They cut the phone lines. They shut down the internet. And now they have turned off the lights. The regime of the Supreme Leader of Iran is keeping 90 million people in the dark so that it can wage unsightly war on them. That is why we keep writing, we keep posting. We must be their voice. If you believe in unifying action, now is the time to stand up and be heard. Every single voice counts. The Iranians are unstoppable, still pouring into the street, using nothing but the torches on their phones to guide their way. They believe that this is their final battle. Let us boost their conviction with our own cries.

A victory for the people of Iran is a victory for every one of us.

But how to explain about the mosques to the leftists of the West. The people of Iran have reportedly set fire to dozens of mosques in the last 14 days. How to explain to them that this is an act of… what’s the word… decolonization. How to explain to them that it is not Islamophobic to burn down a mosque, because mosques are not places of worship in this case, but places for state apparatus to commit acts of suppression. How to explain to them that the women of Iran are burning their hijabs and lighting the Supreme Leader’s face on fire, using the flame to ignite their cigarettes, because they have been mandated to constrict themselves against their will. How to explain to Mamdani’s core that being sworn in on a Quran to a democratic position gives Khameini and the Islamist regime the last laugh, because the Quran justifies brutalizing your wife and sex trafficking children. How to explain to them that they don’t stand for human rights at all, but for the violators of freedom itself.

The leftists have found the distraction to make themselves feel good. They are shunning the biggest battle for human rights in decades, by either continuing to post about Palestine which is the equivalent of advocating for East Germany in the fall of the Berlin wall), or protesting for their “human right” to commit vehicular homicide against American government agents. The men and women of Iran are fighting in total darkness with no weapons against an army of Nazis. The silence from Western media, politicians, public figures and civilians tells us about the cancerous suicidal state of our once great countries. The West cannot afford to remain passive. It is already losing the financial support to grift for a regime that is on its last legs. Does the West want to go down with Khameini, or relocate its place among the free world?

If the regime falls, the Free Palestine crowd may get a deradicalized state of Palestine - not that they want it deradicalized. Imagine missing out on the biggest revolution of the 21st century because you’re obsessed with an Arab state that doesn’t exist.

The few cranks that are aware of and speaking about Iran are sitting from the comfort of their own heated homes to dictate to the people of Iran what they want and/or need. Yet the people of Iran are telling them with coarse screams what they want and need. They don’t want Mamdani. They don’t want Starmer, or Macron, or Sanchez, or Albanese, or Carney, or Antonio Guterres’ United Nations. They don’t want communists and they don’t want MEK. They want Reza Pahlavi, the Crown Prince, and they want Trump to intervene. “Pahlavi bar migardeh!” they chant. They want their monarchy back. It is the spine of their society. You don’t get to define it for them. They’ve had enough of that. They want their voice back. They want their nation back. They want their sovereignty back. They want the Western Left to stop auditioning as their next dictatorship.

The fall of the Islamic Republic would carve itself into the annals of the 21st century as one of the most radiant and far-reaching triumphs. Picture a free Iran: the timeless soul of Persia, unshackled at last, rising like a phoenix from the smoldering ruins of oppression. Yet this vision is forged in fire and blood, paid for by the unyielding courage of Iran’s sons and daughters night after night. Since the spark was ignited by Mahsa Amini’s brutal murder by the regime in 2022, more than 550 protesters have been slain in a brutal crackdown. The women whose state murders exploded the “Women! Life! Freedom!” movement in 2022 sacrificed everything for this. There is not a single Western feminist this century who has given what they have for liberty.

May their memories continue to fan the flames of this uprising.

No celebrity woman at this Sunday’s Golden Globes in Hollywood will do anything as courageous or life-affirming than this now infamous Iranian woman below, who goes by “Morticia Adams”. It seems to fly over the heads of Westerners that this filmed act could kill her, and everyone she loves. She does it anyway. “Feminist activists in the West are in an intersectional coma,” tweeted academic Christina Hoff Sommers.

The voices of those who have already died in pursuit of the toppling of this regime have been silenced forever, but their spirits endure. TIME reports that 217 Iranians in Tehran alone have been murdered in the last few days as security forces kill with indiscriminate fury. Heartbreaking video has emerged of loved ones searching piles of dead bodies for their families. These martyrs, from teenagers to elders, embody the profound human cost of liberty’s pursuit amid the black night of tyranny.

The Middle East would be forever re-made as the planet’s chief patron of terror fades into oblivion. A proud, ancient nation – long estranged – would reclaim its destiny, turning pro-Western once more, becoming a towering beacon of stability and a wellspring of shared prosperity.

For America and the West, the rewards would echo through generations: the severing of a deadly lifeline to proxy wars and global terror networks, a dramatic retreat of darkness from shadowed battlefields, renewed security for allies, and the lifting of an existential shadow that has haunted Western capitals for decades. In that golden dawn, the old threats would dissolve, alliances would strengthen, and a liberated Iran would stand as living proof that freedom, once kindled, can illuminate the world anew.

Now, as protests swell like a tidal wave against the crumbling edifice of theocracy, a pivotal voice from the West amplifies the call for change. President Donald Trump, in his latest pledge has vowed that the United States will intervene if Iran violently suppresses its peaceful demonstrators. And today he has stated resolutely:

When this help will come and what it will look like remains to be seen, but I would not bet against the 47th President of the United States taking the opportunity to irreversibly render the 47th year of Islamist rule over Iran the very last one.

Trump’s promise stands as a bulwark of solidarity, a clarion call that the free world will not stand idle while liberty’s warriors are martyred. It ignites hope that external resolve, coupled with internal valor, will hasten the regime’s demise, transforming whispers of revolution into the thunder of triumph. In the end, a free Iran would not only heal its own wounds – it would heal the West’s as well, forging a brighter, safer horizon for all who cherish humanity. From the ashes of sacrifice and the strength of global alliance, a new Persia shall rise, unbound and unbreakable.

The people of Iran are not afraid. Fear does not create freedom. Bravery does. Be brave with them. Don’t give up. Your sacrifice is their continued strength.

To support Blacklisted please subscribe for $10/month or $100/year.