Art imitates life and life imitates art. A few years ago, a friend of mine, director Guy Nattiv, made a tremendous movie called Tatami, about a female Judo athlete from Iran who enters the world championships and is badgered by the IRGC to forfeit the competition when she is due to compete against her Israeli adversary. Refusing to comply with the IRGC, she puts her entire family in Iran at risk as the regime begin to hunt them down, and she’s faced with the dilemma of seeking asylum to live in exile or return to Iran to her probable death.

In the last few days, we have seen this play out in real life. Currently the Iranian women’s soccer team are in Australia and are supposed to fly home tomorrow. This weekend I received a request to help spread the word that their lives have been threatened by the IRGC, who are also terrorizing their families in Iran, after the team refused to sing the national anthem of the regime at their recent match (previously reported here). The issue of urging the Australian government to grant the entire team asylum must be spread far and wide, because the government has reportedly been dragging its feet. The same government who has imported ISIS members from Syrian prisons, by the way.

Yesterday evening, it looked as though the Australians were still not intervening. A heart-shattering video emerged online of the athletes on their bus, making hand signals at the windows for civilian paparazzi, signing “SOS”, while driven away by their IRGC handlers, and refused access to lawyers. Trump made a statement:

Israel also intervened:

The latest this morning is that five members of the team - below - escaped and publicly sought asylum amidst brutal pressure by the regime to keep them silent. They fled their hotel where they were being monitored by IRGC agents and are now in contact with lawyers. Several sources have confirmed that these five women are now safe. Yet other players are worried about seeking asylum if it means punitive consequences for their families back in Iran. Trump has also offered any and all players asylum in America. And yet, they are still held hostage inside the hotel.

This story should be on the tongues of every feminist you have ever met. Every single one who has spent months raging about the Epstein Files. Why the silence now? This is when your voice counts. And yet the silence is consistent. Did any of the organizations that famous women have supported in their advocacy for #MeToo and human rights ever support them publicly or privately while they dealt with the fallout of their advocacy; with the consequences of taking their actions to speak - or in this case, to refuse to sing? Your answer is no.

This is why I have always demanded that we never politicize women’s issues, nor Jewish ones for that matter. The Left and the Right can never be trusted to be caretakers of human rights. Individuals with a moral compass will look after female survivors. Same as it has always been. This weekend should have woken everyone up, but it probably still hasn’t. Leftist humanitarians are not arbiters of women’s rights any more than right-wing MAGA types are. They use women when it is convenient. They abandon them when it is no longer convenient. To not rally behind the Iranian women’s soccer team because “bad orange man” is offering them asylum is criminal. Women are alone. Don’t render them even more alone by politicizing them and policing who they can and cannot lean on for support. That makes you an extension of their abuser. And yet, we see the Left behaving like this every single day.

If a survivor isn’t believed, it is not because her support system is one political persuasion or another; one religion or another; one opinion or another. A survivor isn’t believed because of systemic abuse that threatens us all. So while the Epstein Files has given clear example of systemic failure for women. So too have many of the Left’s precious holier than thou rings. The UN has failed women. The ACLU has failed women. Amnesty International has failed women. Human Rights Watch have failed women. The Hague’s legal scholars have failed women.

I am a feminist and I am hereby declaring the dawn of the fifth wave. The fourth wave of feminism is dead. The wave of feminism that promised to focus on protection of women from violence, while deploying intersectionality at its core has epically failed, and we witnessed the apex of that failure in the last 48 hours, including at the height of International Women’s Day.

Fifth wave feminism is going to redress the Titanic failure of female rights organizations. Fifth wave feminism is going to be led by Israeli, Jewish and Iranian women in the reconstruction era. Fifth wave feminism is going to expose all fourth wave “feminists” who have thrown out the values of the Judeo-Christian world to replace them by kneeling at the altar of the most theocratic regime in the world: political Islam. The fourth wave “feminists” who have sacrificed logic and rationale for conspiracy theory and blind bias against Donald Trump and the state of Israel. The fifth wave will be motivated by justice, not misandry; by truth, not hate.

Fifth wave feminism is going to put women at the forefront of the fight for our rights. Real women. Not those insisting they are women, but rather women who embody, present as and live their life completely as women. Fifth wave feminism is going to cease to politicize sexual and domestic violence for these are never political issues, but human ones.

Author Alyssa Rosenheck stopped me in my tracks yesterday in her piece “Political DARVO”, when she wrote “It’s a privilege to not know this acronym: D.A.R.V.O.”.

