapegoat. I was bad. I noticed that private details about me would be on a public feed. I felt out of my skin, like I was watching a whole alternative timeline of my life on social media sites that I had no control over, invented by the obsessed who had an easy target: me. The nature of this stalking - “gang stalking” as Jess identifies it - gets worse as the years go by. It began to take on a flavor of coordination. I had tweets fabricated of me saying abjectly racist things that weren’t even in my style or tone of voice. I was presented as “unhinged”. My mental health and my stance on geopolitical issues was the focus. I was “unstable”. I suspect I’d been studied or followed for months, perhaps longer. That whoever was scheming were 500 steps ahead of me. Anything and everything I did in response would be used as “evidence” of the claims. Disinformation was posted on mediums such as Threads - social media sites I’m not even on.

I was being framed as guilty of the bullying being done to me. I was being watched. I was isolated, I was confused, I was afraid.

This is happening to countless women; some of whom are in the throes of desperation and taking their own lives. After October 7, I wasn’t just a leader in the realm of fighting the biggest generational disinformation campaign about the Jews since the 1930s, I was experiencing a private insanity that I thought nobody would understand or believe. It is the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me. Stuff that hurts this much shouldn’t be fodder for public entertainment.

A month ago, Jess sent me the PDF of her new book Click Stalk Destroy, which I reviewed here, and I understood that I wasn’t alone. Myself and other advocates began to discuss her book, foaming at the mouth, realizing that all of us had been through a similar thing and hadn’t even let on to each other about it. Jess’s research shows that women like us are being targeted by other women; writers, journalists, all manner of professionals. She reveals that 63% of Instagram influencers are being stalked by members of the public who become fixated with us - with an average of three stalkers each. In one shocking statistic she reveals that 37% of lawyers report being stalked, of which 95% are stalked by other lawyers. One of my stalkers came to my house in the middle of the night this February. As I stood in court, listening to her appeal to the judge by saying that some of my stalkers want to kill me whereas she really cares about me, the judge refused a restraining order. She said I hadn’t done enough to prove that this woman is stalking me. I came away feeling like the villain, not the victim.

As the event drew to a close on Wednesday night, I felt relief. I was able to finally share some of the gremlin that has been trapped in my throat for years. My response to hate of any kind is to create community. Regardless of the destruction that my haters have created, there I was in arguably the most powerful house in the UK continuing to stand up for the truth with other women who I have come to cherish and trust. As a result of it I have become a victim of the same abuse. To this day, everything I do is re-framed through the prism of my character assassination. I am sick of it. That’s why I’m writing this. I want it to stop. Am I scared? Yeah. But this is what happens to female public figures. Women go after other women.

Today as I watch UN Special Rapporter Reem Alsalem refuse to look at Hamas sexual assault survivor Ilana Gritzewsky as she shares her testimony at the UNHRC, saying “Look at me, will you apologize now?”, it reminded me of one thing: women whose male abusers cannot look at them in court. I see my Jewish sisters in the United Nations this week overcoming years of smear to stand before the professional betrayers smearing them and speak the truth fearlessly. Women are capable of a psychotic cruelty that feminism has for too long recognized only in men. And those women include women who definitely know better.

Yesterday, I went to Carnaby Street in London. I had a little buzz about the old bricks and cobblestones. It reminds me of when I first came down to pursue my dreams. A young girl who never knew that being a writer could be anything other than fulfilling and expansive. The more I remember that young woman, the more I access the joy that defeats the pain and isolation I’ve overcome. It helps me come home; to remind myself that I belong in the places that remember me, that using my voice is not a crime, that I will never be silenced, that my contributions will never be erased, and that my work will never turn away the people who know me.

Click Stalk Destroy by Dr Jessica Taylor is going to save many women’s lives. Order a copy today, because Jess’s book will be printed and it will arrive on your doorstep. It has given me tools I wish I’d had long ago. After unrelenting years of having my entire character dismantled in public, I am finally putting the pieces back together.

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