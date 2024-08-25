Israel just saved its whole tuchus while most of you were asleep. This morning, after ten and a half months of constant barrages of rocket fire from the Iranian backed terror army in Lebanon – Hezbollah –, the militia set out to launch 6,000 missiles, rockets and drones at 5am at Tel Aviv and Northern Israel for the killing of military leader Fuad Shukr. But at 4.30am, Israel pre-emptively struck 40 targets in Lebanon, nuking the threat and significantly reducing the attack to a far smaller assault. Hezbollah managed to fire over 300 rockets and drones at 5am.

100 jets from the Israeli Air Force took out the targets in Lebanon. Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport closed. And Israelis were receiving an extreme influx of red alerts on their phones in the wee hours. Now, however, they’re on their way to work, the airport has reopened, and normality has resumed. Reports say that the only subject hit successfully by Hezbollah was… a chicken coop. May the memories of those chickens be for a blessing.

Since October 8, Hezbollah have launched over 6,700 rockets, missiles, and explosive UAV’s at Israel, hitting schools, hospitals, synagogues, churches, and mosques. As a result of the threat, over 60,000 people in the Northern territories have been evacuated from their homes and are still displaced. Tonight’s pre-emptive strike from Israel has been a long time coming.

If you feel weak at the knees watching the Iron “Daddy” Dome do its thing, these videos from this morning’s dramatic attack are for you…

I saw Alien Romulus tonight. Five stars. Despite the escalation of war, I decided to continue with my plan to go to the theatre to see a sci-fi horror movie, opting to elevate my heart rate with alien-sized jump scares for two hours. Just like with the Alien franchise, there are antisemitic, life-threatening creatures in every generation who always come back to hunt us and wipe us out, and we keep having to face their claws and tails and blast them into the atmosphere. After the movie I caught a spider in the elevator on the way up to my apartment, thought it was a tiny face-hugging Xenomorph, and almost had a cardiac arrest.

Having caught up with the latest here is my response to the Hezbollah action:

In other news, yesterday in Afghanistan the Taliban passed new oppressive laws to a/ban women from speaking in public, b/ ban women from *looking* at any man they are not related to, and c/ ban women from showing any skin whatsoever. I haven't seen a single post about these oppressive laws by an international women's body or human rights lawyer. Why is that? (Answer: they don't care). Where is the ICC? Where is the ICJ? Where is UN Women? Where is Amnesty International? Where are the protests of thousands in Trafalgar Square and New York City and Paris and Belfast? The Western feminist “keffiyeh Karens” are too busy freeing Palestine and policing the war in Gaza to care about these women in Afghanistan. Freeing Palestine is *checks Clementine Ford’s Instagram* "the work", apparently.

Another case of: No Jews, no news!

Israel lives to see another day. (Don’t worry I’m treating myself to a Xanax tonight.)