It is a privilege. I came to know the acronym DARVO (Deny Attack Reverse Victim and Offender) while standing up loudly for a domestic violence survivor against an industrial tirade of the technique during a publicly televised trial. I then became intimately involved with DARVO myself when I was subjected to the same technique after the survivor community found out I was a Zionist. I have lived the suffocating insanity of DARVO with all of my Jewish sisters - and brothers - post October 7 in a world where Israel - and the Jews – have been falsely accused for everyone else’s failings, including notably the United Nations’ failings.

Rosenheck wrote yesterday:

The performative hypocrisy of International Women’s Day must be called out. Too many women in the United States take the stage, collecting awards for “bravery” and “courage,” while erasing women, ignoring the second-largest massacre of Jewish bodies since the Holocaust, and turning a blind eye to the revolution Iranian women are currently fighting. Real courage is not a trophy. It’s action. It’s standing alone with G‑d at your side. It’s speaking truth. It’s fighting existential threats when everyone else looks away. It’s forging forward. Today, I honor the women who risk their lives for a better tomorrow - for all of us - and who confront regimes that threaten humanity itself. These are the women who embody true courage. Not the ones building slithery, multi-level marketing schemes and funneling predatory sales.

Last night I was on a flight back from Toronto, where I headlined an International Women’s Day event yesterday for a Jewish community under attack and facing existential crisis (three Jewish institutions there were targeted by gunfire last week). I was joined by two extraordinary woman. Human rights lawyer and founder of the Lawfare Project, Brooke Goldstein, and award-winning entrepreneur and spokesperson Lindsay Pinchuk.

But as I was on the plane back home, I scrolled through my phone and I watched on in horror on social media at the woman I used to fight alongside in the aforementioned cases against domestic abusers and rapists. Women who include lawyers, investigative journalists, activists, and beyond, all shared IRGC media, took the word of Qatari-funded AlJazeera as god, and began spouting outrageous conspiracy fantasy about Israeli “Black Ops” and the Jews controlling the media, dragging the entire world into an “illegal war”, and defending the Islamic regime that has murdered thousands of its own innocents. “War crime! War crime! It’s all war crimes!” Do they hear themselves? I am well aware of the weaponized “mad hysterical woman” trope, but 2+2 does not equal 5. They quote Francesca Albanese, who is herself a rape denier. A woman who wanted to see videos of Israeli women being raped. Francesca “pics or it didn’t happen” Albanese.

Desperately tenuous, hate-fueled, misandrist - and yes antisemitic - links were being invented between Epstein, Trump, TikTok, Elon Musk, Paramount Pictures, CBS, the Justin Baldoni versus Blake Lively case, Woody Allen… Really. It was moments away from strongly inferring that somehow all abuse online and all disinformation is the fault of the Mossad and Netanyahu’s devilish world order. Not China, not Putin, as it was five minutes ago, but now it’s all down to the shapeshifting Jews. Antisemitism drives people crazy; unhinged and destructive. The proof is online this weekend.

My friend and a journalist Nicole Lampert was being attacked for standard reporting on Tony Blair’s comments towards Keir Starmer because she writes for Jewish News and the Daily Mail, with some overarching hysteria that somehow this makes her surreptitiously an agent of Israel and America’s “illegal war”? That it renders her - what - the devil’s wife? Colluding? For the record, Lampert has helped me report on an extreme media onslaught against a survivor. She has worked on essential stories regarding the October 7 sexual assaults as a weapon of war. Lampert is a feminist. A Jewish one.

I felt unwell. A fog lifted and a truth came shining through; there are some people out there that I once trusted whom I should never have allowed access to me. Heaven knows what they have done or said, and should this fog-lifting travel, I know that it will lead to a reversal of damage. These people are not feminists any more than the male abusers they claim to be exposing.

Like Nicole Lampert, I saw photos of the women who were mutilated by Hamas. I have stood next to the trees where they were tied up and gang raped, and I have looked on at the images of the specific women at the specific trees, and I have held in a scream out of respect for their memories. What I have witnessed will haunt me forever. I have listened to first responders. I have held the hands of October 7 survivors who saw and heard the unimaginable. I have been there for legal scholars who have spent months and years now analyzing and documenting these atrocities. I have written about and shared the testimony of living survivors, including Romi Gonen, Amit Soussanna and Arbel Yehoud. This is extreme sexual violence. It included genital mutilation, gang rape, and rape as murder. It was systematic and coordinated. The law does not demand what the deniers of the October 7 rapes and the subsequent rapes in Gaza demand as proof of the assaults. No court requires the new standard these so-called lawyers are demanding are necessary. Their hatred of Israel, their expulsion of Jewish women, is so excessive, so psychotic that it puts every woman in the world in danger.

Fourth wave feminism is not feminism at all. It has been corrupted by Holocaust inversion. It is fueled by hatred for certain women and all men. It is misogyny in a mask and it has collapsed under its own inconsistent morality. It is fauxmenism, and it needs to be torched so we can start again. It protects the same DARVO and gaslighting that we risk our lives exposing.

Zohran Mamdani’s wife was on everyone’s lips this weekend after a Pulitzer-worthy investigation by Olivia Reingold of The Free Press, which revealed that Rama Duwaji had supported on social media more than 70 posts celebrating the October 7 massacre, including one in which the allegations of rape as a weapon of war was called a “hoax” deployed by Israel to justify a “genocide” in Gaza. A hoax.

How is this any different from any time an abusive man or ’his legal team has used the bog standard playbook of calling a woman’s survival story a “hoax”, a conspiracy, a crazy story to diminish her credibility and deny her the right to defend her own life against abuse? Clue: it is not. Mamdani’s wife is a female and she is a rape denier, because women can be both while perverting the notion of feminism to achieve their own selective political goals.

Hamas admits that the rapes happened. The women - and men – of Israel have testifed that the rapes happened. And yet, Mamdani’s wife and every leftist fauxmenist claims that they didn’t happen. Enter the most revolting 48 hours of online discourse I think I have ever seen.

Mamdani in a subsequent press conference claimed that the “love of his life” is a “private individual” whom he is proud of, and that she has nothing to do with his political career. Weird given she – as a private individual – (read: wannabe champagne socialite) was happy to be featured on the front cover of The Cut magazine, and in the front row of New York Fashion Week. Don’t the people deserve to know that Hamas was at the foot of the runway?

The love of his life, hey. If I was dating someone who either supported October 7 or was trying to somehow justify it or play it down, that person would be receiving a cease and desist from me with a move to permanent restraining order. But let me summarize what’s been going on with all of you guys.

Celebrates October 7: "I stand by the love of my life."

Condemns October 7: "I swear I don't know that person."

The Free Palestine watermelon airheads need to stay away from issues of sexual assault and domestic violence. They are predatory, coercive bullies engaged in top tier gaslighting and disinformation. I have lived this. So-called supporter/fan communities of famous survivors supporting this rape denial. Their nonsense political ideologies are more important to them than the survivors they claim advocacy for. They don’t care about sexual assault survivors. They care about being in control. They care about coercing those survivors into being symbols for their ideologies. Ideologies that diminish women in favor of men, in favor of rapists, in favor of oppressors.

Behold the former press secretary of Bernie Sanders and his bro army.

We’ve met her before, many times in the last few years. She rolled her eyes at Yarden Gonen on national TV as Yarden appealed for the release of her little sister Romi from Hamas captivity. Romi has since boldly provided testimony of her multiple assaults during Hamas captivity, as reported earlier in December 2025. I decided to respond to Gray. Here’s how that went… She weaponized the unconfirmed story about the 160 Iranian school girls that were allegedly bombed to double down on her rape denial.

Evil.

Yemeni activist Luai Ahmed wrote yesterday:

“The left failed women. The left failed gays. The left failed Christians. The left failed Jews. And now, to no one’s surprise, the left are failing Iranians.”

And here is where I would like to apologize. I am sorry to all the women and men who have been raped or assaulted and have yet to wake up to the fact that a bunch of people who have never experienced abuse are using the worst thing that ever happened to them to advance their own pathetic agendas.

A “rape hoax”. The most despicable kind of smear. The credibility of all the feminists who claim to stand up for survivors against such smears is nil, because they have been supporting this smear against Israeli women out of their own blind hatred for Jews over the last three years. They do it every day. None of them spoke up after October 7 for the women who were raped. Several of them celebrated or denied. And all of them decided in tandem to focus their energy on libeling and smearing the loudest Jews who once stood hand-in-hand in the fight for justice against these very smears with them, because they could no longer exploit survivors if the survivors they wished to exploit were associated with Jews.

To all the skirts who have done this to us, I have a message: get your terrorist-loving hands off survivors.

The world of advocacy is split in two. If you look at the world through a lens of justice, you want the people of Iran to be free from the Islamic regime. If you look at the world through a lens of hate, you ignore the people of Iran and the security of the world to satiate your own biases.

In the fifth wave, we will not tolerate hate as a motivation for action. We are focused now on the truth, and let me tell you, the truth is never politically correct.

Fourth wave feminism has been swallowed by Islamic totalitarianism. They insist they’re the good guys. They should read 1984. They’re playing with all of our lives.

Here is the final scene of Tatami. The whole film is available to stream on Apple TV, Amazon and YouTube.

