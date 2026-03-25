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Alexander S Polyak's avatar
Alexander S Polyak
17m

We must win this war, and then all of this nonsence will go away.

We must be proud of being Jews of today, the winners, the warriors, gay, straight and otherwise.

Our jewishness, our national character is what defines us, as long as we are united around our Land of Israel and her allies. There should be no room for cowardice.

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Pulmon's avatar
Pulmon
5m

Now I think I understand goysplaining, when a non-Jew tells a Jew what Zionism is.

As a straight Jewish man, I find it very sad that one group of oppressed people feels compelled to attack another group of oppressed people rather than joining together to fight people who would destroy them both. But then, I am old, too, so I don't understand modern politics.

Should a gay Jew support Trump, who likes Jews and hates gays, or Ilhan Omer, who likes gays and hates Jews?

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