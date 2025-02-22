My piano teacher used to joke that I was a good player for someone who didn’t have piano hands. My hands are small, and I don’t have long fingers. And I have always treasured my hands the most. Hands build the world. There are infinite uses for our hands. Every function of our lives and our survival is made swifter by our hands. There is nothing more profound than taking someone’s hand. “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” sang the Beatles. We use our hands to cook our meals. We use our hands to hold each other’s faces. We use our hands to turn the pages of our books. We use our hands to paint the portraits of our people. We use our hands to climb the trees and we use our hands to break our falls.

The Palestinians used their hands to murder Kfir and Ariel Bibas. They used their bare hands. They choked them to death in November, 2023, one month after they were taken into Gaza by Palestinian civilians, not Hamas militants. The forensics revealed this today. Yarden Bibas, the father, told the IDF that he wants the whole world to know how they were murdered. Today, the whole world didn’t want to know.

When your enemies murder babies with their bare hands there are no longer two sides. There were never two sides, of this we know, but our neighbors insisted there were two sides. This is now a myth debunked. There are no two sides when there are barbarians who strangle little children with their bare hands.

What their hands do, and what our hands do are not the same. We are not the same. Our hands are not the same.

I thought about the hands of the Palestinians a lot when I first watched the bodycam footage that Hamas themselves recorded; the footage that was shown to journalists in private screenings after October 7. I thought about their hands the whole time. Their hands on the trigger of their machine guns, mowing down the elderly at bus stops, shooting up little houses where sleeping families were naked and defenseless, throwing grenades into bomb shelters filled with young festival-goers, dragging the bodies of Jews across the 232 highway, so they could kick the dead, ripping off the clothes of young women who they had tied to tree trunks. I thought about their hands moving in these ways; the mechanics of it all. I couldn’t stop thinking: how were they physically able to do such things with their own hands?

We are not the same. Our hands are not the same. Our hands build the world. Theirs destroy it.

I never want to hear about the “children of Gaza” ever again. There is no moral equivalence. Any children in Gaza who have died in this war were killed because the cowardly Hamas used them as their protection. Hamas and Hamas alone perpetrated those deaths. There is not a single IDF soldier who laid bare hands on a Gazan child and strangled that child to death. My often touted soundbite bears repeating tonight: every accusation is a confession. It is not the Jews who have the blood lust; it is the Palestinians.

Earlier this afternoon, the muppets for Palestine were outside my local store as per usual canvassing for charity for “children in Palestine”, and this is what I had to say:

What do you think the most powerful emotion in the human experience is? I would offer that there are two: shame, and guilt. I wonder if in 100 years time the world is going to understand how absurd it was that people en masse set everything on fire because a criminal was killed in police custody in the spring of 2020. The West feels shame and guilt about every conceivable act of prejudice, except for the oldest prejudice on the planet. The West feels shame and guilt about everything other than what they’ve done to Jews for thousands of years. That is why the world stood silent today as the Jewish people were forced to reckon with the greatest evil our lives have ever known. We thought Hamas were evil and we were right. But we did not know how evil the evil can be.

The world remains silent but they have not been silent for 503 days. No not at all. They have been loud. Loudly sharing Palestinian emojis. Loudly posting memes such as “All Eyes On Rafah”. Loudly signing petitions to boycott Jews. They have shared all of Hamas’s work on their social media accounts. They have been duped and they are very quiet today. For 503 days, all they have done is provide an endless amount of oxygen to the worst people on the planet because it made them feel good. Some things never get old. The joys of antisemitism is one of them.

This morning I caught someone in the street with a glum look on his face. Are you ok? I said. “I can’t look at the news. I hate him. I HATE him. He disgusts me. He’s a dictator and we live in a fascist dictatorship and we’re just standing by and watching. Why aren’t we marching in the streets?” I just smiled and I kept quiet because the last 48 hours were some of the worst in modern Jewish history. Yesterday our slain, executed babies were returned in caskets by real Nazis, by real dictators, by real Islamic fascists, who held a parade and danced, and who returned a female body of their own people instead of the mother of those children, who finally tonight has been received and identified by forensics.

I just smiled and kept quiet because nobody is marching in the street and because I can’t help anyone who is that delusional and removed from reality. They need help. I am not going to provide it.

Yes finally this evening, Shiri Bibas’s body has been returned and identified. The Bibas family issued this statement.

I lit my Shabbat candles a half hour ago. I did it with my bare hands. I will go to sleep soon tonight as a Jew, and I will thank my lucky stars that I was born one, and that I will also die one. I would choose nothing else.