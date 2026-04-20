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MQ's avatar
MQ
16h

I a non-Jew was sitting with a bunch of Jewish friends last night. We wondered if it is better that antisemitism (=antizionism) be kept hidden or be what it is today.

Arguments for and against.I think it is better to be out in the open although this might feed on itself

Eve, your writing… and clarity… are as brilliant as ever. Your courage gives us all courage.We will not let you down.

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JLH's avatar
JLH
15h

What a brilliant article. I read it and shared it with several people. I had a friend I cared about very much. He has a friend he's known for years who is a "progressive" -- in the sense of "it's the Jews' fault, Gaza is a genocide, etc." She said some things to me and I tried to share a video from the son of the founder of Hamas, Mosab Hassan Yousef.

She refused to watch it or listen to anything I was trying to say. She said some things that were deeply wrong and upsetting, I stayed polite out of respect to my friend. She made it impossible to do things together, it was made a de facto choice between the two of us. My friend doesn't like conflict and so he refused to address it, he tacitly accepted her views by declining to say anything on the merits or to address her behavior.

I've shared the article with him too.

I am deeply sad lately. As Jews we are abandoned, subject to hatred by people who have bought into a narrative and refuse to think about it critically. I hope the friend reads Andrews' piece but whether he does or doesn't won't fix this deep sadness and anger.

Anger is better than hopelessness, with anger we can motivate ourselves to try to make change.

I feel sad and hopeless lately.

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