Clarity is quiet. It doesn’t wear the shriek of anger. It doesn’t cry like confusion. It doesn’t fawn and perform like a desperate attachment. Clarity just sits there, watching, thinking, weighing its options, however wide or narrow they may be. Clarity is like sitting above it all, zoomed way out beyond the planet, up in the big black sky of outer space.

A few weeks ago I went to see Project Hail Mary. It’s the most soul-enriching movie I’ve seen in years, and by the way the box office agrees. Its commercial performance demonstrates that - actually - moviegoers don’t want to be lectured in the cinema. They want to escape. The movie is an apolitical adaptation of a sci-fi story about a scientist Dr Grace (played by Ryan Gosling) who is headhunted by NASA for an earth-saving mission, requiring the farthest ever trip out to Space, beyond our own Sun’s galaxy.

It’s a suicide mission. The astronauts if they succeed will not be able to return home. Grace is not meant to go on the mission but is forced against his will at the eleventh hour, and when he wakes up from hypersleep, he is the only surviving member of the three-person crew. He is out in the farthest depths of Space completely alone. Until… he meets Rocky, an alien from another universe, dealing with the exact same mission. They learn how to communicate with one another and work towards saving both of their home planets.

Grace was the ideal candidate for the job. He had no significant other, no children, and no commitments to any other family members or friends. There’s a scene early on in the movie before he is coerced into attending the mission when he tells one of the astronauts that he doesn’t have what it takes for that kind of trip.

“I’m not brave,” he says, suggesting he’s missing that gene.

The astronaut replies: “Anyone can be brave. You just need someone to be brave for.”

The inference is that it’s not a concept Grace relates to. When he is forced on the mission, however, this becomes the central tenet of the movie. His unlikely friendship with Rocky spurns him into action, and he becomes relentlessly fearless as a result of their fated bond.

I have done some things in my life that people have told me are excessively brave, and apparently I continue to do so. I have fielded questions for years about the why and the how. Weren’t you scared? Why did you do it? Why this or that issue? I always said that it’s because it was the right thing to do, and knowing that made me unafraid. That’s true. I’ve always been inherently courageous. Since I was little, I was precociously independent. I co-piloted one of the world’s biggest music magazines at a very young age. I have always blazed paths. But honestly it’s the emotionally anorexic answer. It changed the more I encountered fellow interstellar travelers.

Viktor Frankl wrote that human connection is a primary source of survival in dire circumstances. When I read “Man’s Search For Meaning” the summer after October 7, it helped me understand the evolution of my bravery. I was brave because somewhere on my lone wolf journey way up above the galaxies of stars and constellations, I found someone to be brave for. No matter how many seasons of silence pass between us, no matter how much water damage, no matter the uncertainty of whether the things I say or do pierce through, there is something indestructible there that makes me brave.

Rocky was a witness to Grace. He gave him a reason to wake up every day. He gave him the focus to solve their giant problem. They had a common goal. They made each other smile in a lonely, desolate, scary reality. I don’t want to spoil the movie for you. I’ll just say that contemplating their separation after all they achieved together seems inhumane, and yet it may be the only way Grace can survive and attempt to live again…

I shared this piece yesterday by Andrew Fox, titled “The oldest hatred is back, and I am absolutely done with this shit. Get angry and then get angrier.” His piece is full of rage, and rightful rage it is. He writes:

The blood libels are back. They have just been laundered through the language of activism, human rights and moral urgency. Jews are again cast as uniquely cruel, uniquely conspiratorial, uniquely bloodthirsty. Israel is accused not merely of error, not merely of brutality, not merely of war, but of metaphysical evil. Every casualty is flattened into proof of Jewish depravity. Every complexity is erased. Every Hamas or Hezbollah or Iranian atrocity is contextualized into mist. Jewish grief is interrogated. Jewish fear is mocked. Jewish self-defense is treated as criminal.

Andrew is not a Jew. He is our ally. His fight for us is noble. He is a career soldier. I wonder why he is brave. I hope he knows he is.

Andrew’s piece is in the heart of anger. I recognize it. I was there two years ago. I frightened myself with my own rage. I’m not angry right now - not to say I don’t have my moments. There’s much to spurn fury. Instead I am clear and constructive.

Some of you may recall that in the ‘90s, comedic actor Jim Carrey starred in Liar Liar. He plays Fletcher - a lawyer - who built his career on deception and lies. But his son is sick of it, and puts a magical curse on his father, forcing him to be unfiltered and honest. Chaos ensues. It’s a pretty vulgar, annoying movie but it sprang to mind the other day, when I was watching more imbeciles celebrate yet another of the Gaza flotillas depart from a port in Barcelona. I thought to myself:

What would happen if we put this curse on antizionists? What if progressives had a curse on them that required them to tell the absolute truth every moment of the day?

Let’s imagine it.

They’d have to admit that they’re attention-starved narcissists who twist everything into a saga about themselves. They’d have to own up to the schadenfreude levels of joy they crave from mocking and accusing Jews over Israel, and from burning down that which Jews have built. Imagine the schadenfreude the great granddaughters and grandsons of 1930s Europe glean from charging the Jews - the Jews! - with genocide. They’d also have to confess that they know nothing about anything – that they await instructions from the Instagram gods about what to post when with which hashtag in order to - again - insert themselves as the main character nobody ever asked for.

I have been considering how pathological antizionism is, and I’ll tell you how I arrived at pathological. It’s because I am a victim of libel by antizionists on the left. Progressives, particularly those in the “queer” space. People who justify making up lies to attain power and control. For whom lying has become a way of life. Fabricating stories and false narratives to isolate their prey so they can harness attention, take up space, and gain social traction. This is having a tremendously damaging impact on a world stage, and in the more micro facets of our intimate lives. And if you are a Jew, and/or a Zionist, you are low-hanging fruit for progressives who see something you have, and decide they want it.



Let’s take Israel as a primary example. They are obsessed with Israel, in an unnatural way. Opposing the Jewish state has become like oxygen, food or sex for them. Better than all three, even. It is rooted in libel. The libels are a moral imperative for them because the end justifies the means. The more they lie, the more they “win”. From the river to the sea.



Consider one of the main libels. If antizionists are opposed to nationalism – or “colonialism” – then why are they not anti the other 200 nation-states, many of them ethno-religious? Does Japan have a right to exist? Does Ireland have a right to exist? Does Saudi Arabia have a right to exist? Does Pakistan have a right to exist? Or is it only the Jewish state that faces this existential opposition from the antizionist? Why is that for antizionists the idea of Palestinian nationalism is sought, but Jewish self-determination is “racist”? This exceptionalism is the tell.



If they can lie about the selectivism of their anti-colonialism in this way, then what else are they lying about? If lying is at the root of their value system, then there is nothing they won’t lie about in order to manipulate the outcome they desire, in order to control the world around them and the people in it.

I’ll never forget where they were on October 7. They were out celebrating, my defamers. Out at the club in London. I heard the thought process. I felt the gleeful hand-rubbing. Not a good time for anyone who’s a Zionist!!! Suddenly, the climate was stacked in favor of the champagne socialist agenda. It was mere days until a post came about Israel’s ongoing fictitious “apartheid”. A few days grace period was all that was required to escape the monstrous dismissal of what happened to Jews on October 7.

(The thing about smears is that the instigators think they're clever, but they tell on themselves. They're usually the ones complaining that you did to them what they have been doing to you. Oh Pinocchio, how your nose has grown! )

I could have written at any point over the last week and a half more and more stories of abuse cascading across a global arena, day in day out, against all of us Jews. It has the capacity to eat me alive. It was doing so at one point. It's not just the abuse, you see. It's the pleasure that antizionists feel engaging in it. That’s what burns the gut.

You can see them rejoicing in the ruin they're causing. Lying, cheating, stealing. Then they gloat having done nothing but destroy for a sense of perverse satisfaction. All the while, they haven't made the world or anything in it better for their efforts. In fact, they've made everything they touch worse and miserable as sin. For them, life is a game, not a gift.

Anger doesn’t serve me today. Clarity does. I am clear. What they have done to us will come back to haunt them infinitely worse.

A Hail Mary is a last-ditch attempt to succeed where failure seems likely. I have made my mind up that even if protecting the tenets of Western civilization feels like a long shot, it’s worth the risk. It’s worth being brave for. The rest is up to you, G-d.

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P.S.

Proud to announce that next month I will be appearing in Toronto at the World Symposium Against Antizionism alongside intellectual giants including Ben Shapiro, Gad Saad, Rawan Osman and Loay Alshareef. Get tickets here