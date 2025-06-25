Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joy Monfried's avatar
Joy Monfried
37m

I’m sending this to Ben Platt. Right fucking now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Whereshouldigo's avatar
Whereshouldigo
39m

I, shamefully, had never come across Azealia Banks but what a voice! If only, more artists and people in general would show up this way. It’s so rare to see absolute ‘don’t give a fck’ vibes while decimating the entire narrative around the ‘Palestinian cause’ . I’m here for it. Thank you Eve and Azealia for showing us what true courage and independence of thought looks like.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eve Barlow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture