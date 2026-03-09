Blacklisted

Gottlieb, Roger S.
5h

As an elderly man who became a feminist reading Sisterhood is Powerful in 1971, and has engaged with feminist theory in several books, I'm horrified by what has happened to so much of feminist movement, as to the rest of the so called but actually fascist 'left.' The historical analogy is how many progressive types endlessly defended the Soviet Union, denying all the evidence of its totalitarianism, and attacking anyone who spoke the truth--for some well into the 1970s.

I'm probably a bit old to see it, but people like you and Phyllis Chesler and the British feminists against antisemitism and radical feminists, etc. will hopefully bring a new version of feminism that actually defends women and is not afraid of the truth, to birth.

Charles St-Louis
4h

Powerful Eve. An impression: the sight of the starting line-up of the Iranian team standing so tall in such a high stakes moment was an act of bravery we've rarely seen before on a football pitch. The proud smile on the Iranian coach's face while looking straight into the eyes of her players said it all.

