That was one of the most quoted jokes from The IT Crowd. A British series written by Graham Linehan, who is a comedian from the Republic of Ireland and was once considered a national treasure. He is still a national treasure, I imagine, to many people too afraid to say so. The IT Crowd is a show based around an IT department as the internet implemented itself in everyday working environments, and it first aired almost 20 years ago. In the show, the more committed geeks of the IT department were ignored in favor of Roy, played by Chris O’Dowd, who hated the job and would regularly offer: “Have you tried turning it off and on again?” Or “Is it definitely plugged in?” These running jokes summarize Linehan’s humor. He dryly mocks societal roles and stereotypes, in a way that challenges their core identity. Which in this day and age is dangerous, I guess. Because self-imposed identity has demanded serious treatment by non-serious people, to such an extent that there is no more poetic license to make jibes about people’s behavior without it being a crime.

Prior to The IT Crowd, Linehan was one half of the team that created Father Ted. The latter series, which aired in the mid-90s, was a beloved satire about the Catholic priesthood, and is often cited next to Fawlty Towers in the canon of British TV. Father Ted was full of impolite jokes. Father Jack repeatedly shouts “Feck! Arse! Drink! Girls!” at inappropriate moments. There were Nazi jokes, racist jokes, sexual innuendos surrounding the milk man, and not to mention The Lovely Girls Contest, which was a spoof on a beauty pageant, and intended to expose misogyny, not condone it. However, in doing so necessarily aired sexism. Breaking taboos in humor is necessary to make light of the hypocrisy of authority – of humans. Irreverent jokes bring the absurdity of our lives to the surface. That’s why making an example out of someone who is celebrated for writing comedy cuts to the soul of free speech issues.

In Fahrenheit 451, Ray Bradbury famously says:

“You don’t have to burn books to destroy a culture. Just get people to stop reading them.”

The story of Graham Linehan is appalling. And it has had me asking earnestly for days: what are we doing to each other? Can we reset the system? Should we try turning it off and on again?

You can read Linehan’s story over at The Free Press, where he wrote about the saga he experienced this week live from his hospital room. The title is “I Posted on X. The British Police Arrested Me.” Long story short: Linehan was traveling from the United States where he now lives after he was cancelled by trans activists who accuse him of being phobic, and struggled to find work in the UK post 2018 over his activism in defense of biological sex (activism that has recently been rewarded by the UK Supreme Court, who in April of this year ruled that under the Equality Act 2010, “sex” refers to biological sex, meaning a person's sex assigned at birth, not their gender identity). After he landed at London Heathrow, he was intercepted by five ARMED police officers, who arrested him, interrogated him, and put him in a cell over three tweets (below). He became so stressed that his blood pressure spiked and he had to be hospitalized.

Linehan wrote:

Later, during my interview with an officer, the tone shifted. He asked about each of the posts in turn, with the sort of earnest intensity usually reserved for discussing something serious like. . . oh, I don’t know—crime? I explained that the post about punching a trans-identified man in a female-only space was a serious point made with a joke. Men who enter women’s spaces are abusers, and they need to be challenged every time. The officer mentioned the term trans people. I asked him what he meant by the phrase. “People who feel their gender is different than what was assigned at birth,” he said. “Assigned at birth?” I responded. “Our sex isn’t assigned.” He called it semantics. I told him he was using activist language. Eventually, a nurse came to check on me and found my blood pressure was over 200 mm Hg— stroke territory. So, I was escorted to the emergency room, where I wrote this piece after spending about eight hours under observation.

Britain is a country that has led the world in art and literature and ideas. The rich history of arguments from British thinkers has earned Britain a historic reputation as a leading brain for the rest of the West. Do I think Linehan’s tweets had the capacity to cause offense? Yes I do. Comedy is often designed to offend. Jokes often work by pointing out the madness of authority, social norms, or sacred subjects. Comedians naturally test the boundaries of what can be said in public. If comedians are censored, it signals that even humor is unsafe, and therefore ordinary speech is even more constrained. Comedy also importantly democratizes critique. Political writing can be elitist, but comedy allows everyday people to question power in a lighthearted, accessible way. A joke can reveal hypocrisy faster than a speech or essay.

Do I think his tweets are sufficiently criminal?

Is that a serious question?

A comic can claim “it’s just a joke” when mocking a ruler, a religion, or an ideology. This has historically provided cover for dangerous truths in societies where direct criticism might be punished. A society that tolerates satire and irreverence tends to be more open. When comedy is heavily restricted – whether by law, religion, or social pressure – it’s a warning sign of creeping authoritarianism. I don’t think Linehan is a criminal. I think his arrest is criminal and feels like an intentional man-hunt.

During his show last year at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, another comedian named Reginald D Hunter made a joke likening “being married to Israel” to an abusive relationship. When two Israelis in the crowd objected, Hunter allegedly responded with another insensitive line about the newspaper The Jewish Chronicle being behind a paywall: “typical Jews.” The incident was investigated and Hunter was not found to have committed any criminal offense. While I found his humor disgusting, once more I have to ask myself honestly: is this incitement? Is this criminal? Comedy thrives on freedom to speak the unspeakable. When it flourishes, it’s evidence of a breathing space for dissent; when it’s stifled, it’s the first sign that rights are being eroded. Countries like Iran lock people up for jokes. But Britain?

Linehan was pardoned on the condition he would discontinue his use of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, X. So effectively, the British police have made an example out of a once lauded British comedy writer to control thoughts and speech and warn the general public that if they are to align with his view on gender ideology, they too will be criminals. In Linehan’s own words:

“The UK has become a country that is hostile to freedom of speech, hostile to women, and far too accommodating to the demands of violent, entitled, abusive men who have turned the police into their personal goon squad.”

In the UK, the number of arrests per year for tweets is 12,183, which amounts to 30+ arrests per day. Of course, not all of these arrests lead to a conviction. I’ll tell you how many arrests have been made since April 2023 over the grooming gangs scandal: just over 1,000. I will admit that this is an over-simplification of the issue, because the failures of the police in this scandal have accumulated over decades. In essence, the British police failed to act for too long due to political sensitivities and institutional neglect, letting abuse continue on a massive scale. Even though arrests are now happening, the damage to victims and to public trust is profound. Whatever you do, though, don’t tweet about that. *wink*

Yesterday the Guardian wrote a piece about Radiohead’s announcement of its new tour. As my readers know, I love Radiohead. Very excited. Hope they make it to America in addition to these European dates. However, the Guardian managed to make it all about Palestine, even though they’re not playing in Gaza, or in Israel even. The issue is that Jonny Greenwood, an original and key figure in the band, went to Tel Aviv last year. Yeah. He went there. Damn. So the Guardian here makes the suggestion that the rest of Radiohead might want to “distance” themselves from Greenwood in order to sell tickets.

Here is the damning report:

Jonny Greenwood also collaborated with Israeli musician Dudu Tassa on the 2023 album Jarak Qaribak, comprising reworkings of Middle Eastern love songs recorded in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Oxfordshire, UK. The ensemble also features musicians from Syria, Lebanon, Kuwait and Iraq. A European tour was cancelled after the Israel-Gaza war broke out in October 2023. In 2024, Greenwood joined protests in Israel calling for the removal of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and for the release of hostages held by Hamas; he and Tassa also performed in Tel Aviv, which drew condemnation from pro-Palestinian activists. Before Radiohead’s new dates were officially confirmed, the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel had already shared a statement calling for a boycott of the tour as a result of Jonny Greenwood’s performance in Tel Aviv.

Gosh. Well, time to face reality. I don’t think Radiohead are going to have issues selling tickets, and I don’t think they’re going to get rid of Jonny Greenwood. As for the 48 hostages in Gaza, the issue of Hamas’s influence in Gaza, and what happens the day after the war, we’ll be sure to keep watch for the Guardian’s suggestions. Honestly it’s astonishing they haven’t solved the issue yet.

Shit, hold the phone. Is this you guys?

When I went to the UK last month, I made a joke in a private text group with my friends that it was very kind of the British authorities to let me pass through Heathrow Airport on my way up to Scotland, considering all the opinions I voice on social media. Since I outed myself as a genocidal Zionist (this is a joke, remember), I no longer write for the Guardian and I am sure many would argue that my face alone is an incitement. But today my friends, I just want to express that as regards my fleeting freedoms, I am #grateful.